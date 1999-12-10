iifl-logo
HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund IDCW D

HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund IDCW D

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

18-Sep-2018

Fund Manager

Anil Bamboli

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

14202.29

HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.103

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart

HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.21
0.75
1.82
3.59
7.29
6.49
5.93
6.35
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.0640

HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDS I D B I-/-2.803900388.81
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-2.16350299.34
NCDIIFL Finance-/-1.8025000248.87
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.722400238.23
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.6222500224.36
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.472050203.97
NCDEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.4119500194.90
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.296000179.08
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.251750173.46
NCDBajaj Housing-/-1.081500149.72
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.971350135.14
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.9713500135.14
NCDSikka Ports-/-0.961350133.39
NCDSMFG Home Financ-/-0.901250125.01
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.87200121.14
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.7210000100.13
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.721000099.71
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.72100099.65
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.6895095.05
PTCUniverse Trust-/-0.68100094.90
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.6185084.79
NCDTata Housing-/-0.54750074.95
NCDCan Fin Homes-/-0.5475074.87
NCDS I D B I-/-0.54750074.87
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.47650065.10
PTCINDIGO 041-/-0.4663063.10
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.376050.77
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.3650049.94
NCDTitan Company-/-0.36500049.91
NCDMahindra Rural-/-0.3650049.87
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.3650049.86
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.3650049.86
NCDL&T Metro Rail-/-0.3650049.85
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.3650049.77
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.3650049.21
ZCBLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.3035042.21
NCDS I D B I-/-0.2535034.87
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.2332531.81
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.22300030.01
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.2230029.89
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.19740026.94
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.1825025.03
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.18250025.00
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.1825024.99
NCDCiticorp Fin. (I-/-0.18250024.99
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1825024.98
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.1825024.96
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.1825024.95
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.18250024.94
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.18250024.93
NCDCan Fin Homes-/-0.1825024.93
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.1825024.92
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.18250024.91
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1825024.90
NCDS I D B I-/-0.1825024.90
NCDS I D B I-/-0.18250024.88
NCDS I D B I-/-0.1825024.87
NCDS I D B I-/-0.1825024.85
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1825024.83
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.161078322.19
NCDSMFG India-/-0.14200019.99
NCDH U D C O-/-0.07100010.00
NCDS I D B I-/-0.071009.99
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.071009.95
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.04504.92
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.29402560039.61
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.25347900034.22
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2025-/-0.22300000030.00
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2025-/-0.18250000025.04
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2025-/-0.14187900018.79
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2025-/-0.011600001.60
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-3.139000433.42
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.1130000000292.42
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.056000283.91
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.965500272.01
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.915500265.08
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.885500261.15
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.785000246.80
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.745000240.88
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-1.735000239.90
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.735000239.51
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.725000237.89
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.4420000000199.34
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.424000196.47
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.384000191.07
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.3720000000189.83
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.364000188.30
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-1.364000187.88
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-1.243500171.23
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-1.063000147.15
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.0615000000146.93
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.033000142.85
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-1.033000142.20
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.013000140.63
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.013000140.35
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.003000139.30
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.9313000000129.43
Commercial PaperICICI Secur.Prim-/-0.892500122.85
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.892500123.06
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.882500122.28
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.872500121.07
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.842500116.49
Commercial PaperHSBC Investdirec-/-0.762200105.35
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.71200098.08
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.71200098.00
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.711000000098.33
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.71200098.57
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.71200098.47
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.70200096.99
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.701000000097.59
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.70200096.75
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.68200094.94
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.68200094.79
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.68200094.72
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.68200093.84
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.68200093.63
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.68200093.58
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.67190093.55
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.67200093.42
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.54750000074.67
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-0.52150072.10
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.52150072.24
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.50150069.70
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.35100047.85
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.34100047.75
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.34100047.25
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.34100047.56
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.34100047.26
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.34100046.95
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.1850024.75
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.1850024.72
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.18250000024.92
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.310183.54
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.60082.54

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Anil Bamboli
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

