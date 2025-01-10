Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

This revised Independent AuditorRs.s Report on Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of REC Limited is issued in supersession of our earlier Independent AuditorRs.s Report dated 30th April 2024, in compliance of the Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) of IndiaRs.s comment dated 06th July 2024 on "key audit matter on Fair Valuation of Derivative Financial Instruments", which does not affect the true & fair view and our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as expressed earlier in any manner. The revised report is issued adding the aforesaid key audit matter as pointed out by C&AG of India in our earlier Independent AuditorsRs. report. Further, we confirm that none of the figures have undergone any change in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at 31st March 2024.

Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of REC Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) and the Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act")in the manner so required and give a true & fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of the affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its Profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters ("KAM") are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the following matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

S. No. Key Audit Matter AuditorRs.s Response 1. Impairment allowance of Loan Assets - We have applied following audit procedures in this regard (Refer Note No. 47.1.3 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements read with accounting policy No. 3.11) a). Evaluation and testing of the key internal control mechanisms with respect to the loan assets monitoring, assessment of the loan impairment including testing of relevant data quality, and review of the real data entered. The Company follows a Board approved methodology wherein assessment for allowance is carried out by an external agency for impairment based on certain criterion/framework classifying the assets into various stages depending upon credit risk and level of evidence of impairment. b). We have obtained the report of the external agency and verified the criterion/framework with various regulatory updates along with CompanyRs.s internal guidelines and procedures in respect of the impairment allowance. Impairment allowance is measured as product of the Probability of Default, Exposure at Default and Loss Given Default being the key parameters for assessing the impairment allowance. c). Verification of loan assets on test check basis covering substantial part of total loans with respect to monitoring thereof for recovery/performance aspects and assessment of the loan impairment considering management perception on the same. The key indicators underlying for assessment of impairment allowance are appraised on an ongoing basis by the management. d). Recoveries are verified applying the standard audit procedures to ascertain level of stress. Loan balances are confirmed and quality of the borrower is evaluated and tested with key control parameters. Further the management has adopted a methodology which in addition to the model adopted as above is further analyzed on case-to-case basis and wherever impairment impact needs to be changed the same is considered in the financial statements. e) Assessment of impairment based upon performance of the loan assets is carried out on the basis of relevant evidence on record provided to us. f) We have discussed with the management wherever underlying weakness is observed and management assessment is carried out in detail in such cases. 2. Fair valuation of Derivative Financial Instruments We have applied following audit procedure in this regard: (Refer Note No. 8 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements read with accounting policy No. 3.10) a) Discussing and understanding managementRs.s perception and studying policy of the Company for risk management. The Company enters into derivative contracts in accordance with RBI guidelines to mitigate its currency and interest rate risk in accordance with the CompanyRs.s board approved currency risk management policy. Derivative contracts are either categorised at Fair Value through P&L (FVTPL) or under cash flow hedge (Hedge Accounting). Mark to market gain/loss on derivatives categorised at FVTPL is recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss and that of cash flow hedge is recognised in the Other Comprehensive Income. In view of significance and impact on the financial statements we have considered the fair valuation of the derivative financial instruments as a key audit matter. b) Verification of fair value of derivative in term of Ind AS 109. c) Evaluation of key internal control over classification of derivative instruments. d) The Company obtains fair value of derivative from the counterparty banks. Our procedure includes evaluation of details of various financial derivative contracts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, and fair value thereon. e) Additionally, we verified the accounting of gain or loss on mark to market basis of derivative contracts in Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income in case of derivatives contracts under cash flow hedge. f) Reviewed the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures by the management as required in terms of Ind AS 109.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and AuditorRs.s Report thereon

The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the DirectorsRs. report, Corporate Governance report, Business responsibility report and Management Discussion and Analysis etc. in the Annual report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our report thereon. Such other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this AuditorRs.s Report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The CompanyRs.s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRs.s financial reporting process.

AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an AuditorRs.s Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRs.s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRs.s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The comparative Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023 included in the these Standalone Ind AS financial statements have been jointly audited by S.K. Mittal & Co. Chartered Accountants & O.P. Bagla & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants , whose audit report dated 17th May 2023 expressed unmodified opinion on the comparative standalone Ind AS financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. On the basis of information and explanations given to us by the company we are enclosing our report in Annexure-B on the directions/sub-directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India in terms of Section 143(5) of the Act.

3. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended .

e) The Notification number G.S.R. 463(E) dated 5th June, 2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, section 164(2) of the Act regarding the disqualifications of Directors is not applicable to the Company, since it is a Government Company.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with respect to standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the company and operative effectiveness of such controls , refer to our separate report in "Annexure-C";

g) As per Notification no. GSR463(E) dated 5th June 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, provisions of Section 197 of the Act are not applicable to the company, since it is a Government Company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 42 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented (refer Note 9.5) that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ;

(b) The Management has represented (refer Note 9.5), that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended and provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

M/s Kailash Chand Jain & Co. M/s SCV & Co. LLP. Chartered Accountants, Chartered Accountants, ICAI Firm Reg. No. : 112318W ICAI Firm Reg. No. : 000235N/N500089 Saurabh Chouhan Abhinav Khosla Partner Partner Membership Number : 167453 Membership Number : 087010 UDIN : 24167453BKBFYQ7823 UDIN : 24087010BKBOFA3815 Place : Delhi Date : 16th July 2024

Annexure-A to the Independent AuditorRs.s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 to "Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements" of the Independent AuditorsRs. Report of even date to the REC Limited on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the CompanyRs.s Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-use assets and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use asset.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the assets in phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the records of the company we report that title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company except for the following.

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether Promoter, Director or their relative or employee Period held since Reason for not being held in name of Company Building 4.59 Land & Development officer under Ministry of Urban Development, New Delhi No 1990 Due to Pending formalities from Land & Development Officer. Office building allotted to the company at the SCOPE (a central government Complex) has not been registered in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) We have been informed that the company has been sanctioned unsecured working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from Banks. Since, the limits have been sanctioned as unsecured, reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. During the year the Company has made investments in, provided guarantees and granted loans/advances in the nature of loans, secured/unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties., In this regard we report hereunder:

(a) The company is a registered NBFC with Reserve Bank of India with principal business of giving loans hence clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable, .

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the CompanyRs.s interest.

(c) Being a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the company grants its loans on stipulated terms and conditions for repayment of principal and interest. In respect of Loan assets except credit impaired assets, the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the total amount overdue for more than ninety days are as under. The Company takes steps for recovery of the principal and interest as per its defined procedures, which in our opinion are reasonable.

No. of cases Principal Amount Overdue Interest Overdue Total Overdue Remarks (if any) 16 8128.48 24841.13 32969.60 -

(e) Reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable, since the principal business of the company is to give loans.

(f) As per the information and explanation provided to us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year under audit. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to information & explanations given to us with respect to the provisions of Section 185 of the Act, the Company has not granted any loan or guarantee covered under Section 185.

Further, in our opinion and according to information & explanations given to us, the Company, being a NBFC, is exempt from the provisions of Section 186 of the Act and the relevant rules in respect of loans and guarantees. In respect of the investments, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 (1) of the Act.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public to which the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder are applicable.

vi. Being an NBFC company, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable regarding maintenance of cost records under Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the

Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employeesRs. state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, sales tax, service tax , cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employeesRs. state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, sales tax, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the dues as at 31st March 2024 of income tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows::

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Disputed Amount paid / refund adjusted (Under Protest) Net Amount unpaid Assessment Year to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax and interest 0.30 0.30 - 2008-09 Delhi High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax and interest 0.32 0.32 - 2012-13 CIT (Appeals), Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax and interest 0.83 0.83 - 2012-13 Delhi High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax and interest 87.68 87.68 - 2018-19 CIT (A), NFAC Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax and interest 87.96 58.74 29.22 2019-20 CIT (A), NFAC Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax and interest 20.13 20.13 - 2020-21 CIT (A), NFAC Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax and interest 1.66 1.66 - 2021-22 CIT (A), NFAC Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 0.03 - 0.03 CPC, TDS (As per TRACES) Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Services Tax Paid 17.89 17.89 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals), CGST Delhi Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.06 15.06 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), NFAC Delhi Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Services Tax 0.01 0.01 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals), SGST Delhi Appeals Total 231.87 187.55 44.32

viii As per Information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) As per Information and explanation given to us and based on audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As per Information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) As per Information and explanation given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) As per Information and explanation given to us and based on procedures performed by us and on the overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company on overall basis.

(e) As per Information and explanation given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) As per Information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. We have been informed and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that money raised by the Company by way of debt instruments were applied for the purposes for which it was raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xi. To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that

(a) No fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed during the year. However during the year under audit, company has reported one fraud on the company by borrower amounting to Rs. 33.24 Crores to RBI on 26 October 2023. The said Fraud was noticed in FY 2018-19, however due to stay on declaration of fraud by HonRs.ble Court and subsequently the stay being vacated, the company has reported the said fraud to RBI.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As informed to us there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clauses 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the necessary disclosures have been made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company broadly has an adequate internal audit system incommensurate with the size and the nature of

its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) We have been informed that the Company is registered as a non-banking finance company under section 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The registration number issued to the company is 14.000011.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities without a valid certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank Of India, hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c ) of the order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. We have been informed that there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The clause 3 (xxi) of the order is not applicble to the standalone Financial Statements, hence no comment is given.

M/s Kailash Chand Jain & Co. M/s SCV & Co. LLP. Chartered Accountants, Chartered Accountants, ICAI Firm Reg. No. : 112318W ICAI Firm Reg. No. : 000235N/N500089 Saurabh Chouhan Abhinav Khosla Partner Partner Membership Number : 167453 Membership Number : 087010 UDIN : 24167453BKBFYQ7823 UDIN : 24087010BKBOFA3815 Place : Delhi Date : 16th July 2024

Annexure-B to the Independent AuditorRs.s Report

Referred to in Paragraph 2 under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs. Section of Our Report of Even Date on the Accounts of REC Limited for the Year ended on 31st March 2024.

Sl. No. Directions Action Taken Impact on Standalone Ind As Financial Statements A. Directions 1. Whether the Company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transactions outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated. The Company has oracle ERP R12 version, including Audit trail feature, to process all the accounting transactions through IT system. All the accounting of the organization at different offices is done through the centralized ERP system. No impact on the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements 2. Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts /loans/ interest etc. made by a lender to the Company due to the CompanyRs.s inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is a Government Company, then this direction is also applicable for Statutory Auditor of lender company). There has been no such case and the company has been regularly servicing its debt and borrowing obligations. No impact on the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements 3. Whether funds (grant/subsidy etc.) received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/ State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/ utilized as per its term and conditions? List the cases of deviation. The Company has not received any funds (grants/subsidy) for specific schemes from central/ state agencies. However, the company receives funds from Central Government under various schemes for onward disbursement to different agencies as laid down under respective schemes. No impact on the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

M/s Kailash Chand Jain & Co. M/s SCV & Co. LLP. Chartered Accountants, Chartered Accountants, ICAI Firm Reg. No. : 112318W ICAI Firm Reg. No. : 000235N/N500089 Saurabh Chouhan Abhinav Khosla Partner Partner Membership Number : 167453 Membership Number : 087010 UDIN : 24167453BKBFYQ7823 UDIN : 24087010BKBOFA3815 Place : Delhi Date : 16th July 2024

Annexure-II

Compliance Certificate

We have conducted the audit of annual accounts of REC Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024 in accordance with direction/sub directions issued by the C&AG of India under section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and certify that we have complied with all the Direction/sub-directions issued to us.

M/s Kailash Chand Jain & Co. M/s SCV & Co. LLP. Chartered Accountants, Chartered Accountants, ICAI Firm Reg. No. : 112318W ICAI Firm Reg. No. : 000235N/N500089 Saurabh Chouhan Abhinav Khosla Partner Partner Membership Number : 167453 Membership Number : 087010 UDIN : 24167453BKBFYQ7823 UDIN : 24087010BKBOFA3815 Place : Delhi Date : 16th July 2024

Annexure-C to the Independent AuditorRs.s Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of REC Limited the Company as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

ManagementRs.s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The CompanyRs.s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Rs.ICAIRs.). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to CompanyRs.s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AuditorsRs. Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Control and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorRs.s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A CompanyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A CompanyRs.s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

b. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

c. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the CompanyRs.s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.