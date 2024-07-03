Dilip Buildcon Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,011.9
10,643.64
9,566.43
10,168.28
9,724.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,011.9
10,643.64
9,566.43
10,168.28
9,724.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
461.91
446.7
38.39
74.34
107.53
Total Income
12,473.82
11,090.34
9,604.82
10,242.62
9,832.41
Total Expenditure
10,590.82
9,687.06
8,851.61
8,039.91
7,657.38
PBIDT
1,883
1,403.28
753.21
2,202.71
2,175.03
Interest
1,012.46
901.36
1,056.96
1,173.32
1,135.6
PBDT
870.54
501.92
-303.76
1,029.4
1,039.43
Depreciation
378.77
398.5
399.77
442.94
470.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
242.56
14.56
8.53
192.52
201.5
Deferred Tax
48.17
90.26
-162.38
-24.4
-37.29
Reported Profit After Tax
201.04
-1.39
-549.68
418.33
404.74
Minority Interest After NP
7.01
-2.33
-0.81
169.95
47.65
Net Profit after Minority Interest
194.04
0.94
-548.87
266.59
357.76
Extra-ordinary Items
129.88
273.92
-57.09
21.58
45.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
64.16
-272.98
-491.78
245.01
312.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.75
-0.1
-37.77
31.92
29.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
1
10
10
Equity
146.22
146.22
146.22
136.77
136.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.67
13.18
7.87
21.66
22.36
PBDTM(%)
7.24
4.71
-3.17
10.12
10.68
PATM(%)
1.67
-0.01
-5.74
4.11
4.16
Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.Read More
The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.Read More
