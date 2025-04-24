iifl-logo
BPCL, GPS Renewables forms JV for biogas plants

24 Apr 2025 , 10:58 AM

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with GPS Renewables Private Limited for establishing a network of compressed biogas (CBG) plants in India. This move is directed to strengthen the renewable energy infrastructure of the company and accelerate BPCL’s Net Zero goals.

The company in its press release held on Wednesday announced the agreement. This pins a formalisation of previous collaboration announced in September. The JV will emphasise on conversion of organic biomass waste into CBG, a clean and renewable energy source, via advanced waste-to-energy technologies.

BPCL informed that the joint venture will tackle several pressing environmental setbacks. This includes management of agricultural residue, mainly stubble burning – as well as reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and developing rural income opportunities via procurement of structured agri-residue.

The companies plan to set up more than 8 to 10 CBG plants over the next few years across Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal. These regions are affluent in agricultural biomass and in synchronisation with BPCL’s city gas distribution networks. 

With this, BPCL could be able to lower its logistics cost and improve operational efficiency.

The initiative also aids government schemes such as GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), CBG Blending Obligation (CBO), and SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

