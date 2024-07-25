iifl-logo-icon 1
Nestle India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,185
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Nestle India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

3,120.27

2,812.79

2,674.99

2,428.95

Depreciation

-390.19

-370.38

-316.36

-335.67

Tax paid

-738.91

-730.36

-705.44

-822.02

Working capital

-1,036.76

354.23

-291.5

-94.21

Other operating items

Operating

954.41

2,066.28

1,361.69

1,177.04

Capital expenditure

1,120.47

133.09

379.76

126.99

Free cash flow

2,074.88

2,199.37

1,741.45

1,304.03

Equity raised

1,628.02

2,964.55

6,139.5

6,162.3

Investing

-689.79

-287.28

-907.44

679.62

Financing

413.95

336.43

224.08

70.28

Dividends paid

0

1,301.61

2,709.28

867.74

Net in cash

3,427.06

6,514.68

9,906.87

9,083.97

Nestle India : related Articles

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

25 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

9 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

