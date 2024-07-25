Nestle India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
3,120.27
2,812.79
2,674.99
2,428.95
Depreciation
-390.19
-370.38
-316.36
-335.67
Tax paid
-738.91
-730.36
-705.44
-822.02
Working capital
-1,036.76
354.23
-291.5
-94.21
Other operating items
Operating
954.41
2,066.28
1,361.69
1,177.04
Capital expenditure
1,120.47
133.09
379.76
126.99
Free cash flow
2,074.88
2,199.37
1,741.45
1,304.03
Equity raised
1,628.02
2,964.55
6,139.5
6,162.3
Investing
-689.79
-287.28
-907.44
679.62
Financing
413.95
336.43
224.08
70.28
Dividends paid
0
1,301.61
2,709.28
867.74
Net in cash
3,427.06
6,514.68
9,906.87
9,083.97
Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.Read More
Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
