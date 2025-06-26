iifl-logo
Nestle India board approves 1:1 bonus issue

26 Jun 2025 , 11:30 AM

Nestle India Limited announced that it has received board approval to issue bonus shares in its meeting held on June 26, 2025. 

The company informed the bourses and shareholders that the board has approved the bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. This means, the company shall issue one bonus share for every share held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date.

The company said that this bonus issue is yet to receive approval from shareholders and shall determine record date at a later date.

This is the first ever bonus issue approved by the company for its shareholders.

In January 2024, Nestle India rolled out a stock split. Under this, one share of face value of ₹10 each was split into 10 shares of ₹1 each. 

This means that if a shareholder had 20 shares of ₹10 each before the split, following the stock split, he would hold 200 shares of ₹1 each. The aggregate value of these shares would remain the same.

After the announcement of its stock split, Nestle India has issued dividends on five different occasions, aggregating to a total of ₹42.5 per share. 

As part of the index adjustment exercise, Nestle India’s stock has been excluded from the BSE sensex index at the beginning of this week. 

At around 11.16 AM, Nestle India was trading 0.76% higher at ₹2,422.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,404.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹2,443.60, and ₹2,410.20, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

