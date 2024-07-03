iifl-logo-icon 1
Nestle India Ltd Half Yearly Results

2,221.35
(0.39%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:09:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024

Gross Sales

9,867.73

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

9,867.73

Other Operating Income

50.22

Other Income

229.37

Total Income

10,147.32

Total Expenditure

7,639.61

PBIDT

2,507.71

Interest

63.9

PBDT

2,443.81

Depreciation

234.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

574.3

Deferred Tax

-10.89

Reported Profit After Tax

1,646.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,646.09

Extra-ordinary Items

135.72

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,510.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

17.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

275

Equity

96.42

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.41

PBDTM(%)

-

PATM(%)

16.68

