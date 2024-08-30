Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

SpiceJet: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced that the low-cost airline will be subject to increased surveillance with immediate effect due to persistent flight cancellations and rising financial hardship. As part of the intensified surveillance, there will be more spot checks and nocturnal inspections of its operations.

LIC: The state-owned corporation has got a demand order from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, worth 605.59 Crore for the fiscal year 2019-20. This order includes GST of ₹294.43 Crore, interest of ₹281.71 Crore, and penalty of ₹29.45 Crore.

Infosys: The IT behemoth announced an expansion of its relationship with Nvidia for AI-powered, customer-centric solutions to foster innovation and operational excellence for telecoms. NVIDIA Riva is also used by Infosys Topaz to construct real-time conversational AI pipelines that enable call centre agents to perform real-time transcription and translations.

Jai Corp: The corporation plans to buy back equity shares valued up to ₹118 Crore. The corporation plans to repurchase up to 29.44 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at ₹1 each.

NLC India: The state-owned firm said that its board of directors has approved two joint ventures with the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam. The first joint venture agreement aims to build a lignite-based thermal power station in Rajasthan while also developing the requisite mines to supply the power station’s fuel requirements.

ITI: The state-owned corporation said that it had received its first order for computerised voting machines. Following a demonstration in Kolkata, the State Election Commission of West Bengal issued an order for 500 EVM sets. The product will be created in ITI plants in accordance with the Election Commission’s technical criteria.

RVNL: The company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Patel Engineering Ltd to explore hydro and infrastructure projects both domestically and internationally. The agreement will allow both companies to pursue cooperation opportunities in a variety of capacities.

NTPC: The state-owned enterprise announced that the 160 MW capacity of the 320 MW Bhainsara solar project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has been commissioned. The NTPC group’s total installed and commercial capacity will increase to 76,294 MW, according to a regulatory filing.

Shipping Corporation of India: Following the GST audit for FY20, the company received an order from the Maharashtra Department of Goods and Services Tax requesting tax and a penalty of ₹160.37 Crore. The corporation is in the process of submitting an appeal with the Joint Commissioner of State Tax.

Expleo Solutions: At the company’s Annual General Meeting, shareholders accepted the nomination of Shalini Kalsi Kamath as an Independent Director for five years, commencing June 14, 2024, and Phani Tangirala as Director for three years, effective August 1, 2024. Phani has also been appointed Managing Director and CEO of the organisation.

