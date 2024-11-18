Recommendation offmal dividend @ 5/ -(Rupees Five only) per equity share of 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the Interim Dividend(s) of 11/- per equity share, already declared during the financial year 2023-24 in three tranches, thereby making total dividend for the Financial Year 2023 21 to n6l per equity share on face value of 10 each. Intimation of Record Date for final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)