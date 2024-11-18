|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Oct 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|4
|40
|Interim 2
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 26, 2024. Declaration of 2nd interim dividend @4/- (Rupees Four ouly) per equity share of no 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Friday, November 8, 2024
|Dividend
|27 Jul 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|3.5
|35
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 27, 2024. Declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|5
|50
|Final
|Recommendation offmal dividend @ 5/ -(Rupees Five only) per equity share of 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the Interim Dividend(s) of 11/- per equity share, already declared during the financial year 2023-24 in three tranches, thereby making total dividend for the Financial Year 2023 21 to n6l per equity share on face value of 10 each. Intimation of Record Date for final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)
|Dividend
|19 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|4.5
|45
|Interim 3
|Declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24.
In an exchange filing, the company stated that it had obtained Rs 3,753 crore in term loan financing from REC LimitedRead More
The REC bond was priced at 4.78%, compared to 5.62% when the company raised $750 million through a five-year bond sale in April of last year.Read More
According to the announcement, further negotiations are taking place about financing green energy corridors, wind turbine production, and the EV ecosystem, including charging infrastructure.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
The subsidiary was incorporated on August 14, 2024, under REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd.Read More
According to REC, the loan—which is worth $200 million—will be used to fund green projects that qualify in India.Read More
