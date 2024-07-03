Nestle India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
9,867.73
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
9,867.73
Other Operating Income
50.22
Other Income
229.37
Total Income
10,147.32
Total Expenditure
7,639.61
PBIDT
2,507.71
Interest
63.9
PBDT
2,443.81
Depreciation
234.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
574.3
Deferred Tax
-10.89
Reported Profit After Tax
1,646.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,646.09
Extra-ordinary Items
135.72
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,510.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
275
Equity
96.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.41
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
16.68
Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.Read More
Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.Read More
