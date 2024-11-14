Dilip Buildcon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
504.77
566.5
678.92
360.06
Depreciation
-407.13
-424.12
-274.95
-227.39
Tax paid
-185.47
-150.46
-43.41
0.87
Working capital
453.84
791.75
779.88
358.13
Other operating items
Operating
365.99
783.66
1,140.43
491.67
Capital expenditure
125.87
1,014.67
422.22
486.06
Free cash flow
491.86
1,798.33
1,562.65
977.73
Equity raised
6,930.35
5,364.53
3,429.78
2,333.46
Investing
-99.75
902.93
-228.03
179.72
Financing
1,177.86
716.51
1,151.96
736.03
Dividends paid
0
0
13.67
13.67
Net in cash
8,500.33
8,782.31
5,930.04
4,240.63
Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.Read More
The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.Read More
