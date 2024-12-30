iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

273.6
(2.51%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.66

-19.11

-4.57

26.49

Op profit growth

-10.17

155.17

-44.75

-0.39

EBIT growth

-16.88

210

-54.86

-2.4

Net profit growth

-27.73

429.06

-60.84

-13.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.51

9.25

2.93

5.06

EBIT margin

4.6

8.34

2.17

4.6

Net profit margin

3.36

7.02

1.07

2.61

RoCE

13.54

17.02

5.99

15.43

RoNW

5.53

8.97

2.02

5.17

RoA

2.47

3.58

0.73

2.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

54.86

82.75

18.64

43.36

Dividend per share

16

79

16.5

19

Cash EPS

29.33

56.52

-5.2

22.29

Book value per share

243.75

255.88

185.73

197.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.27

2.58

8.47

4.57

P/CEPS

6.12

3.78

-30.33

8.89

P/B

0.73

0.83

0.85

1

EV/EBIDTA

6.55

5.91

12.92

7.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

18.56

28.18

141.22

36.86

Tax payout

-32.58

-29.22

0.39

-36.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.23

10.47

7.87

7.41

Inventory days

36.25

38.81

28.97

27.82

Creditor days

-26.17

-25.99

-20.51

-21.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.12

-11.14

-2.35

-7.78

Net debt / equity

1.2

0.86

1.76

1.13

Net debt / op. profit

3.25

2.17

7.7

2.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.48

-81.41

-88.76

-87.56

Employee costs

-0.98

-2.1

-1.41

-1.33

Other costs

-6.01

-7.21

-6.89

-6.03

B P C L : related Articles

BPCL Turns to Middle East for Russian Oil Replacement

BPCL Turns to Middle East for Russian Oil Replacement

30 Dec 2024|01:36 PM

With a combined capacity of 706,000 barrels per day (bpd), BPCL's three refineries process roughly 35% to 37% of its crude oil, he said.

BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

BPCL Secures 150 MW Solar Project in NTPC Tender

26 Dec 2024|05:15 PM

This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.

BPCL to Launch India's First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility by 2027

BPCL to Launch India's First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility by 2027

30 Nov 2024|11:52 PM

It comes from non-petroleum sources such as ethanol. Compared to jet fuel, SAF has emitted 80% less greenhouse gas emissions.

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.

ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries

ONGC, BPCL seek foreign partners for new refineries

21 Oct 2024|09:55 AM

At a cost of between ₹70,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, ONGC and BPCL independently intend to build a 12 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) oil refinery each.

BPCL Invests ₹1,138 Crore to Expand Key Pipelines and Storage Facility

BPCL Invests ₹1,138 Crore to Expand Key Pipelines and Storage Facility

13 Sep 2024|01:13 PM

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has witnessed a total of 93% gain in the last one year, and almost 52% gain since the beginning of the year.

BPCL Announces Joint Ventures for Green Hydrogen, Biogas Projects

BPCL Announces Joint Ventures for Green Hydrogen, Biogas Projects

13 Sep 2024|10:17 AM

BPCL also approved a joint venture with GPS Renewables Private Ltd to establish compressed biogas (CBG) plants across India.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

BPCL pays ₹2,413 crore dividend to government

BPCL pays ₹2,413 crore dividend to government

3 Sep 2024|12:01 PM

In the current fiscal year, the government expects to earn ₹56,260 crore in dividends from public sector firms.

BPCL to Invest ₹1.7 Lakh Crore in Energy Expansion

BPCL to Invest ₹1.7 Lakh Crore in Energy Expansion

19 Aug 2024|11:47 AM

The company is expanding EV charging infrastructure and biofuel initiatives, aiming to install fast chargers on major highways and produce compressed biogas.

