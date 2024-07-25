Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
62.76%
62.76%
62.76%
62.76%
62.76%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
21.42%
21.16%
21.14%
21.29%
21.42%
Non-Institutions
15.8%
16.06%
16.08%
15.94%
15.81%
Total Non-Promoter
37.23%
37.23%
37.23%
37.23%
37.23%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.
Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.
