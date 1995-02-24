Nippon India Short Term Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Short Term Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 09-Dec-2002
Fund Manager
: Sushil Budhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6339.97
Nippon India Short Term Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.0015
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Short Term Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Nippon India Short Term Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.06
1.5
2.63
4.31
8.64
6.27
5.95
8.04
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Nippon India Short Term Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Short Term Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.60
|16500
|166.57
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.59
|16500
|165.76
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.34
|15000
|150.04
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.34
|15000
|149.76
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.95
|12500
|125.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.95
|12500
|124.87
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.57
|1000
|100.67
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.57
|10000
|100.64
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|1.56
|10000
|99.83
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|1.56
|10000
|99.96
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.48
|9500
|95.05
|NCD
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|1.48
|9500
|95.03
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.40
|900
|89.43
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.31
|85
|84.09
|NCD
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|1.19
|7500
|75.95
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.18
|7500
|75.65
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.18
|7500
|75.42
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.18
|7500
|75.26
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|1.17
|7500
|75.17
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.17
|7500
|74.99
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.17
|7500
|74.86
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.14
|75
|73.16
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.13
|700
|72.63
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.09
|7000
|70.02
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.93
|600000
|59.86
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|0.93
|6000
|59.76
|PTC
|Dhruva XXIII
|-/-
|0.89
|100
|57.04
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.86
|5500
|55.08
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.80
|500
|51.19
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.79
|500
|50.88
|NCD
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.79
|5000
|50.54
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.79
|5000
|50.47
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.79
|5000
|50.39
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|5000
|50.18
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.78
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|0.78
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|India Infra Debt
|-/-
|0.78
|5000
|50.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.78
|5000
|50.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.78
|5000
|49.95
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.78
|5000
|49.79
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.77
|500
|49.28
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.64
|48
|40.84
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.62
|4000
|39.93
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.55
|3500
|35.12
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.55
|3500
|35.07
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.55
|3500
|34.90
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.48
|3000
|30.41
|NCD
|T S I I C L
|-/-
|0.47
|3000
|30.32
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.47
|300
|30.14
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.41
|250
|26.03
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.40
|2500
|25.29
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.39
|2500
|25.23
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.39
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.39
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|22
|21.82
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.29
|25
|18.88
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.19
|921
|11.94
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.19
|24156318
|12.08
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.13
|8
|8.05
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|5.02
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.08
|50
|4.99
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.05
|300
|2.99
|NCD
|India Infra Debt
|-/-
|0.02
|10
|0.99
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.01
|7
|0.69
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.53
|53000000
|546.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.42
|46500000
|475.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.97
|25000000
|253.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.34
|21000000
|213.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.41
|15312900
|154.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.62
|10000000
|103.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|100.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.56
|10000000
|99.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.40
|2500000
|25.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|1210300
|12.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|951000
|9.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|357800
|3.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.05
|306500
|3.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|86300
|0.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|42400
|0.42
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.05
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.15
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.17
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.17
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.18
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.22
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.23
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.32
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.54
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|2000
|95.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.08
|100
|4.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|5.47
|0
|349.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.15
|0
|140.85
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.35
|0
|22.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|2.36
