Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW D

Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW D

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

15-Jun-2005

Fund Manager

Vikas Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

16856.31

Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1008.8838

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart

Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.43
1.05
2.18
3.91
7.75
7.03
6.07
7.46
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.020650

Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

10000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.9515000000152.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.8513500000136.83
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.57900000091.24
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.41650000065.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.38600000061.06
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.38600000060.83
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.34550000055.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.31500000050.68
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.31507500049.96
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.27430820043.84
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.19300000030.47
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.17266700026.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.16250000025.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.12200000020.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2059-/-0.12200000019.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.09150000015.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.06100000010.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.06100000010.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.06100000010.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.0610000009.96
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2061-/-0.0610000009.83
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.035000005.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.035000005.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.035000004.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.035000004.92
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2060-/-0.035000004.92
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-3.1911000514.71
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.8810000464.97
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.799500450.08
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.629000422.66
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-2.338000375.19
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-2.328000373.68
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.318000372.98
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.318000371.94
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-2.087000335.69
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.067000331.34
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.037000327.70
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.027000325.39
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.756000281.65
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.756000281.54
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.746000281.01
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.746000280.10
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.736000278.91
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.475000236.92
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-1.475000237.55
Commercial PaperCredila Fin-/-1.465000235.71
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.4625000000235.41
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.4625000000235.14
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.4625000000234.86
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.455000233.92
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.445000232.25
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.304500209.48
Commercial PaperManappuram Fin.-/-1.224000195.90
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.2020000000193.74
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.1820000000190.97
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.184000189.92
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-1.184000189.57
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.174000189.32
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.174000188.01
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-1.174000187.88
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.164000187.15
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.164000186.69
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-1.154000185.39
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.154000186.11
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.933000149.77
Commercial PaperCredila Fin-/-0.903000144.50
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.873000139.46
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.873000140.35
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.873000140.03
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.873000139.84
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.873000139.79
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.863000139.22
Commercial PaperHighways Infra.-/-0.792700127.33
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.62200099.84
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.59200095.80
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.59200095.16
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.59200094.56
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.59200094.52
Commercial PaperHSBC Investdirec-/-0.59200095.83
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.59200094.34
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.58200094.01
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.58200093.78
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.58200093.73
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.58200093.18
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.58200093.17
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.58200093.09
Commercial PaperBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.58200092.80
Commercial PaperGodrej Finance-/-0.58200092.75
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.58200093.68
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.58200093.56
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.58200093.37
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.58200093.13
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.58200093.11
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.58200092.91
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-0.57200092.64
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.57200092.06
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.44150070.38
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.44150070.83
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.44150070.19
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.43150069.88
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.38130061.97
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.31500000049.16
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.31100049.98
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.31100049.96
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.30100047.62
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.30100047.55
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.29100046.77
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.29100046.68
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.29100046.78
Commercial PaperArka Fincap-/-0.29100046.73
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.29100046.68
Commercial PaperGodrej Finance-/-0.29100046.42
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.1550023.63
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.510404.10
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.23036.73
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0101.02
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.600-90.17

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Vikas Agrawal
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

