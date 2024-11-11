|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 and consider dividend on equity shares if any Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliance of Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09.02.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)
