Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
465.8
465.8
465.8
465.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,497.82
5,905.64
5,111.17
7,436.22
Net Worth
6,963.62
6,371.44
5,576.97
7,902.02
Minority Interest
Debt
2,914.22
2,604.58
3,200.37
3,679
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.09
0.98
0.83
55.8
Total Liabilities
9,878.93
8,977
8,778.17
11,636.82
Fixed Assets
7,045.92
7,436.87
7,682.37
10,207.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.46
78.98
78.37
77.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,439.43
907.79
631.69
317.5
Inventories
174.04
150
174.79
87.6
Inventory Days
8.63
Sundry Debtors
1,410.47
1,018.11
637.21
630.46
Debtor Days
62.13
Other Current Assets
1,499.4
1,674.41
1,502.54
1,099.55
Sundry Creditors
-1,335.18
-1,392.84
-1,236.1
-832.65
Creditor Days
82.06
Other Current Liabilities
-309.3
-541.89
-446.75
-667.46
Cash
1,314.12
553.36
385.74
1,035.15
Total Assets
9,878.93
8,977
8,778.17
11,636.82
The public sector enterprise, which is set for disinvestment, reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY24, reaching ₹291.44 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
