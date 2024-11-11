|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Intimation with respect to 74th Annual General Meeting to be held on 18.09.2024 The Shipping Corporation of India Limited has informed the Exchange about Proceedings of 74th Annual General Meeting held on 18.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024) Minutes of the 74th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
