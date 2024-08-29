iifl-logo-icon 1
Nestle India Ltd Option Chain

Nestle India Ltd Option Chain

2,244
(-0.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--2,040₹0.650%2000%
--2,080₹0.10%00%
--2,120₹0.150%2000%
--2,160₹0.05-50%4,400-15.38%
--2,200₹0.050%31,8000%
--2,220₹0.10%00%
--2,240₹0.750%6000%
--2,260₹0.2-80%11,000-1.78%
--2,280₹10%2,8000%
8000%₹207-0.95%2,300₹0.050%34,200-2.28%
4000%₹1720%2,320₹0.1-89.47%7,400-26%
8000%₹146.850%2,340₹0.1-75%26,0000%
1,6000%₹1630%2,360₹0.1-99%35,200-1.67%
1,4000%₹112.650%2,380₹0.050%14,4000%
22,200-1.76%₹96.8-3.68%2,400₹0.050%84,800-3.63%
4,0000%₹131.650%2,420₹0.1-71.42%20,600-1.90%
14,4000%₹560.08%2,440₹0.05-90.9%20,200-8.18%
30,000-2.59%₹5028.53%2,460₹0.05-95.45%51,400-8.54%
26,400-1.49%₹2016.95%2,480₹0.15-92.1%76,200-35.64%
2,41,600-2.42%₹0.05-99.11%2,500₹0.05-99.49%96,400-11.39%
36,800-47.87%₹0.05-98.5%2,520₹20-27.79%27,800-3.47%
89,000-53.79%₹0.15-91.89%2,540₹31.85-30.61%33,600-16.41%
51,000-56.77%₹0.05-95%2,560₹59.95-7.05%24,600-6.10%
49,600-36.41%₹0.1-86.66%2,580₹71.35-14.6%4,60021.05%
2,16,000-3.91%₹0.05-87.5%2,600₹100-5.66%46,000-3.36%
36,200-22.97%₹0.05-83.33%2,620₹116.118.16%2,4000%
48,400-24.61%₹0.05-75%2,640₹144.665.92%4,0000%
21,600-18.18%₹0.05-75%2,660₹107.50%1,6000%
47,400-47.09%₹0.05-85.71%2,680₹162.150%6000%
90,400-22.20%₹0.1-33.33%2,700₹190-3.77%8,600-8.51%
3,200-67.34%₹0.10%2,720--
6,400-11.11%₹0.05-50%2,740--
8,2000%₹0.05-50%2,760--
3,2000%₹0.5-61.53%2,780--
49,800-2.73%₹0.05-50%2,800₹235.40%2000%
1,6000%₹0.050%2,840--
73,800-0.27%₹0.05-50%2,860--
1,4000%₹0.05-91.66%2,880--
00%₹0.10%2,920₹424.60%1,0000%
33,600-18.84%₹0.050%3,000--

Nestle India: Related NEWS

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

25 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

9 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

