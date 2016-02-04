Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
Launch Date
: 10-Jan-2017
Fund Manager
: Manish Lodha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 543.63
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.5298
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% If redeemed/switched out upto 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.04
2.67
-1.15
-1.96
4.5
7.76
14.78
8.55
|Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
|Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
|Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.99
|156629
|27.13
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.62
|540000
|25.10
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.40
|199320
|23.92
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.96
|25250
|21.53
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.50
|158200
|19.04
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.90
|98950
|15.76
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.89
|397100
|15.68
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.77
|58300
|15.07
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.68
|98100
|14.59
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.30
|65600
|12.48
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.29
|39404
|12.46
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.60
|39700
|8.69
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.34
|114600
|7.26
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.17
|74375
|6.36
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.16
|11481
|6.29
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|1.13
|756000
|6.11
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.12
|88750
|6.11
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.93
|163539
|5.09
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.84
|46300
|4.58
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.83
|26700
|4.50
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.81
|1620
|4.42
|Equity
|L G Balakrishnan
|Auto Components
|0.72
|32761
|3.93
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.70
|138000
|3.83
|Equity
|Aditya Vision
|Retailing
|0.65
|81600
|3.54
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.63
|20700
|3.45
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.63
|219375
|3.42
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|0.61
|247600
|3.33
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.58
|20200
|3.17
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.58
|9000
|3.13
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.55
|6454
|3.01
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.54
|30340
|2.92
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.53
|12480
|2.87
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.51
|19200
|2.74
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|0.49
|2428
|2.65
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.49
|71883
|2.65
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.43
|17800
|2.34
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.43
|4366
|2.31
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.41
|6000
|2.20
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.38
|21762
|2.08
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.37
|32200
|1.99
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.35
|140000
|1.92
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.35
|1600
|1.91
|Equity
|Asahi India Glas
|Auto Components
|0.35
|30919
|1.90
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.34
|82400
|1.85
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.34
|4210
|1.84
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.33
|1764
|1.80
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.32
|11200
|1.73
|Equity
|Technocraf.Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|6922
|1.71
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.31
|13000
|1.66
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.30
|58200
|1.64
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.30
|83000
|1.63
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.30
|16000
|1.62
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.29
|54500
|1.60
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.29
|5204
|1.59
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.29
|11800
|1.56
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.29
|37616
|1.55
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.28
|61000
|1.53
|Equity
|Archean Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.27
|28900
|1.45
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.25
|38300
|1.37
|Equity
|Kirl. Brothers
|Industrial Products
|0.25
|8600
|1.37
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.23
|13300
|1.23
|Equity
|S P Apparels
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.22
|17566
|1.19
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.21
|14000
|1.16
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.85
|1000000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.30
|700000
|7.04
|ZCB
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.13
|500000
|6.14
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|500000
|5.11
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.93
|500000
|5.06
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.92
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|0.92
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.74
|400000
|3.99
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.65
|350000
|3.51
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.46
|250000
|2.50
|Corporate Debts
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.46
|250000
|2.50
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|250000
|2.49
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|5.30
|2800000
|28.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.74
|400000
|4.01
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|-0.71
|-138000
|-3.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|-0.93
|-79800
|-5.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|-1.13
|-756000
|-6.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|-1.17
|-74375
|-6.37
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|-1.29
|-31800
|-7.00
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|-1.68
|-47600
|-9.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|-1.86
|-31800
|-10.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|-1.89
|-259200
|-10.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|-2.04
|-91700
|-11.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|-2.10
|-76200
|-11.39
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-2.26
|-76650
|-12.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|Automobiles
|-2.31
|-48300
|-12.56
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|-3.36
|-151500
|-18.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|-3.39
|-106150
|-18.44
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|-3.59
|-22750
|-19.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|-4.63
|-540000
|-25.18
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.83
|1000000
|9.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.78
|1000000
|9.69
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.78
|1000000
|9.66
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.91
|500000
|4.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.91
|500000
|4.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.89
|500000
|4.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.73
|400000
|3.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.35
|200000
|1.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|37.03
|0
|201.27
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.15
|0
|11.67
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement