Nestle India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,209.05
(1.10%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

14,709.41

13,350.03

12,368.9

11,292.27

yoy growth (%)

10.18

7.93

9.53

12.81

Raw materials

-6,318.92

-5,673.91

-5,223.92

-4,590.23

As % of sales

42.95

42.5

42.23

40.64

Employee costs

-1,521.3

-1,500.95

-1,262.95

-1,124.15

As % of sales

10.34

11.24

10.21

9.95

Other costs

-3,277.65

-2,973.67

-3,017.73

-2,960.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.28

22.27

24.39

26.21

Operating profit

3,591.54

3,201.5

2,864.3

2,617.65

OPM

24.41

23.98

23.15

23.18

Depreciation

-390.19

-370.38

-316.36

-335.67

Interest expense

-201.19

-164.18

-119.83

-111.95

Other income

120.11

145.85

246.88

258.92

Profit before tax

3,120.27

2,812.79

2,674.99

2,428.95

Taxes

-738.91

-730.36

-705.44

-822.02

Tax rate

-23.68

-25.96

-26.37

-33.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2,381.36

2,082.43

1,969.55

1,606.93

Exceptional items

-236.5

0

0

0

Net profit

2,144.86

2,082.43

1,969.55

1,606.93

yoy growth (%)

2.99

5.73

22.56

31.15

NPM

14.58

15.59

15.92

14.23

Nestle India : related Articles

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

25 Jul 2024

Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

9 Jul 2024

Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

