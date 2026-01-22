iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Nestle India gets tax relief of ₹101 Crore as Supreme Court dismisses appeals

22 Jan 2026 , 12:39 PM

Nestle India Ltd reported that the Supreme Court of India has dismissed as withdrawn the income tax department’s appeals related to the disallowance of general licensing fees for multiple financial years. Hence, it has provided closure to a long-running litigation involving ₹101.21 Crore.

At around 11.48 AM, Nestle India was trading 1.10% higher at ₹1,297.30 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,283.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,301.60, and ₹1,272.30, respectively.

In its filing with the bourses, the company reported that this matter was related to the disallowance of general licensing fee. This was related to years -1996–1998, 1999–2001 and 2004–2008. The income tax authorities earlier contested this through various orders that the general licensing fees payments during these periods were excessive and unreasonable.

Nestle India challenged these orders. Upto the levels of High Court, the matter has been decided in the favour of the company. Subsequently, the income tax department filed appeals before the Supreme Court of India.

The company further shared that through its order dated January 13, 2026, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by the Income Tax authorities. The total amount involved in these orders is ₹101.21 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Nestle India
  • Nestle India Demand
  • Nestle India Income Tax News
  • Nestle India news
  • Nestle India share price
  • Nestle India Tax Demadn
  • Nestle India Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus brings world’s first Nivolumab biosimilar to India

Zydus brings world’s first Nivolumab biosimilar to India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|01:02 PM
Nestle India gets tax relief of ₹101 Crore as Supreme Court dismisses appeals

Nestle India gets tax relief of ₹101 Crore as Supreme Court dismisses appeals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|12:39 PM
CESC Green Power Signs MoU With Uttar Pradesh for ₹3,800 Crore Solar Project

CESC Green Power Signs MoU With Uttar Pradesh for ₹3,800 Crore Solar Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|11:51 AM
Biocon Raises Stake in Biocon Biologics to 98% After Mylan Deal

Biocon Raises Stake in Biocon Biologics to 98% After Mylan Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|11:24 AM
Waaree Energies Q3FY26 Net Profit Rises 26% to ₹1,062 Crore

Waaree Energies Q3FY26 Net Profit Rises 26% to ₹1,062 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|11:07 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.