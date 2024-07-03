Nestle India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
Gross Sales
5,074.76
4,792.97
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
5,074.76
4,792.97
Other Operating Income
29.24
20.98
Other Income
190.25
39.12
Total Income
5,294.25
4,853.07
Total Expenditure
3,939.99
3,699.62
PBIDT
1,354.26
1,153.45
Interest
32.22
31.68
PBDT
1,322.04
1,121.77
Depreciation
121.6
112.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
314.9
259.4
Deferred Tax
-13.95
3.06
Reported Profit After Tax
899.49
746.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
899.49
746.6
Extra-ordinary Items
135.28
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
764.21
746.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.33
7.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
275
Equity
96.42
96.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.68
24.06
PBDTM(%)
26.05
23.4
PATM(%)
17.72
15.57
Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.Read More
Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
