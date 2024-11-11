iifl-logo-icon 1
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

200
(-2.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

63.74%

63.74%

63.74%

63.74%

63.74%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

9.26%

13.25%

12.57%

11.26%

10.19%

Non-Institutions

26.98%

22.99%

23.67%

24.98%

26.05%

Total Non-Promoter

36.25%

36.25%

36.25%

36.25%

36.25%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.74%

Non-Promoter- 9.26%

Institutions: 9.26%

Non-Institutions: 26.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

S C I: Related NEWS

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

Shipping Corporation of India Q2 Net Profit Jumps to ₹291.44 Crore

11 Nov 2024|10:44 PM

The public sector enterprise, which is set for disinvestment, reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY24, reaching ₹291.44 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

