|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|8.5
|850
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- (Eight Rupees and Fifty Paisa only) per equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 964,157,160 equity shares of nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each.
|Dividend
|8 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|2.75
|275
|Interim
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.75/- (Rupees two and paisa seventy-five only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company comprises of 96,41,57,160 equity shares of the nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each.
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|7
|700
|Interim 3
|Declaration of Third Interim Dividend of Rs. 7/- per Equity Share of the face value of Re. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24
