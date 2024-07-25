Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
14,709.41
13,350.03
12,368.9
11,292.27
yoy growth (%)
10.18
7.93
9.53
12.81
Raw materials
-6,318.92
-5,673.91
-5,223.92
-4,590.23
As % of sales
42.95
42.5
42.23
40.64
Employee costs
-1,521.3
-1,500.95
-1,262.95
-1,124.15
As % of sales
10.34
11.24
10.21
9.95
Other costs
-3,277.65
-2,973.67
-3,017.73
-2,960.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.28
22.27
24.39
26.21
Operating profit
3,591.54
3,201.5
2,864.3
2,617.65
OPM
24.41
23.98
23.15
23.18
Depreciation
-390.19
-370.38
-316.36
-335.67
Interest expense
-201.19
-164.18
-119.83
-111.95
Other income
120.11
145.85
246.88
258.92
Profit before tax
3,120.27
2,812.79
2,674.99
2,428.95
Taxes
-738.91
-730.36
-705.44
-822.02
Tax rate
-23.68
-25.96
-26.37
-33.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2,381.36
2,082.43
1,969.55
1,606.93
Exceptional items
-236.5
0
0
0
Net profit
2,144.86
2,082.43
1,969.55
1,606.93
yoy growth (%)
2.99
5.73
22.56
31.15
NPM
14.58
15.59
15.92
14.23
Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.Read More
Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
