Summary Info

Fund Name

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Canara Robeco Liquid Fund IDCW D

AMC

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

11-Jul-2008

Fund Manager

Kunal Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5294.06

Canara Robeco Liquid Fund IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1005.5

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Canara Robeco Liquid Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart

Canara Robeco Liquid Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.25
0.69
1.85
3.62
7.28
6.81
5.38
6.94
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Canara Robeco Liquid Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.055210

Canara Robeco Liquid Fund IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.171009.99
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-5.216000299.44
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-3.484000199.92
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.4720000000199.34
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.4520000000198.36
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.583000148.31
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.573000147.54
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.573000147.39
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-2.573000147.47
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-2.573000147.30
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-2.2613000000129.59
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.1612500000123.97
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.162500123.84
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.74200099.95
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.74200099.90
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.74200099.96
Certificate of DepositsBank of Maha-/-1.74200099.92
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-1.74200099.84
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.74200099.64
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.74200099.64
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.74200099.64
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.731000000099.05
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.721000000098.69
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.72200098.96
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.72200098.62
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.71200098.46
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.71200098.38
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.71200098.33
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.71200098.27
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-1.71200098.27
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.71200098.18
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-1.71200098.16
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.71200098.15
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-1.71200098.06
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.71200098.40
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.71200098.26
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.71200098.25
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.71200098.22
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.71200098.19
Commercial PaperI R F C-/-1.31150074.97
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-1.30150074.38
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.30150074.92
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.30750000074.56
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.29150074.24
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.28150073.70
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.87100049.92
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.87100049.82
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.87500000049.89
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.86500000049.29
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.86100049.52
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.86100049.32
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.86100049.53
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.4450024.98
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.095000004.99
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.860508.95
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--3.340-,191.61

Key information

Fund House:
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
02-Mar-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,366.26
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Rajnish Narula
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. pramod kumar Sharma, V. Kannan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ashutosh Vaidya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Pallavi Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Kunal Jain
Auditors:
M.P.Chitale & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Construction House,4th Floor, 5 Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001
Contact Nos:
022 66585000
Fax:
022 66585012-5013
Email:
crmf@canararobeco.com
Website:
www.canararobeco.com

