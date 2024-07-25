Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 24 Sep 2024

NESTLE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further to our letter dated PKR:SG: 88:23 dated 19th December 2023 the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024 shall be considered by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday 17th October 2024. In view of the above event the Trading Window in respect of the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 1st October 2024 to 19th October 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 20 Jun 2024

NESTLE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further to our letter PKR:SG: 88:23 dated 19th December 2023 the un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ending 30th June 2024 shall be considered by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting proposed to be held on Thursday 25th July 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 20 Jun 2024

NESTLE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that declaration of an interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any shall be considered by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting proposed to be held on Monday 8th July 2024. Please note that the Record Date of 16th July 2024 fixed for the purpose of final dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024 as intimated vide our letter PKR:SG: 58:24 dated 12th June 2024 shall also determine the entitlement of members to the interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 that may be declared by the Board of Directors on 8th July 2024. Intimation of the Record Date in this regard is enclosed with this letter. Interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 in case declared shall be paid on and from 6th August 2024 along with the final dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024 if approved by the shareholders at the 65th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 8th July 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.75/- (Rupees two and paisa seventy-five only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company comprises of 96,41,57,160 equity shares of the nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each. (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 08.07.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

1. Approved appointment of Mr Sidharth Kumar Birla (DIN: 00004213) as an Additional Director and Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and recommended to the members of the Company for their approval. 2. Approved continuation of payment of general licence fees (royalty) at the existing rate of 4.5% to Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (Licensor) and recommended to the members of the Company for their approval. 3. Revised date of the 65th AGM to Monday, 8th July 2024 through VC/ OAVM.

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 26 Mar 2024

NESTLE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further to our letter dated PKR:SG: 88:23 dated 19th December 2023 the audited financial results of the Company for the three months period from 1st January 2024 to 31st March 2024 (fifth quarter) and extended financial year ending 31st March 2024 [covering a period of 15 months (comprising five quarters) commencing from 1st January 2023 to 31st March 2024] shall be considered by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting scheduled on Thursday 25th April 2024 and the Trading Window in respect of the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from 1st April 2024 to 27th April 2024 (both days inclusive) in view of the above event. NESTLE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting scheduled on 25th April 2024 - Board of Directors to also consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24, if any, for the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting 1. Audited Financial Results for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024: 2. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- (Eight Rupees and Fifty Paisa only) per equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 964,157,160 equity shares of nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each. 3. Approved execution of a definitive agreement to form a joint venture between the Company and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited (Dr. Reddys) to bring together the well-known global range of nutritional health solutions as well as vitamins, minerals and health supplements of Nestlé Health Science with the nutraceuticals portfolios, strong and established commercial strengths of Dr. Reddys in India and other geographies as may be agreed by the Parties. The joint venture is expected to become operational in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, subject to customary closing conditions. 4. Approved launch of Nespresso in India wherein the Company will engage in the sale and distribution of Nespresso products (machines and capsules) through its distribution network, online channels, and boutiques under commercial arrangements with Nespresso and third parties. The Company expects to launch Nespresso in India by the end of 2024. Enclosed is the Press Release relating to the results and other business items as mentioned above. 5. Approved convening of the 65 th AGM of the Company on Friday, 5th July 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/ OAVM) and fixed Monday, 15 th July 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members to the Final Dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Final Dividend for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024, if approved by the Members at 65 th AGM, shall be paid on and from 2nd August 2024. Enclosed is the intimation of the Record Date. Soft copy of the Annual Report and Notice of the 65 th AGM shall be sent in due course. The same shall also be uploaded on the Companys website at www.nestle.in. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

a. Approved appointment of Ms Suneeta Reddy (DIN: 00001873) as an Additional Director and Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 5th April 2024, and recommended to the Members of the Company for their approval; b. Approved payment of general licence fees (royalty) by the Company to Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (Licensor), and recommended to the Members of the Company for their approval

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 19 Dec 2023