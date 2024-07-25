iifl-logo-icon 1
Nestle India Ltd Balance Sheet

2,227.95
(-0.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:29:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

96.42

96.42

96.42

96.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,244.47

2,362.75

1,849.96

1,922.92

Net Worth

3,340.89

2,459.17

1,946.38

2,019.34

Minority Interest

Debt

344.53

270.52

266.46

147.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

136.43

137.81

134.16

138.46

Total Liabilities

3,821.85

2,867.5

2,347

2,305.29

Fixed Assets

5,201.96

3,402.06

3,240.9

2,817.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

463.87

777.54

773.98

1,463.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

124.39

163.42

160

158.38

Networking Capital

-2,747.22

-2,421.07

-2,563.29

-3,904.72

Inventories

2,089.36

1,928.77

1,592.65

1,416.48

Inventory Days

39.52

38.72

Sundry Debtors

300.46

191.89

165.97

164.93

Debtor Days

4.11

4.5

Other Current Assets

1,688.56

1,707.32

1,699.38

246.77

Sundry Creditors

-2,812.01

-2,120.94

-1,902.98

-1,809.01

Creditor Days

47.22

49.45

Other Current Liabilities

-4,013.59

-4,128.11

-4,118.31

-3,923.89

Cash

778.85

945.55

735.41

1,769.87

Total Assets

3,821.85

2,867.5

2,347

2,305.29

Nestle India : related Articles

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore
25 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

25 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.

Read More
Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25
9 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

9 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

Read More

