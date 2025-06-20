Dilip Buildcon Wins ₹1,341 Crore Tunnel Project in Kerala from Konkan Railway

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd rose nearly 4% on Friday, June 20, after the company announced a fresh project win valued at ₹1,341 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

The new EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract involves building a twin-tube unidirectional tunnel with two lanes in each direction. The project will be spread across Kerala’s Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The scope also includes constructing a four-lane approach road that will directly link the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi stretch, improving connectivity in the hilly region. Dilip Buildcon said the entire contract is expected to be completed over a span of 48 months.

Earlier this week, the company also reported a solid rebound in its quarterly earnings. Net profit rose sharply to ₹170.8 crore in Q4, compared to just ₹5.3 crore during the same period last year. However, revenue dipped 8% year-on-year to ₹3,096 crore in the March quarter, down from ₹3,365.6 crore.

On the operational front, the company posted a strong improvement. EBITDA more than doubled to ₹660.8 crore from ₹329.8 crore last year. Margins expanded to 21.3%, up from 9.8% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In March 2025, Dilip Buildcon’s joint venture had also secured a government project under BSNL’s BharatNet Phase III, marking another step in its infrastructure diversification.

On June 20, 2025, Dilip Buildcon shares closed with a 0.40% dip or at ₹485.50 in the National Stock Exchange. Dilip Buildcon shares have dipped 10% in the last year, 6.50% gain in the year-to-date and 2.73% gain in the last month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com