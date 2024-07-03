Dilip Buildcon Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,461.35
3,134.15
3,365.62
2,876.84
2,848.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,461.35
3,134.15
3,365.62
2,876.84
2,848.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
217.12
20.22
149
154.6
134.79
Total Income
2,678.47
3,154.37
3,514.62
3,031.43
2,983.46
Total Expenditure
1,961.61
2,656.13
3,035.75
2,519.8
2,508.1
PBIDT
716.86
498.24
478.88
511.63
475.36
Interest
322.26
297.16
251.83
243.68
260.58
PBDT
394.6
201.08
227.04
267.95
214.78
Depreciation
85.67
87.61
90.39
95.02
96.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
70.02
48.99
71.17
58.29
52.95
Deferred Tax
-26.94
-75.29
62.82
1.78
-7.8
Reported Profit After Tax
265.86
139.77
2.66
112.87
73.21
Minority Interest After NP
30.62
20.28
-2.68
5.48
4.58
Net Profit after Minority Interest
235.24
119.49
5.34
107.38
68.63
Extra-ordinary Items
122.53
0
1.92
84.76
49.32
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
112.71
119.49
3.42
22.62
19.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.18
9.56
0.18
7.72
5.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
146.22
146.22
146.22
146.22
146.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.12
15.89
14.22
17.78
16.68
PBDTM(%)
16.03
6.41
6.74
9.31
7.53
PATM(%)
10.8
4.45
0.07
3.92
2.56
Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.Read More
The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.Read More
