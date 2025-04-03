Baroda BNP Paribas Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Baroda BNP Paribas Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW D
AMC
: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 24-May-2018
Fund Manager
: Vikram Pamnani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1407.51
Baroda BNP Paribas Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1006.2583
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Baroda BNP Paribas Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW D- NAV Chart
Baroda BNP Paribas Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.18
0.72
1.83
3.62
7.12
6.79
5.74
6.44
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Baroda BNP Paribas Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Baroda BNP Paribas Ultra Short Duration Fund Reg IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.82
|500
|49.89
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|2.68
|350
|34.93
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.29
|3000
|29.86
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.92
|2500
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.91
|250
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|250
|24.84
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.89
|250
|24.71
|Corporate Debts
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|1.84
|2400
|23.98
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.16
|1500
|15.08
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.15
|1500
|15.04
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.85
|13
|11.06
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.76
|1000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.61
|80000
|7.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.38
|50
|4.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.93
|2500000
|25.21
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2025
|-/-
|0.77
|1000000
|10.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.39
|500000
|5.03
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.52
|1200
|58.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|4.14
|1100
|54.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.75
|1000
|49.00
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.74
|5000000
|48.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.62
|1000
|47.24
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.02
|800
|39.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.64
|700
|34.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.52
|700
|32.84
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|2.16
|600
|28.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.14
|600
|27.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.03
|560
|26.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.91
|500
|24.99
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.90
|500
|24.74
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|1.88
|500
|24.55
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.88
|500
|24.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|500
|24.60
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.87
|500
|24.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.85
|500
|24.13
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|1.84
|500
|24.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.80
|500
|23.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.78
|500
|23.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|400
|19.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.45
|400
|18.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|400
|18.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.44
|400
|18.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.09
|300
|14.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.08
|300
|14.05
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.73
|200
|9.50
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.72
|200
|9.45
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.71
|200
|9.31
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.36
|100
|4.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|9.15
|0
|119.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.98
|0
|12.58
