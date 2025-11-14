Dilip Buildcon Q2 Profit Falls 23% as Revenue Drops to ₹1,925 Crore

Dilip Buildcon Ltd reported a net profit of ₹182 crore for Q2 FY26, lower than the ₹235 crore earned in the same quarter last year. Quarterly revenue fell 21.8% year-on-year to ₹1,925 crore, reflecting slower execution across ongoing projects. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹470.6 crore, slightly lower than ₹499.5 crore a year ago. Despite the revenue and profit decline, the operating margin improved to 24.5% from 20.3% in Q2 FY25.

As of September 30, 2025, the company’s order book stood at ₹18,610 crore. The order mix consisted of Roads and Highways at 14.02%, Mining at 21.96%, Irrigation at 25.89%, Tunnels at 9.93%, Water Supply at 2.84%, Optical Fiber at 5.18%, Special Bridge and Urban Development at 9.86%, Metro at 8.82%, and Renewable Energy at 1.50%.

The company secured several major projects during the quarter across multiple states.

In Rajasthan, it won an irrigation contract worth ₹2,034 crore for constructing a feeder from Isarda to Khura Chainpura to Bandh Baretha in Bharatpur, with 20 years of operation and maintenance under the HAM model.

In Haryana, it received a ₹1,277 crore metro project for building a viaduct and 14 elevated stations between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9, including a spur to the Dwarka Expressway and an underpass at Bhaktawar Chowk.

In Madhya Pradesh, the company won a renewable energy project worth ₹279 crore for developing a 100 MW ground-mounted solar power plant under captive mode.

In Kerala, it secured an urban development project valued at ₹1,115 crore for infrastructure works at Pudussery Central and Kannambra under the CBIC extension to Kochi via Coimbatore.

In Tamil Nadu, it was awarded a ₹700 crore road project for four-laning the Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram stretch of NH-49 on HAM basis.

In Odisha, the company won a ₹260 crore EPC project linked to metro-related development for the Barpali loading bulb at Kusara under the South Eastern Railway’s Chakradharpur Division.

