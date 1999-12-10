HDFC Overnight Fund IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Overnight Fund IDCW D
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Feb-2002
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Jangam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12517.25
HDFC Overnight Fund IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1042.66
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Overnight Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart
HDFC Overnight Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.53
1.55
3.17
6.55
6.19
4.83
5.81
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
HDFC Overnight Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends
HDFC Overnight Fund IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.30
|16500000
|164.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.18
|15000000
|149.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.79
|10000000
|99.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.79
|10000000
|99.67
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.39
|5000000
|49.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.31
|4000000
|39.87
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|85.93
|0
|10,882.85
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|9.42
|0
|1,192.39
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.11
|0
|-14.18
