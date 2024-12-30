The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 21/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/-each (pre-bonus), which translates into final dividend of Rs.10.5/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- per equity share) (post-bonus), subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. The Record Date for the final dividend will be intimated separately Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 9th August 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members who would be entitled for the final dividend of Rs 10.5/- per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. The final dividend is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) proposed to be held in August 2024. The date of the AGM will be informed separately. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid to the eligible members within the stipulated period of 30 days from the date of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)