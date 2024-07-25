iifl-logo-icon 1
Nestle India Ltd Dividend

2,174
(-1.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Nestle India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Apr 202416 Jul 202416 Jul 20248.5850Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- (Eight Rupees and Fifty Paisa only) per equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the fifteen months financial year ended 31st March 2024 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company of 964,157,160 equity shares of nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each.
Dividend8 Jul 202416 Jul 202416 Jul 20242.75275Interim
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.75/- (Rupees two and paisa seventy-five only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each for the financial year 2024-25 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company comprises of 96,41,57,160 equity shares of the nominal value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each.
Dividend7 Feb 202415 Feb 202415 Feb 20247700Interim 3
Declaration of Third Interim Dividend of Rs. 7/- per Equity Share of the face value of Re. 1/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24

Nestle India: Related News

Nestle India Q1: Profit Soars 7% to ₹747 Crore

25 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

Cooking tools and prepared foods also continued to expand, with innovations accounting for almost 30% of the growth during the quarter.

Nestle India announces interim dividend of ₹2.75 for FY25

9 Jul 2024|11:06 AM

Furthermore, Nestle India's shareholders authorised the continuation of a 4.5% royalty payment to its Swiss parent, Nestle.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

