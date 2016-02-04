iifl-logo
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW

Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW

AMC

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented

Launch Date

10-Jan-2017

Fund Manager

Manish Lodha

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

543.63

Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.5298

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% If redeemed/switched out upto 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.04
2.67
-1.15
-1.96
4.5
7.76
14.78
8.55
Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3

Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
12-Mar-202550

Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Embassy Off.REIT1,40,000
TCS9,000
Hero Motocorp6,000
Maruti Suzuki1,600
United Spirits13,000
Axis Bank16,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Havells India22,000
Nitin Spinners73,044
Dabur India55,000
Escorts Kubota5,520
Triven.Engg.Ind.48,802
CESC1,17,000
Piramal Enterp.16,200
Jyothy Labs41,000
Syrma SGS Tech.21,735
ITC Hotels34,590

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.9915662927.13
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products4.6254000025.10
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.4019932023.92
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.962525021.53
EquityICICI BankBanks3.5015820019.04
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.909895015.76
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.8939710015.68
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.775830015.07
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software2.689810014.59
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.306560012.48
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.293940412.46
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.60397008.69
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.341146007.26
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.17743756.36
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.16114816.29
EquityCanara BankBanks1.137560006.11
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.12887506.11
EquityNTPCPower0.931635395.09
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.84463004.58
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.83267004.50
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.8116204.42
EquityL G BalakrishnanAuto Components0.72327613.93
EquityWiproIT - Software0.701380003.83
EquityAditya VisionRetailing0.65816003.54
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.63207003.45
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.632193753.42
EquityL&T Finance LtdFinance0.612476003.33
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.58202003.17
EquityTCSIT - Software0.5890003.13
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.5564543.01
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.54303402.92
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.53124802.87
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.51192002.74
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components0.4924282.65
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.49718832.65
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.43178002.34
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.4343662.31
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.4160002.20
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products0.38217622.08
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.37322001.99
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.351400001.92
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.3516001.91
EquityAsahi India GlasAuto Components0.35309191.90
EquityO N G COil0.34824001.85
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.3442101.84
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products0.3317641.80
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.32112001.73
EquityTechnocraf.Inds.Industrial Products0.3269221.71
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.31130001.66
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.30582001.64
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.30830001.63
EquityAxis BankBanks0.30160001.62
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.29545001.60
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.2952041.59
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.29118001.56
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.29376161.55
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.28610001.53
EquityArchean ChemicalChemicals & Petrochemicals0.27289001.45
EquityREC LtdFinance0.25383001.37
EquityKirl. BrothersIndustrial Products0.2586001.37
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.23133001.23
EquityS P ApparelsTextiles & Apparels0.22175661.19
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.21140001.16
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-1.85100000010.03
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-1.307000007.04
ZCBTata Motors Fina-/-1.135000006.14
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.935000005.11
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.935000005.06
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.925000005.02
Corporate DebtsTruhome Finance-/-0.925000005.01
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-0.744000003.99
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.653500003.51
Corporate DebtsTata Realty-/-0.462500002.50
Corporate DebtsTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.462500002.50
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.462500002.49
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-5.30280000028.82
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.744000004.01
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureWiproIT - Software-0.71-138000-3.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals-0.93-79800-5.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureCanara BankBanks-1.13-756000-6.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureJindal SteelFerrous Metals-1.17-74375-6.37
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG-1.29-31800-7.00
Derivatives - Stock FutureKotak Mah. BankBanks-1.68-47600-9.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureLarsen & ToubroConstruction-1.86-31800-10.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureITCDiversified FMCG-1.89-259200-10.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI BankBanks-2.04-91700-11.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureTech MahindraIT - Software-2.10-76200-11.39
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-2.26-76650-12.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & MAutomobiles-2.31-48300-12.56
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance IndustrPetroleum Products-3.36-151500-18.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC BankBanks-3.39-106150-18.44
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj FinanceFinance-3.59-22750-19.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products-4.63-540000-25.18
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.8310000009.94
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.7810000009.69
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.7810000009.66
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.915000004.95
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.915000004.94
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.895000004.86
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.734000003.95
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.352000001.92
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-37.030201.27
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.15011.67

Key information

Fund House:
Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
04-Feb-2016
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
29,050.05
Trustee/s:
Narendra Mairpady, M G Bhide, Gautam G Parekh, Debabrata Bandyopadhyay, Mahindra Manulife Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Anthony Heredia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Gautam Divan, V Ravi, Ashutosh Bishnoi
Compliance Officer/s:
Ravi Dayma
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Pooja Vineet Deherkar
Fund Manager/s:
Manish Lodha
Auditors:
M/s B K Khare & Co., M/s Deloitte Haskins & Se

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
No. 204, 2nd Floor, Amiti Building, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park LBS Road, Kurla(w), Mumbai 400070
Contact Nos:
022-66327900
Fax:
022-66327932
Email:
mfinvestors@mahindra.com
Website:
www.mahindramanulife.com

