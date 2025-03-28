Dilip Buildcon Secures Mega BharatNet Phase-III Project

Dilip Buildcon Ltd said its JV (joint venture) has bagged a ₹2,631.14 crore contract from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) under BharatNet Phase-III project. The project is part of government initiative to strengthen digital infrastructure in rural and remote areas, with focus on broadband connections in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Advance Work Order (AWO) process awarded the contract to the DBL-STL Consortium, a joint-venture that includes Dilip Buildcon. The work scope encompasses the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet Phase-III. The project is being funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) which aligns with the government’s digital outreach aims.

Dilip Buildcon will handle 70.23% of the total contract value, which concerns the major attraction of the contract. Operated under the Design, Build, Operate, and Maintain (DBOM) model to provide long-term functionality and sustainability, the project is seen as an innovative and practical solution to replace an existing, outdated system of pumping stations serving Jakarta.

Under the contract, the construction phase is expected to take three years, and the maintenance phase to guarantee smooth operation will run for ten years. The broadband initiative is anticipated to make a marked contribution to broadband penetration by establishing communication infra at locations driving digital access. The project will consolidate Dilip Buildcon’s positioning in large-format infra creation, especially in the telecom and digital connectivity sector.