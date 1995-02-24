Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Dec-2009
Fund Manager
: Vikas Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 16856.31
Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1016.8559
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.2
1.07
2.2
4.02
7.88
6.52
5.76
3.6
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Nippon India Money Market Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.95
|15000000
|152.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.85
|13500000
|136.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.57
|9000000
|91.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.41
|6500000
|65.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.38
|6000000
|61.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.38
|6000000
|60.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.34
|5500000
|55.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.31
|5000000
|50.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.31
|5075000
|49.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.27
|4308200
|43.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|3000000
|30.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.17
|2667000
|26.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.16
|2500000
|25.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|2000000
|20.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2059
|-/-
|0.12
|2000000
|19.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|1500000
|15.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|1000000
|10.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|1000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|1000000
|10.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.06
|1000000
|9.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2061
|-/-
|0.06
|1000000
|9.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|4.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2060
|-/-
|0.03
|500000
|4.92
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.19
|11000
|514.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.88
|10000
|464.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.79
|9500
|450.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.62
|9000
|422.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.33
|8000
|375.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.32
|8000
|373.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.31
|8000
|372.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.31
|8000
|371.94
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.08
|7000
|335.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.06
|7000
|331.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.03
|7000
|327.70
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.02
|7000
|325.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.75
|6000
|281.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.75
|6000
|281.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|6000
|281.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.74
|6000
|280.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.73
|6000
|278.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.47
|5000
|236.92
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|1.47
|5000
|237.55
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|1.46
|5000
|235.71
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.46
|25000000
|235.41
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.46
|25000000
|235.14
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.46
|25000000
|234.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.45
|5000
|233.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|5000
|232.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|4500
|209.48
|Commercial Paper
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|1.22
|4000
|195.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.20
|20000000
|193.74
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.18
|20000000
|190.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|4000
|189.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|4000
|189.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|4000
|189.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.17
|4000
|188.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|4000
|187.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.16
|4000
|187.15
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.16
|4000
|186.69
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.15
|4000
|185.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.15
|4000
|186.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.93
|3000
|149.77
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|0.90
|3000
|144.50
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.87
|3000
|139.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.87
|3000
|140.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.87
|3000
|140.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|3000
|139.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.87
|3000
|139.79
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.86
|3000
|139.22
|Commercial Paper
|Highways Infra.
|-/-
|0.79
|2700
|127.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.62
|2000
|99.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.59
|2000
|95.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.59
|2000
|95.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.59
|2000
|94.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.59
|2000
|94.52
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|0.59
|2000
|95.83
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.59
|2000
|94.34
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|94.01
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.78
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.73
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.18
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.17
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.09
|Commercial Paper
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|92.80
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|92.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|93.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|92.91
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.57
|2000
|92.64
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.57
|2000
|92.06
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.44
|1500
|70.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|1500
|70.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.44
|1500
|70.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.43
|1500
|69.88
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.38
|1300
|61.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.31
|5000000
|49.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.31
|1000
|49.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.31
|1000
|49.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.30
|1000
|47.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.30
|1000
|47.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|1000
|46.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|1000
|46.68
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.29
|1000
|46.78
|Commercial Paper
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|0.29
|1000
|46.73
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.29
|1000
|46.68
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|0.29
|1000
|46.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|500
|23.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.51
|0
|404.10
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.23
|0
|36.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|1.02
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.60
|0
|-90.17
