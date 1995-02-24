Nippon India Liquid Fund IDCW Q
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Liquid Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Dec-2009
Fund Manager
: Vikas Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 33917.18
Nippon India Liquid Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1007.0653
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Nippon India Liquid Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Nippon India Liquid Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.74
1.86
3.62
7.3
6.16
5.07
0.16
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Nippon India Liquid Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Liquid Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.60
|20500
|204.90
|NCD
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.28
|950
|95.01
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.01
|500
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.95
|32500000
|325.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.65
|22500000
|224.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.55
|19000000
|190.00
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec
|-/-
|0.29
|10000000
|99.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.15
|5064600
|50.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.13
|4500000
|45.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.13
|4500000
|45.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|4000000
|39.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.04
|1500000
|15.04
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.88
|100000000
|986.92
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.87
|100000000
|984.69
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.15
|15000
|736.56
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.00
|69216000
|684.79
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.87
|65000000
|640.82
|Commercial Paper
|Biocon
|-/-
|1.64
|11400
|563.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.58
|11000
|541.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.58
|11000
|540.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|10000
|494.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|10000
|494.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|I O B
|-/-
|1.44
|10000
|493.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|491.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|491.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|491.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|491.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|491.30
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|490.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.16
|40000000
|397.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.15
|8000
|395.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.15
|8000
|394.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.15
|8000
|393.95
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.15
|8000
|395.43
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.15
|8000
|395.33
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.15
|8000
|394.99
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.15
|8000
|394.16
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.01
|7000
|346.16
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|1.01
|7000
|346.09
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.01
|7000
|346.09
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.01
|35000000
|345.83
|Commercial Paper
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|1.00
|7000
|344.08
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.93
|6500
|320.01
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.87
|6000
|296.95
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|296.42
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|295.40
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|294.51
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|294.50
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|294.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|296.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|295.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|294.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|5400
|266.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.73
|5000
|249.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.73
|5000
|249.11
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.73
|5000
|249.62
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.73
|5000
|249.54
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.73
|5000
|249.53
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|247.69
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|247.11
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|246.17
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|246.02
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.99
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.75
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.68
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.62
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.62
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.60
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.59
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|247.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|247.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|247.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|247.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|UCO Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|246.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.72
|5000
|245.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.71
|24500000
|244.82
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.71
|5000
|245.06
|Commercial Paper
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|199.91
|Commercial Paper
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|199.88
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|199.79
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|199.55
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|198.42
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|198.19
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|197.75
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|197.71
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|197.63
|Commercial Paper
|Kisetsu Saison
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|197.32
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|197.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|199.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|197.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|I O B
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|197.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|196.97
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|197.19
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|196.85
|Commercial Paper
|Aseem Infra
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|196.85
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|196.42
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|196.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.54
|3700
|184.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|3500
|172.33
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.44
|3000
|149.85
|Commercial Paper
|Nu Vista
|-/-
|0.44
|3000
|149.84
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.44
|3000
|149.77
|Commercial Paper
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|148.25
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|147.85
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|147.65
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|147.55
|Commercial Paper
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|147.48
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|147.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|148.06
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.43
|14836800
|147.15
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.42
|14500000
|144.00
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.39
|13500000
|133.72
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.36
|2500
|124.90
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.36
|2500
|123.44
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.36
|2500
|123.44
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.36
|2500
|123.10
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.86
|Commercial Paper
|Aseem Infra
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.80
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.65
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.64
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.50
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.49
|Commercial Paper
|SEIL Energy Indi
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.42
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.35
|Commercial Paper
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.27
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.21
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.16
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.13
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.13
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.04
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.29
|10000000
|98.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|99.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.22
|1500
|74.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.22
|1500
|74.04
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.22
|1500
|74.17
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.22
|1500
|74.06
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.22
|1500
|73.85
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.22
|1500
|73.84
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|0.17
|1200
|58.93
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.15
|1000
|49.91
|Commercial Paper
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|49.29
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|49.11
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|49.06
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|49.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|49.18
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.09
|3000000
|29.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.07
|500
|24.61
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.07
|500
|24.97
|Commercial Paper
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|0.07
|500
|24.97
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.07
|500
|24.63
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.06
|400
|19.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.85
|0
|635.38
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|9.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|4.22
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-6.66
|0
|-2,263.76
