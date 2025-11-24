iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Dilip Buildcon secures ₹5,000 Crore order; stock gains

24 Nov 2025 , 01:57 PM

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. announced that it has secured a new order worth ₹5,000 Crore mining and infrastructure contract. The company has received this order from the National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO). The contract is to develop and operate a bauxite mine.

At around 12.54 PM, Dilip Buildcon was trading 1% higher at ₹434.40, against the previous close of ₹430 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹447, and ₹425.15, respectively.

The business announced that it emerged as the L-1 bidder for MDO Contract for Development and Operation of Pottangi Bauxite Mines along with Overland Conveyor Corridor (OLCC) and allied facilities.

The contract received is for a period of 25 years. The company shall carry out engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for the first three years. The contract is worth ₹1,750 Crore and shall cover 7 Million Tonnes.

In the remaining 22 years, the company will carry out mining operations worth ₹3,250 Crore at existing rates (₹423/tonne), covering 77 million tonnes.

The work volume over the contract period aggregates to 84 Million Tonnes, having a total value of ₹5,000 Crore.

The company said that this transaction does not fall within the scope of related-party as none of its promoters held any stake in NALCO.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Dilip Buildcon
  • Dilip Buildcon New Order
  • Dilip Buildcon news
  • Dilip Buildcon News Today
  • Dilip Buildcon Order
  • Dilip Buildcon share price
  • Dilip Buildcon Stock
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Dilip Buildcon secures ₹5,000 Crore order; stock gains

Dilip Buildcon secures ₹5,000 Crore order; stock gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Nov 2025|01:57 PM
Tata Consultancy gets unfavourable ruling from US appeals court

Tata Consultancy gets unfavourable ruling from US appeals court

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Nov 2025|01:55 PM
Tata Chemicals approves ₹910 Crore expansion plans

Tata Chemicals approves ₹910 Crore expansion plans

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Nov 2025|11:55 AM
Sudeep Pharma Limited IPO

Sudeep Pharma Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Nov 2025|11:40 AM
RVNL secures ₹181 Crore order from NE Railway

RVNL secures ₹181 Crore order from NE Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Nov 2025|11:12 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.