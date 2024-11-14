iifl-logo-icon 1
Dilip Buildcon Ltd Board Meeting

423.65
(0.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:29:57 AM

Dilip Buildcon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Dilip Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company i.e. Plot No. 5 Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate Chuna Bhatti Kolar Road Bhopal (M.P) - 462016. Pursuant to applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e Wednesday, November13, 2024 at the registered office of the Company has inter alia, duly approved and taken on record the Un-Audited IndAS Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with the Limited review Report of Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Dilip Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer notice of the Board Meeting for more details. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at the registered office of the Company has inter alia, duly approved and taken on record the Un-Audited IndAS Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited review Report of Auditor. Further inform you that the said information will be available on the website of the Company: www.dilipbuildcon.com (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
Dilip Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer notice of the Board Meeting for more details. please refer announcement for more details (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Dilip Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attached notice Please find herewith outcome of the Board Meeting along with Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Dilip Buildcon: Related News

Dilip Buildcon's Q2 net profit shoots four-fold

Dilip Buildcon’s Q2 net profit shoots four-fold

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

Dilip Buildcon recorded an exceptional gain of ₹158.4 Crore in the second quarter, up from ₹89.3 Crore in the same time the previous fiscal year.

Dilip Buildcon consortium emerges L1 bidder for BharatNet project

Dilip Buildcon consortium emerges L1 bidder for BharatNet project

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The project is expected to take three years to complete, and the corporation will earn a 10-year maintenance contract for it.

