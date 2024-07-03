Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,17,948.75
1,28,106.39
1,32,086.86
1,29,984.84
1,16,657.34
Excise Duty
15,163.48
15,011.47
15,532.13
14,485.7
13,612.97
Net Sales
1,02,785.27
1,13,094.92
1,16,554.73
1,15,499.14
1,03,044.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,353.24
949.84
506.68
982.17
975.68
Total Income
1,04,138.51
1,14,044.76
1,17,061.41
1,16,481.31
1,04,020.05
Total Expenditure
98,343.51
1,07,610.78
1,07,703.47
1,09,363.73
90,168.85
PBIDT
5,795
6,433.98
9,357.94
7,117.58
13,851.2
Interest
922.7
888.95
966.8
920.5
1,190.19
PBDT
4,872.3
5,545.03
8,391.14
6,197.08
12,661.01
Depreciation
1,778.63
1,686.13
1,721.89
1,830.14
1,605.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
716.63
1,051.86
2,000.82
1,262.39
2,719.62
Deferred Tax
79.81
-34.51
-121.14
-76.87
92.57
Reported Profit After Tax
2,297.23
2,841.55
4,789.57
3,181.42
8,243.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,297.23
2,841.55
4,789.57
3,181.42
8,243.55
Extra-ordinary Items
-55.93
-103.64
-72.58
-45.11
-48.46
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,353.16
2,945.19
4,862.15
3,226.53
8,292.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.38
6.65
22.45
14.94
38.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4,272.58
4,272.58
2,136.29
2,129.45
2,129.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.63
5.68
8.02
6.16
13.44
PBDTM(%)
4.74
4.9
7.19
5.36
12.28
PATM(%)
2.23
2.51
4.1
2.75
8
With a combined capacity of 706,000 barrels per day (bpd), BPCL's three refineries process roughly 35% to 37% of its crude oil, he said.Read More
This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.Read More
It comes from non-petroleum sources such as ethanol. Compared to jet fuel, SAF has emitted 80% less greenhouse gas emissions.Read More
BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.Read More
At a cost of between ₹70,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, ONGC and BPCL independently intend to build a 12 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) oil refinery each.Read More
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has witnessed a total of 93% gain in the last one year, and almost 52% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
BPCL also approved a joint venture with GPS Renewables Private Ltd to establish compressed biogas (CBG) plants across India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
In the current fiscal year, the government expects to earn ₹56,260 crore in dividends from public sector firms.Read More
The company is expanding EV charging infrastructure and biofuel initiatives, aiming to install fast chargers on major highways and produce compressed biogas.Read More
