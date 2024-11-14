Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Dilip Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company i.e. Plot No. 5 Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate Chuna Bhatti Kolar Road Bhopal (M.P) - 462016. Pursuant to applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e Wednesday, November13, 2024 at the registered office of the Company has inter alia, duly approved and taken on record the Un-Audited IndAS Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with the Limited review Report of Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Dilip Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer notice of the Board Meeting for more details. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at the registered office of the Company has inter alia, duly approved and taken on record the Un-Audited IndAS Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited review Report of Auditor. Further inform you that the said information will be available on the website of the Company: www.dilipbuildcon.com (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

Dilip Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer notice of the Board Meeting for more details. please refer announcement for more details (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024