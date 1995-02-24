Nippon India Strategic Debt Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Strategic Debt Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Jun-2014
Fund Manager
: Sushil Budhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 102.74
Nippon India Strategic Debt Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.9523
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If redeemed within 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1.00% - If redeemed after 12 months but within 24 months from the date of allotment of units. 0.50% - If redeemed after 24 months but within 30 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - if redeemed after 30 months from the date of allotment of units.
Nippon India Strategic Debt Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Nippon India Strategic Debt Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.09
1.56
2.65
4.33
9.01
6.44
7.61
3.96
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Nippon India Strategic Debt Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Strategic Debt Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|4.91
|500
|5.06
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|4.86
|500
|5.01
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|4.85
|500
|5.00
|NCD
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|4.84
|50
|4.99
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|4.84
|500
|4.98
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|4.83
|500
|4.98
|NCD
|Delhi Intl.Airp.
|-/-
|3.92
|400
|4.04
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|3.88
|400
|4.00
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|2.95
|5
|3.04
|NCD
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|2.91
|30000
|3.00
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|2.91
|300
|2.99
|NCD
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|2.89
|300
|2.98
|ZCB
|National High
|-/-
|1.25
|250
|1.28
|ZCB
|National High
|-/-
|1.16
|250
|1.19
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.93
|74
|0.96
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.50
|50
|0.51
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.50
|50
|0.51
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.50
|50
|0.51
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.50
|50
|0.51
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.49
|50
|0.51
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.49
|50
|0.50
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.49
|50
|0.50
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.49
|50
|0.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|24.91
|2500000
|25.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.38
|351700
|3.48
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|13.51
|0
|13.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.85
|0
|1.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
