|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.9.2024 Updates on Rights issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 Intimation under Regulation 30
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.6.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Intimation on annual financial results, issue of bonus shares and recommendation of final dividend Intimation on annual financial results, final dividend and bonus shares intimation on issue of Bonus shares Intimation on recommendation of final dividend Intimation on Record Date for issue of bonus shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Intimation on quarterly results Intimation on quarterly financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
With a combined capacity of 706,000 barrels per day (bpd), BPCL's three refineries process roughly 35% to 37% of its crude oil, he said.Read More
This victory strengthens Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's stand towards renewable energy and the company's efforts to embrace clean energy sources in India.Read More
It comes from non-petroleum sources such as ethanol. Compared to jet fuel, SAF has emitted 80% less greenhouse gas emissions.Read More
BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.Read More
At a cost of between ₹70,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, ONGC and BPCL independently intend to build a 12 mmtpa (million metric tons per annum) oil refinery each.Read More
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has witnessed a total of 93% gain in the last one year, and almost 52% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
BPCL also approved a joint venture with GPS Renewables Private Ltd to establish compressed biogas (CBG) plants across India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
In the current fiscal year, the government expects to earn ₹56,260 crore in dividends from public sector firms.Read More
The company is expanding EV charging infrastructure and biofuel initiatives, aiming to install fast chargers on major highways and produce compressed biogas.Read More
