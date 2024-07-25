Nestle India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
96.42
96.42
96.42
96.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,244.47
2,362.75
1,849.96
1,922.92
Net Worth
3,340.89
2,459.17
1,946.38
2,019.34
Minority Interest
Debt
344.53
270.52
266.46
147.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
136.43
137.81
134.16
138.46
Total Liabilities
3,821.85
2,867.5
2,347
2,305.29
Fixed Assets
5,201.96
3,402.06
3,240.9
2,817.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
463.87
777.54
773.98
1,463.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
124.39
163.42
160
158.38
Networking Capital
-2,747.22
-2,421.07
-2,563.29
-3,904.72
Inventories
2,089.36
1,928.77
1,592.65
1,416.48
Inventory Days
39.52
38.72
Sundry Debtors
300.46
191.89
165.97
164.93
Debtor Days
4.11
4.5
Other Current Assets
1,688.56
1,707.32
1,699.38
246.77
Sundry Creditors
-2,812.01
-2,120.94
-1,902.98
-1,809.01
Creditor Days
47.22
49.45
Other Current Liabilities
-4,013.59
-4,128.11
-4,118.31
-3,923.89
Cash
778.85
945.55
735.41
1,769.87
Total Assets
3,821.85
2,867.5
2,347
2,305.29
