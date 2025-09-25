Dilip Buildcon Bags Twin Orders Exceeding ₹4,000 Crore in Rajasthan and Kerala

Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL), in partnership with Ramky Infrastructure, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a ₹2,905 crore order under the Rajasthan Water Grid Project.

The project, awarded by Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation Ltd (formerly Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Corporation), involves constructing a feeder from Isarda to Khura Chainpura to Bandh Baretha, Bharatpur, including all associated components. The scope also covers operation and maintenance for 20 years. The contract is to be executed within 27 months under the hybrid annuity model.

In a separate development, the Dilip Buildcon-PSP JV secured a ₹1,115 crore contract for infrastructure works at Pudussery Central and Kannambra, part of the Palakkad Node of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor extension to Kochi. This EPC-based project is scheduled for completion in 42 months.

These twin wins bolster DBL’s order book and reaffirm its strong presence in large-scale infrastructure projects, spanning water management and industrial corridor development across India.

