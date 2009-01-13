AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Oct-2009
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5933.18
AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1013.2484
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart
AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.33
0.98
2.09
3.89
7.73
6.71
6.11
7.55
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends
AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|2.94
|17500
|174.91
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.93
|17500
|174.29
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.76
|16500
|164.22
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|2.52
|15000
|150.09
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.51
|15000
|149.31
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.11
|12500
|125.50
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.10
|12500
|124.97
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.10
|12500
|124.64
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.68
|1000
|99.93
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.68
|10000
|99.86
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.68
|10000
|99.68
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|1.47
|1000000000
|87.46
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.27
|100
|75.54
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.27
|7500
|75.33
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.27
|7500
|75.27
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.26
|7500
|75.14
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|1.26
|750
|74.91
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.18
|7000
|70.39
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.18
|7050
|70.37
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.01
|6000
|60.18
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.92
|550
|54.93
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Cyber City
|-/-
|0.88
|5200
|52.05
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.85
|5000
|50.37
|Corporate Debts
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.13
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|50.09
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|49.96
|Floating Rate Instruments
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|49.89
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.84
|500
|49.74
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.84
|50
|50.10
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.79
|50
|47.09
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.67
|4000
|40.11
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.67
|4000
|40.01
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.59
|37
|34.79
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.57
|350
|34.17
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|30.23
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|30.23
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.47
|33
|28.08
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.47
|476900778
|27.76
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.20
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|25.20
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.19
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.18
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.17
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.13
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|25.07
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|25.02
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|24.91
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.90
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.42
|250
|24.80
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|20.04
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.33
|200
|19.77
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.25
|150
|15.04
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.25
|1500
|15.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.08
|50
|4.98
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.42
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.42
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.42
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.42
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.42
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.42
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.41
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.41
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.41
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|4
|0.41
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.96
|17500000
|175.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.99
|11500000
|118.29
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|0.85
|5000000
|50.73
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2025
|-/-
|0.84
|5000000
|50.18
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA SDL 2025
|-/-
|0.68
|4000000
|40.34
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|0.68
|4000000
|40.14
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.43
|2500000
|25.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.35
|2000000
|20.60
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.34
|2000000
|20.38
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.01
|37900
|0.38
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Floating and Receive Fix
|-/-
|8.44
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.02
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.03
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.04
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.06
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.06
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.08
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.12
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.13
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.31
|20000000
|196.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.43
|3000
|144.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|2.39
|3000
|142.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.35
|3000
|139.49
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Consumer
|-/-
|1.68
|2000
|99.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.66
|2000
|98.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.62
|2000
|96.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.60
|2000
|95.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.57
|2000
|93.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.56
|2000
|92.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.22
|1500
|72.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.83
|1000
|49.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.82
|1000
|48.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.41
|500
|24.56
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Secur.Prim
|-/-
|0.41
|500
|24.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|4.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.62
|0
|216.04
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.34
|0
|198.62
