Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 23-Jan-2003
Fund Manager
: Dhaval Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1338.82
Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.96
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: For Purchase/switch in of units below Rs. 5 crore in value, an exit load of 1% is payable if the units are Redeemed/switched out within 3 years from the date of allotment. For Purchase / Switch in of units, equal to or greater than 5 crores in value, no exit load is payable.
Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.19
5.03
-9.41
-16.24
2.75
17.4
28.69
17.86
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.03
|478545
|80.76
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|5.79
|1963169
|77.54
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|4.59
|281062
|61.55
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.49
|1932249
|60.17
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.57
|321469
|47.82
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.20
|123280
|42.94
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.99
|1084597
|40.05
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.58
|757267
|34.67
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|2.54
|68328
|34.10
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.12
|61890
|28.44
|Foreign Equity
|Starbucks ORD
|Leisure Services
|2.11
|28000
|28.33
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|2.05
|4402437
|27.50
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.03
|34504
|27.26
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.94
|1158184
|26.08
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.88
|639026
|25.22
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.87
|1019949
|25.11
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.87
|68161
|25.09
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.83
|981769
|24.62
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.83
|155749
|24.53
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.80
|351502
|24.21
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.77
|1000000
|23.73
|Equity
|Dhanuka Agritech
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.73
|182184
|23.16
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.70
|225398
|22.89
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.61
|124893
|21.63
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.60
|347990
|21.48
|Foreign Equity
|LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
|Consumer Durables
|1.57
|3350
|21.14
|Equity
|Kewal Kir.Cloth.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.51
|435131
|20.26
|Foreign Equity
|L'OREAL
|Personal Products
|1.48
|6200
|19.88
|Foreign Equity
|Accenture PLC
|IT - Software
|1.36
|6000
|18.27
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.24
|600000
|16.65
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.19
|75000
|15.99
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|1.16
|337837
|15.65
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.14
|420218
|15.30
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.08
|681813
|14.49
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|1.08
|698961
|14.47
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.06
|128188
|14.20
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.00
|254965
|13.51
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.94
|27121
|12.65
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.94
|17119
|12.60
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.92
|248408
|12.34
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.91
|39550
|12.21
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.86
|250000
|11.54
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.85
|291116
|11.40
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.83
|569949
|11.23
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|0.81
|56885
|10.90
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|0.81
|1139740
|10.84
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.78
|800000
|10.46
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.76
|32568
|10.23
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.73
|100000
|9.90
|Equity
|Sanofi India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.72
|19430
|9.73
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.72
|298707
|9.65
|Equity
|Avanti Feeds
|Food Products
|0.71
|138718
|9.60
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.71
|77427
|9.58
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.70
|212387
|9.43
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.69
|600000
|9.36
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.66
|19430
|8.84
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.52
|40607
|7.02
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.44
|315348
|5.97
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.36
|49358
|4.92
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|114
|0.02
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin (Future and Options)
|-/-
|1.19
|0
|15.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.78
|0
|23.91
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.03
|0
|-0.48
