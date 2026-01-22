Nestle India gets tax relief of ₹101 Crore as Supreme Court dismisses appeals

Nestle India Ltd reported that the Supreme Court of India has dismissed as withdrawn the income tax department’s appeals related to the disallowance of general licensing fees for multiple financial years. Hence, it has provided closure to a long-running litigation involving ₹101.21 Crore.

At around 11.48 AM, Nestle India was trading 1.10% higher at ₹1,297.30 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,283.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,301.60, and ₹1,272.30, respectively.

In its filing with the bourses, the company reported that this matter was related to the disallowance of general licensing fee. This was related to years -1996–1998, 1999–2001 and 2004–2008. The income tax authorities earlier contested this through various orders that the general licensing fees payments during these periods were excessive and unreasonable.

Nestle India challenged these orders. Upto the levels of High Court, the matter has been decided in the favour of the company. Subsequently, the income tax department filed appeals before the Supreme Court of India.

The company further shared that through its order dated January 13, 2026, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by the Income Tax authorities. The total amount involved in these orders is ₹101.21 Crore.

