To the Members of DiLip BuiLdcon Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Dilip BuiLdcon Limited ("the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as standalone Ind AS financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind

AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profits and total other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standaLone Ind AS financiaL statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, as prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibiLities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors ResponsibiLities for the Audit of the StandaLone Ind AS FinanciaL Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone Ind AS financial statements.

3. Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue recognition and accounting for Construction contracts Significant accounting judgements including estimation of costs to complete, determining the stage of completion and the timing of revenue recognition. We performed the foLLowing audit procedures: Testing the design and impLementation of internaL controLs incLuding controL over process for determining estimates used as evaLuating whether they are operating effectiveLy. For majority of its contracts, the Company recognizes revenue and profit/ Loss on the stage of compLetion based on the proportion of contract costs incurred for the work performed to the baLance sheet date, reLative to the estimated costs on the contract at compLetion. The recognition of revenue and profit / Loss therefore are based on estimates in relation to the estimated total costs of each contract. Testing reLated information used in recording and discLosing revenue in accordance with the reLevant accounting standard. Testing different sampLe of contracts for identification of performance obLigations. At each reporting date, revenue is accrued for costs incurred against work performed in accordance with the contract for which invoice may not have been raised. Identification that such accrual wiLL result into work that would be biLLabLe and recoverabLe when the work has not been acknowLedged by the customer invoLves significant amount of judgement. Reviewed the Companys process of coLLecting information supporting the basis for accruaL of costs against work performed upto the cut off dates. Reviewed the design and operating effectiveness of managements key controLs in coLLecting such data with respect of costs. Revenue on contracts may aLso incLude variabLe consideration (variations and cLaims). VariabLe consideration is recognized when the recovery of such consideration is highLy probabLe. The nature of these judgements resuLts in being subject to management override. Tested the cut-offs for revenue recognized against such un-invoiced amounts and reviewed the process of such recognition. Review for change of scope and impact of the same on estimated costs to compLete the contracts Perform anaLyticaL procedures for reasonabLeness of revenues discLosed by type of contracts.

2 Assessment of receivables (including unbilled receivables) We performed the foLLowing audit procedures: Risk of materiaL misstatement reLated to estimation of expected credit Loss as a resuLt of Lack of precision in their measurement. The estimates depend on number of factors such as ageing, credit risks and the ability of the parties to make payment. Assessed the Companys basis for determining the modeL, internaL controLs based on which the Company determines the basis of provisioning, compLiance with and consistency appLying the accounting poLicies Verification of subsequent receipts and post baLance sheet events if any.

4. I nformation other than the standalone Ind AS Financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting, Corporate

Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

5. Managements responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate material accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

I n preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of material accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report)

Order, 2020 ("the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ii) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) I n our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section

133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B” to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements to the extent determinable/ascertainable - Refer Note 26 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the

Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that no funds have been advanced or Loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shaLL, whether, directLy or indirectLy Lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behaLf of the Company ("ULtimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the Like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), incLuding foreign entities ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shaLL, whether, directLy or indirectLy, Lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behaLf of the Funding Party ("ULtimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the Like on behaLf of the ULtimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures that we have considered reasonabLe and appropriate in the circumstance nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to beLieve that the representations under sub-cLause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under contain any materiaL misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compLiance with provisions of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

As stated in note 11.1 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed finaL dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of proposed dividend is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financiaL year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

b) According to the records examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of disputes and the forum where the dispute is pending is as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Disputed Amount Period to which it pertains Forum where pending Gujarat Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Interest on tax Rs. 0.39 Lakhs FY 2021-22 Commissioner Appeals Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Interest on tax Rs. 165.59 Lakhs FY 2018-19 Commissioner of State Tax Uttar Pradesh Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Interest on tax Rs. 174.04 Lakhs FY 2018-19 Commissioner Appeals West Bengal Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Interest on tax Rs. 30.61 Lakhs FY 2017-18 Commissioner Appeals West Bengal Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Interest on tax Rs. 58.59 Lakhs FY 2018-19 Commissioner Appeals Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Interest on tax Rs. 187.50 Lakhs FY 2017-18, 201819 and 2019-20 Appellate Tribunal West Bengal Goods and Service Tax Act Interest on Late filing of return Rs. 11.00 Lakhs FY 2018-19 and FY 2019-20 Assistant Commissioner