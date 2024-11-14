Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.55
22.51
49.22
23.68
Op profit growth
2.94
40.46
26.89
18.31
EBIT growth
5.68
36.55
29.13
16.37
Net profit growth
-25.48
-38.06
61.49
55.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.93
21.25
18.54
21.8
EBIT margin
16.99
16.8
15.08
17.42
Net profit margin
2.62
3.67
7.27
6.72
RoCE
12.84
16.1
17.21
17.17
RoNW
2.03
3.3
7.22
6.74
RoA
0.49
0.88
2.07
1.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.59
29.59
41.68
26.15
Dividend per share
1
1
1
1
Cash EPS
-12.89
-8.24
20.88
8.22
Book value per share
248.57
229.67
166.41
125.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.96
7.13
24.01
13.42
P/CEPS
-44.99
-25.6
47.93
42.66
P/B
2.33
0.91
6.01
2.79
EV/EBIDTA
8.12
5.29
12.32
7.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
2.36
3.82
Tax payout
-30.32
-32.9
-10.07
-3.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
41.57
43.39
48.38
64.13
Inventory days
102.19
87.67
84.84
111.3
Creditor days
-89.89
-84.37
-54.56
-35.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.47
-1.43
-2.03
-1.67
Net debt / equity
2.85
2.63
2.04
2.36
Net debt / op. profit
4.55
4
3.16
3.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.71
-28.75
-1.45
0.88
Employee costs
-1.94
-2.05
-1.94
-1.97
Other costs
-48.4
-47.93
-78.05
-77.1
Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.Read More
The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.