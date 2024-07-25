This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.75/- (Rupees two and paisa seventy-five only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company comprises of 96,41,57,160 equity shares of the nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each.