To,

The Members,

Dilip Buildcon Limited

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 18th Annual Report on the business and operations along with the audited financial statements along with the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Results

The summary of the Standalone and Consolidated performance are set out below:

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Gross Revenue 10,65,023.93 10,18,417.43 12,15,611.31 10,71,160.85 Total expenses 10,08,739.11 10,03,291.95 11,98,204.64 10,98,691.81 Profit before exceptional items & tax 56,284.82 15,125.48 17,406.67 -27,530.96 Exceptional items 7,304.27 12,848.11 31,770.24 37,873.20 Profit / (loss) before tax 63,589.09 27,973.59 49,176.91 10,342.24 Tax expenses: Current tax 22,432.89 2,002.69 23,778.46 1,969.48 Deferred tax -1,448.37 4,307.09 4,816.80 9,025.70 Income tax for earlier years 401.47 -513.70 477.50 -513.70 Profit for the year from continuing operations 42,203.10 22,177.51 20,104.15 -139.24 Share of Profit/(loss) of Associates - - - Profit for the Year 42,203.10 22,177.51 20,104.15 -139.24 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (Net of Taxes) 2,966.74 4,669.00 4,916.44 4,635.55 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 45,169.84 26,846.51 25,020.59 4,496.31 Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to parent 45,169.84 26,846.51 24,233.50 4,729.05 Add: Balance in Profit and Loss Account (Adjusted) 3,39,262.66 3,12,562.36 2,79,109.42 2,34,015.76 Sub Total (Parent) 3,84,432.50 3,39,408.87 3,03,342.92 2,38,744.81 Less: Appropriation Less: - Dividend 146.22 146.21 146.20 146.21 Add: - Others 15,000.00 - 11,671.15 40,510.82 Closing Balance 3,99,286.28 3,39,262.66 3,14,954.28 2,79,109.42

Note: The above-mentioned figures are rounded off to two decimal points.

Financial Performance

At Standalone level, the Revenue from Operations amounted to 10,53,729.92 Lakhs as against 10,11,952.84 Lakhs in the previous year. The Profit before Tax amounted to 63,589.09 Lakhs as against 27,973.59 Lakhs in the previous year. The Net Profit for the year amounted to 42,203.10 Lakhs as against 22,177.51 Lakhs reported in the previous year.

At Consolidated level, Revenue from Operations amounted to 1,201,190.43 Lakhs as against 10,64,364.45 Lakhs in the previous year. The Consolidated Profit before Tax amounted to Rs 49,176.91 Lakhs as against Consolidated Loss before Tax amounted to

10,342.24 Lakhs in the previous year. The Consolidated Net profit after Tax amounted to 20,104.15 Lakhs as against Consolidated Net Loss after Tax amounted to 139.24 Lakhs in previous year.

The performance and financial position of the subsidiary companies are included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and presented in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report

Dividend

Based on the Companys performance, your directors have recommended a dividend of 1.00/- (Rupee One) i.e. 10% per equity share of Face Value of 10.00 (Rupees Ten only) each (previous year 0.10/- per equity share i.e. 1% per equity share of Face Value of 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the TDS as may be applicable. The dividend payment is subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and will be paid to those members whose names appear in the Companys Register of Members and beneficial owners as per the details to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as on the date of book closure date and shall be paid within the period of 30 days from the date of declaration at the Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to the Finance Act, 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of the members w.e.f. April 1, 2020 and the Company is required to deduct tax at source (TDS) from dividend paid to the members at prescribed rates as per the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, September 18, 2024 to Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (both day Inclusive) for the purpose of ascertainment for eligibility for participation in payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Dividend Distribution Policy

According to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations”), the top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization, calculated as on 31st March of every financial year are required to formulate a Dividend Distribution Policy which needs to be disclosed on the website of the listed entity and a weblink shall needs to be provided in their Annual Reports. The Board has approved and adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy and the same is available on the Companys website at following web link https://dilipbuildcon.com/wp- content/uDloads/2024/01/3.DividendDistributionoolicu.Ddf.The dividend pay-out is in accordance with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy.

Business Operations:

Overview

DBL is a large road construction company with capabilities in

Roads & Highways, Metro, Irrigation, Water Supply, Tunnel, Airport, Mining, Special Bridges & Urban Developments and Railways, with a presence in 19 states and 1 union territory in India. As on March 31, 2024, DBL had completed the construction of 165 projects across 17 states and 1 UT in India, out of which 152 are road projects. DBLs achievements are attributable to a combination of factors, including its ability to successfully execute projects earlier than scheduled timelines. DBLs focus on geographically clustering of projects for efficiency and profitability, substantial investment in, and efficient use of construction equipments and backward integration through inhouse production of road furniture and various structures used in projects.

DBL specializes in constructing state and National Highways, city roads, culverts, and bridges. As a result of the natural growth of road construction business and rising opportunities in new business areas, DBL has expanded into irrigation, mining excavation, airports, and metro rail viaduct businesses. DBLs business comprises: (i) construction business, under which DBL undertake road, irrigation, airport, metro rail viaduct and mining excavation projects on an EPC basis; and (ii) infrastructure maintenance and operations business, under which DBL undertake maintenance and operation of BOT road projects.

As of March 31, 2024, DBL had an order book of 17,43,161 Lakhs consisting of 1 road EPC projects, 15 road BOT HAM projects, 6 irrigation projects, 1 mining excavation projects, 2 special bridge projects, 3 tunnel projects, 3 Water Supply projects, 4 metro rail viaduct projects and 1 Urban Development.

As of March 31, 2024, DBL owned a modern equipment fleet of 10,614 vehicles and other construction equipment from some of the worlds leading suppliers, such as Schwing Stetter India Private Limited, Metso India Private Limited, Wirtgen India Private Limited, GMMCO Limited, Volvo Group India Private Limited, Atlas Copco India Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, Sandvik Mining and Construction OY and Casagrande S P A. DBL is one of the largest employers in construction industry in India and employed 25,964employees as of March 31, 2024.

Construction Business:

Roads & Highways:

In roads and bridges construction business, DBL mainly design, construct, and maintain roads, bridges, and highways pursuant to EPC contracts and BOT contracts awarded. DBL has recognized revenue of 5,82,959 Lakhs and 7,11,228 Lakhs in the financial year 2023-24 and 2022-23 respectively. As of March 31, 2024, DBL has completed 152 road and bridge projects in 18 states/UT. As of March 31, 2024, DBL has a total of 18 ongoing road and bridge projects in 7 Indian states and order book for these road and bridge projects amounted to 6,90,556 Lakhs, accounting for 39.62% of total order book.

Mining Projects:

In mining excavation business, DBL undertake overburden removal and excavation at coal mines. DBL diversified into this business in the financial year 2015-16 to exploit core experience of bulk material handling and high-volume excavation and earthwork and existing equipment, which DBL handled in roads and bridges construction business. As of March 31, 2024, DBL has completed 6 mining excavation project and has 1 ongoing mining excavation projects. Order book for these mining excavation projects amounted to 93,595 Lakhs, accounting for 5.37% of total order book, as of March 31, 2024. DBLs revenue from the mining excavation business amounted to 64,494 Lakhs in the financial year 2023-24 as against 61,243 Lakhs in the previous financial year 2022-23.

Metro Rail Viaduct & Airports:

DBL diversified into metro rail viaduct business in the financial year 2018-19. DBL undertakes the design and construction of elevated viaducts for metro rail projects. As of March 31, 2024, DBL has 2 ongoing metro rail projects in Madhya Pradesh & 2 ongoing metro rail projects in Gujarat. Order book for these metro rail viaduct projects amounted to 96,885 Lakhs, accounting for 5.56% of total order book, as of March 31, 2024.

DBL undertake the construction of airport, construct parallel taxi tracks. DBL has completed 2 airport projects and has no ongoing airport project as on March 31, 2024. Order book for this airport project amounted to Nil, accounting for 0.00% of our total order book, as of March 31, 2024.

DBL recognized revenue of 54,100 Lakhs and 47,863 Lakhs from the Metros & Airport business for the financial years 202324 and 2022-23 respectively.

Irrigation:

In irrigation business, DBL undertakes the design and construction of canals, tunnels and dams for agricultural irrigation purposes. DBL diversified into this business in the financial Year 2013-14 to explore the opportunities in this area created by the increased focus of the Central and the State Governments on agriculture. As of March 31, 2024, DBL has completed 3 EPC irrigation projects and has 6 ongoing EPC irrigation projects. Order book for the irrigation projects amounted to 4,11,697 Lakhs, accounting for 23.62% of total order book, as of March 31, 2024. DBLs revenue from the irrigation business has grown significantly by 0.35x from 80,929 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23 to 1,09,187 Lakhs in the financial year 2023-24.

Water Supply:

DBL diversified into Water Supply viaduct business in the financial year 2022-23. DBL undertake the design and construction of elevated viaducts for Water Supply projects. As of March 31, 2024, DBL has 3 ongoing Water Supply projects in Madhya Pradesh. Order book for these Water Supply viaduct projects amounted to 2,96,177 Lakhs, accounting for 16.99% of total order book, as of March 31, 2024.

Tunnel:

DBL diversified into Tunnel viaduct business in the financial year 2022-23. DBL undertake the design and construction of elevated viaducts for Tunnel projects. As of March 31, 2024, DBL has 1 ongoing Tunnel project in Rajasthan, 1 ongoing tunnel project in Uttarakhand & 1 ongoing tunnel project in Himachal Pradesh. Order book for these tunnel viaduct projects amounted to 1,27,251 Lakhs, accounting for 7.30% of total order book, as of March 31, 2024.

Special Bridges & Urban Developments

DBL diversified into Special Bridges & Urban Developments viaduct business in the financial year 2023-24. DBL undertakes the design and construction of elevated viaducts for Special

Bridges & Urban Developments. As of March 31, 2024, DBL has 01 ongoing Urban Developments in Goa. The Order book for these tunnel viaduct projects amounted to 27000 Lakhs, accounting for 1.55% of total order book, as of March 31, 2024.

ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE MAINTENANCE AND TOLL OPERATION BUSINESS

In road infrastructure maintenance and toll operation business, DBL maintains roads and highways and conduct toll operations of BOT projects. As of March 31, 2024, DBL had completed 09 projects totalling 7356.49 Lane kms. These completed BOT projects include projects undertaken on various public private partnership models, such as on a (i) hybrid annuity basis - where the GOI shares a portion of the total cost of the project and the source of revenue is the fixed amount that the relevant government agency pays us for building and maintaining the roads on an annual basis, (ii) purely toll basis - where the only source of revenue is the toll chargeable on vehicles using the road, (iii) purely annuity basis - where the only source of revenue is the fixed amount that the relevant government agency pays us for building and maintaining the roads on an annual basis, and (iv) toll plus annuity basis - where the source of revenue includes the toll chargeable on vehicles using the road and the fixed amount that the relevant government agency pays us for building and maintaining the roads on an annual basis. Due to the annuity component in our operational BOT projects, income is assured to the extent of the annuities to be collected during each financial year under the relevant concessions, thus reducing the risk of income fluctuations resulting from traffic pattern changes.

As of March 31, 2024, DBL has a portfolio of 55 BOT projects, of which 40 have been completed and the remaining 15 projects are under-construction. The 40 completed BOT projects include projects undertaken on hybrid annuity basis, toll basis, annuity basis and annuity plus toll basis. The 15 under construction BOT projects are all being undertaken on a hybrid annuity basis.

DBL has divested 24 BOT projects by way of share acquisition cum shareholders agreements entered into with Shrem Roadways Private Limited, Shrem Tollway Private Limited and

Shrem Infraventures Private Limited (individually the "Shrem Entity” and collectively, the "Shrem Entities”).

DBL has further divested 3 under construction BOT projects undertaken on hybrid annuity basis by entering share purchase and shareholders agreement with Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Limited (Cube).

The Company along with its wholly owned subsidiary "DBL Infra Assets Private Limited” ("DIAPL") have executed a non-binding term sheet, with Shrem lnvlT" (an infrastructure investment trust) registered under Indian Trust Act 1882 with Securities and Exchange Board of India) on 21 January 2022, for transferring their investment in equity share capital and promoters unsecured loan in respect of 10 subsidiary companies (Hybrid Annuity Model (“HAM") projects).

The Company along with its wholly owned subsidiary companies had executed a non-binding term sheet, with Alpha Alternatives Holdings Private Limited and its associates" on 01 November

2023, for transferring their investment (Equity share capital/ unsecured Loan/Non-convertibte Debenture) in respect of 18 wholly owned subsidiary companies (Hybrid Annuity Model ("HAM”) projects)

Divestment to Alpha Alternatives Holdings Private Limited (AA) and its Associates

The company Dilip Buildcon Limited along with its wholly owned subsidiary company "DBL Infraventures Private Limited ("DIPL”) have entered into a non-binding Term Sheet with Alpha Alternatives (AA) (an Indias prominent multi-asset class alternatives asset management platform known for innovative risk-return solutions and specializes in various asset classes such as Infrastructure, Equities, Private Credit, Fixed Income, Real Estate, and more, focusing primarily on alpha creation) and its associates on 01 November 2023, for divestment of 26% equity investment (share capital/unsecured loan/non- convertible debenture) for 18 Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) Projects at an estimated consideration of 1,55,000 Lakhs with an ultimate aim to setup a joint Public/Privately Listed InvIT. The divestment of 26% equity investment to AA and/or its associates will be completed in a progressive manner after achievement of date of completion and receipt requisite No Objection from the Concessioning Authority ( i.e. NHAI)/ Lenders.

As a part of this transaction, during financial year ended March 31, 2024, the company has following actions:

1. Acquired equity investment , held by the DBL Infra Assets Private Limited in 3 SPVs (Dhrol Bhadra Highways Limited, Dodaballapur Hoskote Highways Limited and Repallewada Highways Limited);

2. Transferred 23% equity investment in these 3 SPVs to DBL Infraventures Private Limited (WoS); and

3. Divested 26% equity investment in these 3 SPVs to AA and/or its Associates against cash consideration of 13,016.68 lakhs in which the company has earned profit of 7,339.06 lakhs which is disclosed as exceptional item in the statement of Profit and Loss.

Divestment to Shrem InvIT

The Company along with its wholly owned subsidiary company "DBL Infra Assets Private Limited” ("DIAPL”) have entered into a non-binding term sheet, with Shrem lnvlT” (an infrastructure investment trust, registered under Indian Trust Act 1882 with Securities and Exchange Board of India) on 21 January 2022 for divestment of 100% equity investment (share capital/unsecured loan/non-convertible debenture) for 10 Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) Projects at an estimated consideration of 2,34,900.00 lakhs. The divestment of equity investment in 10 SPVs (100% in 9 SPVs and 49% in 1 SPV) to Shrem lnvlT has been completed in a progressive manner after achievement of date of completion and receipt requisite No Objection from the Concessioning Authority (i.e., NHAI)/ Lenders.

During the Financial year ended March 2024, balance 51% equity investment in 3 SPVs i.e. DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited, DBL Bangalore Nidagatta Highways Private Limited, DBL Nidagatta Mysore Highways Private Limited and 30% equity investment in DBL Rewa Sidhi Highways Private Limited transferred to Shrem InvIT against aggregate cash consideration of 20,983.06 lakhs wherein the Company has suffered loss of 6,502.25 lakhs which is disclosed as exceptional item in the statement of Profit and Loss.

Our Order Book:

Our total order book was 17,43,161 Lakhs as of March 31, 2024.

The following table sets forth the breakdown of our order book as of March 31, 2024 by geographical areas:

State No. of Projects Outstanding Order Value ( in Lakhs) % of outstanding order value Madhya Pradesh 7 3,83,075 21.98% Gujarat 3 2,90,694 16.68% Jharkhand 4 2,88,286 16.54% Andhra Pradesh 4 1,73,599 9.96% Karnataka 5 1,12,262 6.44% Odisha 1 93,595 5.37% Telangana 1 81,428 4.67% Rajasthan 3 76,401 4.38% Tamilnadu & Puducherry 3 68,732 3.94% Uttarakhand 1 64,015 3.67% Chhattisgarh 1 50,327 2.89% Himachal Pradesh 1 31,184 1.79% Goa 1 27,000 1.55% Uttar Pradesh 1 2563 0.14% Total 17,43,161 100 %

Awards

Your directors are pleased to inform that your Company has received various awards and recognitions. For more details, kindly refer Awards & Recognitions section of this Annual report.

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis for the year under review as stipulated under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 form part of this Annual Report.

Particulars of loans, guarantees, security and Investment

As per Companies Amendment Act, 2017, Section 186(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, except Section 186(1), nothing contained in section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 shall apply to any loan made, any guarantee given, or any security provided or any investment made by a Company engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities. Since the Company is an

Infrastructure Company, the provisions of section 186 are not applicable to the Company except sub-section 1 of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

However, the details of loans, guarantees and investments as required by the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder are set out in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company. (Please refer to Note No. 3, 4 and 48 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Consolidated Financial Statements

The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, based on the financial statements received from Subsidiaries as approved by their respective Board of Directors, have been prepared in accordance with relevant Indian Accounting Standards/IND As issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of Subsidiaries Companies is given in Form AOC-1 and forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

Corporate Governance Report

The Corporate Governance Report pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as applicable for the year under review, forms part of this Annual Report.

Change in the nature of business, if any

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL AND NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

a) Change in the capital structure of the Company.

Share capital

During the period under review, there is no change in the paid-up share capital of the Company. The paid-up equity Share capital of the Company stands at 1,46,21,49,710/- (One Hundred Forty -Six Crores Twenty- One Lakhs Forty -Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Ten Only) divided into 146214971 (Fourteen Crores Sixty-Two Lakhs Fourteen Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy-one only) Equity Shares of face value of 10/- each.

Further, during the period under review, there has been no change in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company which stand at 1,80,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Eighty Crores only) divided into 180000000 (Eighteen Crores) equity shares of 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each.

Warrants

During the period under review, the company has allotted 1,62,29,862 warrants at issue price of 328.05/- (including premium of 318.05/-) convertible into or exchangeable for 1 (one) equity share of the company having face value of 10/- each (rupees ten only) per equity share aggregating to 532,42,06,229.10 (Rupees Five Hundred and Thirty Two Crores Forty Two Lakhs Six Thousand Two Hundred Twenty Nine and Ten Paise), to each of the allotees (Non-Qualified Institutional Buyers), in the manner set out below, against receipt of an aggregate consideration of 133,11,73,281.24 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Three Crores Eleven Lakhs Seventy Three Thousand Two Hundred Eighty One and Twenty Four Paise Only) which is 25% (Twenty Five Percent) of the total consideration payable for the warrants as on the date of allotment (with the remaining 75% of the total consideration payable on exercise and conversion of the warrants).

Name of Allottees Category Number of Warrants allotted Consideration received as on date of allotment (being 25% of the Total Consideration) (in ) 1) Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Private Limited (formerly known as Provincial Finance and Leasing Co Private Limited) Non Promoter 16,24,611 13,32,50,59422 2) Helium Services LLP Non Promoter 113,56,030 93,14,21,580.60 3) Quanterra Stratergies LLP Non Promoter 25,99,377 21,32,00,901.54 4) Spectrum Edge LLP Non Promoter 6,49,844 5,33,00,204.88 Total 1,62,29,862 133,11,73,281.24

b) Status of Shares in Demat Form

As the members are aware, the Companys shares are compulsorily tradable in electronic form. As on March 31, 2024, the Company has 146214971 paid up equity shares.

The details of the dematerialised and physical shares are as under:

Capital Details No. of shares % of Total issued Capital 1 Held in dematerialised form in CDSL 17031346 11.65 2 Held in dematerialised form in NSDL. 129183525 88.35 3. Physical 100 0.00 Total 146214971 100.00

c) Issuance and allotment of the Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company

i. Your Company has issued and allotted 1000 senior, secured, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on May 29, 2020 in dematerialized form on a private placement basis, having face value of 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs only) each at par aggregating to 1,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Crores only) bearing a coupon rate of 8.75% p.a. annualized. The said debentures have been issued for maximum tenure of 3 years (36 Months). The Company has appointed PNB Investment Services Limited as the debenture trustee for the benefit of the debenture holders and during the financial, the company has redeemed 8.75 % interest bearing 500 NCDs of 10,00,000 each, aggregating to 5,000 lakhs.

ii. Your Company has issued and allotted 2000 senior, secured, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on June 29, 2020 in dematerialized form on a private placement basis, having face value of 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs only) each at par aggregating to 2,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crores only) bearing a coupon rate of 8.67% p.a. in dematerialized form on a private placement basis. The said debentures have been issued for maximum tenure of 3 years (36 Months). The Company has appointed PNB Investment Services Limited as the debenture trustee for the benefit of the debenture holders. During the Financial year 202324, the Company has redeemed 500 NCDs having face value of 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs only) each at par aggregating to 5,000 lakhs.

As on March 31, 2024, there is no outstanding debentures in the books of accounts of the company.

General Disclosures

A. During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any transactions which covered under the following provisions and no disclosure or reporting is required.

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act and rules made there under.

2. As per rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. As per rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

4. As per rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued equity shares under the scheme of employee stock option.

5. As per rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, there are no voting rights exercised directly or indirectly by the employees in respect of shares held by them. The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

6. None of the Managing Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

7. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the Companys going concern status and operations in future.

8. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

9. There is no amount of unpaid/unclaimed dividend and shares which are required to be transferred in IEPF (Investor Education and Protection Fund) as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

10. There is no Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated by and against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

11. There is no one time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial Institution.

The details with respect to unpaid dividend for the financial year 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 202122, 2022-23 and 2023-24 can be accessed at https:// dilipbuildcon.com/investors/shareholders-centre/

B. Alteration of Articles of Association

During the year under review, your company has altered its Articles of Association. The existing Articles of Association of the company did not contain specific clauses related to issuance of Warrants. Therefore, certain provisions related to the issuance of Warrants have to be incorporated into the Articles of Association of the Company.

The following clauses has been inserted after the clause 5 of Articles of Association of the Company: -

5.A Subject to the provisions of the SEBI (Disclosure and Investors Protection) Guidelines as may be applicable from time to time and with the consent of the Members of the Company at a General Meeting by way of Special Resolution, the Board of Directors of the Company or a Committee thereof duly authorised by the Board of Directors, may issue and allot Warrants convertible into the Equity Shares on such rate, terms and conditions to the existing shareholders, general public, or on preferential basis to the promoters, directors, bodies corporate, banks, financial institutions, OCBs, NRls or such other persons from time to time with or without receipt of the upfront amount as may be prescribed from time to time on the face value of the Warrants, as it may deem fit. Board of Directors of the Company shall be authorized to make provisions as to the allotment and issue of Warrants and in particular may determine to whom the same shall be offered whether at par or at premium subject to the provisions of the Companies Act. 2013 and all the applicable provisions of the SEBI Guidelines and other applicable provisions if any from time to time.

5.B The Company may by special resolution authorize the Board to convert warrants into the equity shares at such rates (including premium), terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board and in accordance with the guidelines issue by the SEBI, Stock Exchange, Central Govt. or other authorities either on single tranche or in one or more tranches or otherwise as per the discretion of the Board.

5.C The Board may from time to time subject to the terms on which any warrants convertible into equity shares may have been issued make all upon the warrants holders in respect of the balance amount unpaid on the warrants held by them respectively at the time of providing option for conversion of warrants into the equity shares of the Company and shall be payable at such fixed times by the warrant holder who shall pay the amount of the call made on them at time and places appointed by the Board. In case of failure to exercise the option and make payment thereof, the amount so deposited at the time of allotment of warrant shall be forfeited by the Board.”

C. Compliance with Secretarial Standard:

During the year under review, the company has complied with the secretarial standard issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India read with MCA Circulars issued from time to time.

RESERVES

As per Rule 18(7) of the Companies (Share Capital and

Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to create a Debenture Redemption Reserve for the purpose of redemption of debentures at the minimum rate of 25% of the value of the outstanding debentures. Since the company has fully repaid the

Debentures and therefore the balance Debenture Redemption Reserve amounting to 150.00 crores has been transferred to Retained Earnings.

SHARES OF THE COMPANIES TRANSFERRED TO SHREM GROUP

The Company has signed an indicative term sheet with Chhatwal Group Trust or its Affiliates (SHREM) on August 24, 2017, with respect to divestment of its entire stake in your 24 SPVs. The Share acquisition cum shareholder agreements in respect of these 24 SPVs was entered into on March 26, 2018. Further, the company is holding shares in the below said companies under class B category having non -voting rights. The details of the same are as under:

Name of Companies No. of shares held by DBL (Non-voting rights) % of shares held by DBL 1 DBL Nadiad Modasa Tollways Limited 1,00,67,973 26 % 2 DBL Mundargi Harapanahalli Tollways Limited 37,124 26 % 3 DBL Hassan Periyapatna Tollways Limited 30,647 26 % 4 DBL Hirekerur Ranibennur Tollways Limited 42,104 26 %

SHARES OF THE SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES TRANSFERRED TO SHREM INVIT

The Company along with its wholly owned subsidiary company "DBL Infra Assets Private Limited” ("DIAPL”) have entered into a non-binding term sheet, with Shrem lnvlT” (an infrastructure investment trust, registered under Indian Trust Act 1882 with Securities and Exchange Board of India) on 21 January 2022 for divestment of 100% equity investment (share capital/unsecured loan/non-convertible debenture) for 10 Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) Projects at an estimated consideration of 2,34,900.00 lakhs. The divestment of equity investment in 10 SPVs (100% in 9 SPVs and 49% in 1 SPV) to Shrem lnvlT has been completed in a progressive manner after achievement of date of completion and receipt requisite No Objection from the Concessioning Authority (i.e., NHAI)/ Lenders.

The details of the Divestment made to Shrem lnvlT are as under:

Name of the Company No. of Paid- up Shares No. of shares Divested to Shrem InvIT and their nominees No. of shares held by DBL % of shares held by DBL Status of the Company as on 31.03.2024 1 DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited 395331 201619 - - No more associated with the Company 2 DBL Rewa Sidhi Highways Private Limited 159611 81401* - - No more associated with the Company 3 DBL Bangalore Nidagatta Highways Private Limited 324305 165400 - - No more associated with the Company 4 DBL Nidagatta Mysore Highways Private Limited 852601 852601** - - No more associated with the Company 5 Pathrapali-Kathghora Highways Private Limited 206268 101071 105197*** 51% Subsidiary Company

*33517 Shares were held by DBL Infra Assets Private Limited, (WhoLLy Owned Subsidiary)

**417772 shares were held by DBL Infra Assets Private Limited, (Wholly Owned Subsidiary)

*** 105197 shares were divested to Shrem Invit on July 03, 2024 as a result company is no more associated with the company as on date of this report.

DIVESTMENT OF EQUITY SHARE INVESTMENT TO ALPHA ALTERNATIVES HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED (AA) AND ITS ASSOCIATES.

The company Dilip BuiLdcon Limited along with its wholly owned subsidiary company "DBL Infraventures Private Limited ("DIPL”) have entered into a non-binding Term Sheet with Alpha Alternatives (AA) (an Indias prominent multi-asset class alternatives asset management platform known for innovative risk-return solutions and specializes in various asset classes such as Infrastructure, Equities, Private Credit, Fixed Income, Real Estate, and more, focusing primarily on alpha creation) and its associates on 01 November 2023, for divestment of 26% equity investment (share capitaL/unsecured Loan/non-convertibLe debenture) for 18 Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of Hybrid Annuity ModeL (HAM) Projects at an estimated consideration of 1,55,000 Lakhs with an uLtimate aim to setup a joint PubLic/PrivateLy Listed InvIT. The divestment of 26% equity investment to AA and/or its associates wiLL be compLeted in a progressive manner after achievement of date of compLetion and receipt requisite No Objection from the Concessioning Authority ( i.e. NHAI)/ Lenders.

The detaiLs of the divestment made to AA and Its Associates are as under:

Name of the Company No. of Paid- up Shares No. of shares Divested to AA and Its Associates No. of shares held by DBL including Nominee Shares % of shares held by DBL Status of the Company as on 31.03.2024 1 DodabaLLapur-Hoskote Highways Limited 278523 72416 142047 51 Subsidiary Company 2 RepaLLewada Highways Limited 785751 204296 400734 51 Subsidiary Company 3 DhroL Bhadra Highways Limited 277307 72100 141427 51 Subsidiary Company 4 ViLuppuram Highways Limited * 224814 58452 114656 51 WhoLLy Owned Subsidiary Company

* The Company (DBL) has transferred 58452 Equity shares to AA on JuLy 12, 2024. As a resuLt, ViLuppuram Highways Limited has become the subsidiary of the Company as on date of this report.

DIVESTMENT OF EQUITY INVESTMENT TO DBL INFRAVENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED (WHOLLY OWNED SUBSDIARY COMPANY)

DBL Infraventures Private Limited (DIPL) is the whoLLy owned subsidiary of DiLip BuiLdcon Limited. The status of the divestment made to DIPL during the year as are as under:

Name of the Company Beginning of the year no. shares held of the Company During the year shares Divested to DIPL % of shares held by the DIPL % of shares held by the DBL Status of the Company as on March 31, 2024 1 DodabaLLapur-Hoskote Highways Limited 278523 64060 23 51 Subsidiary 2 RepaLLewada Highways Limited 785751 180721 23 51 Subsidiary 3 DhroL Bhadra Highways Limited 277307 63780 23 51 Subsidiary 4 ViLuppuram Highways Limited* 224814 51706 23 51 Subsidiary 5 Narenpur Purnea Highways Limited * 247990 57037 23 51 Subsidiary

* The Company (DBL) has divested 51706 Equity shares of ViLuppuram Highways Limited and 57037 shares of Narenpur Purnea Highways Limited to DIPL on June 20, 2024. As a resuLt, Both the companies have become the subsidiary of the Company as on date of this report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

During the year under review and as on the date of report, there is no materiaL change and commitments made which affect the financiaL position of the Company except transfer of and investment in subsidiary companies as mentioned in this report

Details in respect of adequacy of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

The Company has designed and impLemented a process driven framework for InternaL FinanciaL ControLs ("IFC”) within the meaning of the expLanation to Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with RuLe 8(5)(viii) of the Companies (Accounts) RuLes, 2014, the Board is of the opinion that the Company has sound InternaL FinanciaL ControL commensurate with the nature and size of its business operations and operating effectiveLy and no materiaL weakness exists. The Company has a process in pLace to continuousLy monitor the same and identify gaps, if any, and impLement new and/or improved controLs wherever the effect of such gaps wouLd have a materiaL effect on the Companys operations. This process incLudes the design, impLementation and maintenance of adequate InternaL FinanciaL ControL that were operating effectiveLy for ensuring the orderLy and efficient conduct of its business, incLuding adherence to companys poLicies, safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and compLeteness of the accounting records, and timeLy preparation of reLiabLe financiaL information, as required under the Act.

During the period under review, the Company has instituted an inhouse team comprising chartered accountants and engineers who heLps management for reguLar reviewing the adequacy of InternaL ControL system and carrying their periodic testing. The Board of Directors of the Company have adopted various poLicies Like ReLated Party Transactions PoLicy, VigiL Mechanism PoLicy, PoLicy to determine MateriaL Subsidiaries, Group Governance PoLicy and such other procedures for ensuring the orderLy and efficient conduct of its business for safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and compLeteness of the accounting records, and the timeLy preparation of reLiabLe financiaL information.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors activeLy reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internaL controL system and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Company has robust management information system, which is an integraL part of the controL mechanism.

The Company has the SAP HANA-ERP which gives us the integrated business operations pLatform covering aLL business functions & departments to execute our projects and provides strong checks & controLs in aLL business functions. This automated & zero error ERP has resuLted into accuracy & efficiency which provides strong internaL financiaL controL system. The company has InternaL FinanciaL ControL PoLicy and it can be accessed at https://diLipbuiLdcon.com/wp-content/upLoads/2024/01/3. InternalFinancialControlPolicu.Ddf

Internal Audit

The Company has instituted an Independent internaL audit & compLiance (IAC) team consisting of Chartered Accountants, Certified InternaL Auditors and Engineers from various discipLines. IAC aLso takes services from externaL firm M/s RSM Astute ConsuLting Private Limited for conducting internaL audits of the companys various project sites and corporate functions.

The theme of the IAC team is to deveLop automated internaL controLs, create controL managers for frequent testing of InternaL FinanciaL ControL (IFC), sustainabLe impLementation of best practices and independent testing of designed controLs.

The Head of IAC reports to the senior management. The staff of IAC are rotated periodicaLLy to have a hoListic view of the entire operations and share the findings and good practices. The Company being predominantLy a project-oriented Company, IAC emphasizes a risk-based focus areas in project audits. It encourages its team members to obtain a gLobaLLy renowned Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified InternaL Auditor (CIA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) Certification, etc., which wiLL add strength to the Department.

Every year, IAC reviews the Audit Universe which is an exhaustive List of businesses, functions, activities and Locations across the Company. The yearLy pLan, then detaiLs out the scope and coverage of audits proposed for the year and it is ensured that, on an average, aLL operations in the Audit Universe gets into an audit coverage, at Least once in 2 years. The IAC team has its office in BhopaL Headquarter. From time to time, the Companys systems of internaL controLs covering financiaL, operationaL, compLiance, IT appLications, etc. are aLso reviewed. Presentations are made to the Audit Committee, on the findings of such reviews. The IAC team of the Company aLso covers the internaL audit of aLL Subsidiary Companies. An in-depth audit is conducted by the team. The major deviations are highLighted and discussed with the concerned company / or subsidiary company Board and significant observations are aLso pLaced before the Audit Committee of the Company once in every quarter.

During the year, the details of investments made and the performance of the subsidiary companies are as under:

a) Subsidiary Companies

During the year under review and to the date of this report, the foLLowing new SPV Companies have been incorporated as whoLLy owned subsidiary of the Company. DetaiLs of the same are as under:

Name of Subsidiary Date of Incorporation Status 1 BengaLuru - Vijayawada Expressway Package-1 Limited 12.04.2023 WhoLLy owned subsidiary 2 BengaLuru - Vijayawada Expressway Package-4 Limited 12.04.2023 WhoLLy owned subsidiary 3 BengaLuru - Vijayawada Expressway Package-7 Limited 26.04.2023 WhoLLy owned subsidiary 4 Zuari Observatory Towers Limited 12.01.2024 WhoLLy owned subsidiary 5 Dharmapuri-SaLem Thoppur Ghat Limited 07.04.2024 WhoLLy owned subsidiary

The Policy for determining material subsidiary company as approved, can be accessed on the Companys website and at the webtink is

https://ditipbuitdcon.com/wp-content/uptoads/2024/01/10.PoticyforDetermininqMateriatSubsidiaries.pdf

As per Regutation 16(1)(C) and Regutation 24 of SEBI (LODR) Regutations, 2015, your Company does not have any materiat subsidiary.

b) During the year under review and up to date of this report, shares subscribed/acquired/transferred are as under:

Name of the Company Type of shares Opening Balance of shares held by DBL No. of Shares allotted/ acquired during the year by DBL No. of shares transfer by DBL Closing balance of shares held by DBL 1. Sannur Bikarnakette Highways Limited Equity 300000 332453 - 632453 2. Zuari Observatory Towers Limited Equity - 100000 - 100000 3. Poondiyankuppam Highways Limited Equity 132458 26490 - 158948 4. Bangarupatem Gudipata Highways Limited Equity 100000 152378 - 252378 5. Dhrot Bhadra Highways Limited Equity 144656 132651 63780 213527 6. Vituppuram Highways Limited Equity 131207 93607 - 224814 7. Narenpur Purnea Highways Limited Equity 96740 29739 - 126479 8. Dodabattapur Hoskote Highways Limited Equity 137995 140528 64060 214463 9. Repattewada Highways Limited Equity 207335 578416 180721 605030 10. Bangatore Matur Highways Limited Equity 402498 459649 - 862147 11. DBL-Siarmat Coat Mines Private Limited Equity 360000 127374 - 487374 12. Matur Bangarpet Highways Limited Equity 362630 791961 - 1154591 13. Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Cg-2 Highways Limited Equity 337377 58361 - 395738 14. Maradgi S Andota-Baswantpur Highways Limited Equity 100000 386694 - 486694 15. Mehgama-Hansdiha Highways Limited Equity 100000 374307 - 474307 16.. Urga-Pathatgaon Highways Limited Equity 100000 263921 - 363921 17. Karimnagar-Warangat Highways Limited Equity 100000 257170 - 357170 18. Bengaturu-Vijayawada Expressway Package-4 Limited Equity - 204798 - 204798 19. Bengaturu-Vijayawada Expressway Package-1 Limited Equity - 184985 - 184985 20. Bengaturu-Vijayawada Expressway Package-7 Limited Equity - 298899 - 298899

Inctusive of nominee shares.

d) Statement of the Subsidiaries & Associates

As on March 31, 2024, as per the sharehotding in other companies, your Company has 32 (Thirty-Two) Indian

Subsidiary Companies. Out of 32 subsidiary companies, Pathrapati-Kathghora Highways Private Limited was not consotidated as the company does not have right in future cash ftows thus no benefit witt accrue to the Company.

Except one company i.e. DBL Infra Assets Private Limited, whose NCDs (Non-Convertibte Debentures, High Vatue Debt) are tisted under the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regutation, 2015, att other aforesaid Companies are untisted companies. There has been no change in the nature of business activities of any of the subsidiaries except specified separatety.

I n accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has prepared a Consotidated Financiat Statements of the Company and att its Subsidiaries, which is forming part of the Annual. Report. As per the provisions of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with

Rute 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rutes, 2014, a separate statement, containing the satient features of the financiat statements of the Subsidiaries, has been prepared in Form AOC-1 and the same is annexed to this Annuat Report.

I n accordance with third proviso of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board Report of the Company, containing therein its standatone and consotidated financiat statements has been ptaced on the website of the Company at the fottowing webtink https://ditipbuitdcon. com/investors/subsidiary-reports/. Further, as per fourth proviso of the said section, Audited Financiat Statements of each of the Subsidiary/Associate company(ies) have atso been ptaced on the website of the Company at the fottowing web tink https://ditipbuitdcon.com/investors/ subsidiary-reports/

Sharehotders interested in obtaining a copy of the Audited Financiat Statements of the Subsidiary(ies) may write to the Company Secretary of the Company.

e) Performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries/Associates included in the consolidated financial statement

A. DETAILS OF WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARIES

(a) HAM PROJECTS

i. POONDIYANKUPPAM HIGHWAYS LIMITED (PHL)

PHL was incorporated on March 26, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013, having its registered office situated at Ptot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kotar Road, Bhopat 462016, Madhya Pradesh.

The Name of Company has been changed from DBL Poondiyankuppam Highways Limited (DPHL) to Poondiyankuppam Highways Limited (PHL) and the word "DBL” was removed from its name wef from 12.04.2024.

PHL is invotved in the business of "4 Laning of Puducherry Poondiyankuppam Section of NH-45A

(New NH 32) from km 29.000 to km 67.000 (Design Chainage) under Bharatmata Pariyojna Phase I (Residuat NHDP-IV works) on HAM in the state of Tamit Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry. PHL is whotty owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 32,077.03 Lakhs and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 3,689.16 Lakhs.

ii. BANGALORE MALUR HIGHWAYS LIMITED (BMHL)

BMHL was incorporated on March 22, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Ptot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kotar Road, Bhopat 462016, Madhya Pradesh. BMHL is invotved in the business of "4 Laning from km 0.000 to km 26.400 (atong with 0.700km approach towards NH 207 with interchange on NH4 at start point) of Bangatore to Matur Section of Bangatore Chennai Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmata Pariyojna, in the state of Karnataka (Phase-I Package-I BMHL is whotty owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, BMHL has achieved totat revenue from operation of 39,451.85 Lakhs and incurred Net Loss after Tax of 3,121.29 Lakhs.

iii. MALUR BANGARPET HIGHWAYS LIMITED (MBHL)

MBHL was incorporated on March 23, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Ptot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kotar Road, Bhopat 462016, Madhya Pradesh. MBHL is invotved in the business of "4 Lane Expressway from km 26.400 to km 53.500 of Matur to Bangarpet Section of Bangatore Chennai Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode under

Bharatmata Pariyojna in the state of Karnataka (Phase-I Package-II)". MBHL is whotty owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, MBHL has achieved totat revenue from operation of 44,409.64 Lakhs and incurred Net Loss after Tax of 3,736.28 Lakhs.

iv. SANNUR BIKARNAKETTE HIGHWAYS LIMITED (SBHL)

SBHL was incorporated on Aprit 22, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Ptot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kotar Road, Bhopat 462016, Madhya Pradesh. SBHL is invotved in the business of "Four Laning of Sannur to Bikarnakette Section from Existing Km 698.850 (Design Km 691+350) to Existing Km 744.190 (Design Km 736+362) of NH-169 under Bharathmata Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the State of Karnataka (Package III). SBHL is whotty owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, SBHL has achieved totat revenue from operation of 15,719.15 Lakhs and incurred Net Loss after Tax of 2,076.30 Lakhs.

v. BANGARUPALEM GUDIPALA HIGHWAYS LIMITED (BGHL)

BGHL was incorporated on September 28, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Ptot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kotar Road, Bhopat 462016, Madhya Pradesh. BGHL is invotved in the business of "Devetopment of Four tane Bangatore- Chennai Expressway from Km 127.000 (Bangarupatem) to Km 156.000 (Gudipata) Section in the state of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmata Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Phase- II/ Package III)." BGHL is the whotty owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 36,686.62 Lakhs and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 1,998.64 Lakhs.

vi. RAIPUR-VISAKHAPATNAM-CG-2 HIGHWAYS LIMITED (RVCG-2HL)

RVCG-2HL was incorporated on March 28, 2022 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Ptot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kotar Road, Bhopat 462016, Madhya Pradesh. RVCG-2HL is invotved in the business of "Devetopment of Six Lane Sargi - Basanwahi Section of NH130CD Road from km 42+800 to km 99+500 under Raipur Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in the state of Chhattisgarh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package - CG2) (Length 56.700 km)." RVCG-2HL is the whotty owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 35,367.20 Lakhs and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 2,644.25 Lakhs.

vii. MARADGI S ANDOLA-BASWANTPUR HIGHWAYS LIMITED (MABHL)

MABHL was incorporated on December 27, 2022 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. MABHL is involved in the business of "Development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from km. 97.000 to km 162.500 Maradgi S Andola to Baswantpur section of NH- 150C (Package-III of Akkalkot-KNT/TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna.” MABHL is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 45,823.00 Lakhs and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 2,147.60 Lakhs.

viii. MEHGAMA-HANSDIHA HIGHWAYS LIMITED (MHHL)

MHHL was incorporated on December 29, 2022 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. MHHL is involved in the business of "Development of Four Laning of Mehgama- Hansdiha section of NH-133 from existing Km 41+900 to existing Km 93+000 in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity mode.” MHHL is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 29,717.62 Lakhs and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 1,763.04 Lakhs.

ix. URGA-PATHALGAON HIGHWAYS LIMITED (UPHL)

UPHL was incorporated on December 29, 2022 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti,Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. UPHL is involved in the business of "Development of Four Lane Urga - Pathalgaon section of NH-130A from design Ch. 70+200 to Ch. 157+745, (from Bhaisma village to Taruama village) under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Raipur - Dhanbad Economic Corridor) in the State of Chhattisgarh on Hybrid Annuity Mode.” UPHL is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 10,291.22 Lakhs and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 231.22 Lakhs.

x. KARIMNAGAR-WARANGAL HIGHWAYS LIMITED (KWHL)

KWHL was incorporated on December 29, 2022 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. KWHL is involved in the business of " Development of 4-Laning of Karimnagar Warangal Section of NH-563 from Design Ch.48.860 km (near SH-1 Ch. 170.400 km) at Manakondur bypass to Design Ch.116.875 km (existing Ch.144.050 km of NH- 163) at Palvelpula near Hanamkonda, (Design Length 68.015 km) in the State of Telangana on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana.”. KWHL is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 42,531.26 and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 2,158.61 Lakhs.

xi. BENGALURU-VIJAYAWADA EXPRESSWAY

PACKAGE-1 LIMITED (BVEP-1L)

BVEP-1L was incorporated on April 12, 2023 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. BVEP-1L is involved in the business of "Development of Six-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Kodur (Ch. 0+000) to Vanavolu (Ch. 24+300) of [NH-544G] Bengaluru - Vijayawada Economic Corridor on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Package-1)”. BVEP-1L is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 3,370.62 and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 358.12 Lakhs.

xii. BENGALURU-VIJAYAWADA EXPRESSWAY

PACKAGE-4 LIMITED (BVEP-4L)

BVEP-4L was incorporated on April 12, 2023 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. BVEP-4 is involved in the business of "Development of Six-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Odulapalle (Ch.72+000) to Nallacheruvu-palli (Ch. 96+300) of [NH-544G] Bengaluru - Vijayawada Economic Corridor on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Package-4)”. BVEP- 4L is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 4,248.52 and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 98.19 Lakhs.

xiii. BENGALURU-VIJAYAWADA EXPRESSWAY

PACKAGE-7 LIMITED (BVEP-7L)

BVEP-7L was incorporated on April 26, 2023 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. BVEP-7L is involved in the business of "Development of Six-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Audireddipalle (Ch. 160+000) to Mallapalle (Ch. 176+000) of (NH- 544G) Bengaluru - Vijayawada Economic Corridor on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Package-7)”. BVEP-7L is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 4,350.56 and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 101.54 Lakhs.

(b) MANUFACTURING COMPANIES

i. JALPA DEVI ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED (JDEPL)

JDEPL is a Private Limited Company incorporated on March 9, 2017, under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. JDEPL is involved in the business of manufacturing, producing, casting, recycling, upcycling, assembling, reconstructing, engineering and other related activities of all kinds of machineries, equipment, tools etc. JDEPL wholly owned subsidiary of Dilip Buildcon Limited.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 9,543.46 Lakhs and has earned Net Profit after Tax of 299.72 Lakhs.

ii. DEEVIN SEISMIC SYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED (DSSPL)

DSSPL is a Private Limited Company incorporated on May 8, 2008, having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. DSSPL is involved in the business as technical consultants, engineers, architect, planners, surveyors, and alignment surveys for railway lines, transmission lines, canals, water topographical survey and marking of routes, Highways, Bridges, Airports, Water resources, Cadastral Survey, Seismic Survey, Structural design, Construction, supervision and feasibility studies, detailed engineering and design traffic studies including volume count, OD survey and axial load surveys calculation of growth rates for various modes of traffic and traffic projections, Geo-technical investigations, material testing, Economic and financial analysis for project evaluation, preliminary design, detailed specification of work and rehabilitation, detailed Project Reports and environmental studies and also act as design Engineers for various types of projects including Bridges and Buildings and carry on construction, repairs and rehabilitation of Bridges and buildings, designing Expansion joints and bearings for bridges and. buildings, deal in Rebar coupler, construction machineries, building materials and construction Chemicals. DBL has acquired "DSSPL” on January 03, 2020 and the said company is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, The Company has achieved revenue from operations of 8,994.75 Lakhs and has incurred Net Profit after Tax of 540.74 Lakhs.

iii. BHAVYA INFRA & SYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED (BISPL)

BISPL is a Private Limited Company incorporated on September 05, 2007, having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. BISPL is engaged in the business of providing jobs and all other engineering job work. BISPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dilip Buildcon Limited.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 144.40 Lakhs and earned Net Profit after Tax of 38.89 Lakhs.

c) MINING.

i. DBL-SIARMAL COAL MINES PRIVATE LIMITED (DSCMPL)

DSCMPL was incorporated on April 19, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot no. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. DSCMPL is involved in the business of "Mine Developer cum Operator for Development and Operation of Siarmal Open Cast Project in Sundergarh district of Odisha”. DSCMPL is wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 28,011.76 Lakhs and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 1,587.79 Lakhs.

d) OTHERS

i. DBL INFRA ASSETS PRIVATE LIMITED (DIAPL)

DIAPL was Incorporated on May 31, 2010, under the erstwhile Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. The object of the Company is to carry out the comprehensive infrastructure work, including construction, maintenance and management of facilities Like roads, bridges, and utilities. It also trades in building materials and equipment essential for infrastructure projects and undertakes development projects on a buiLd-operate-transfer basis, as well as power generation and distribution activities. DIAPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

DIAPL has one Associate Company i.e. Narenpur

Purnea Highways Limited as on March 31, 2024.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 5128.20 Lakhs and has incurred Net loss after Tax of 5,151.99 Lakhs.

DIAPL has made gain of 2594.89 Lakhs on account of Capital Gains shown as Exceptional Item in its Financials.

ii. DBL INFRATECH PRIVATE LIMITED (DITPL)

DITPL was incorporated on July 08, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. DITPL is involved in the business of carrying out the infrastructure related works.” DITPL is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved Nil revenue from operations and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 2,470.45 Lakhs.

iii. DBL INFRAVENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED (DIVPL)

DIVPL was incorporated on July 02, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. DIVPL is involved in the business of carrying out the infrastructure related works. DIVPL is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved Nil revenue from operations and has incurred Net Profit after Tax of 1.29 Lakhs.

iv. DBL INFRADEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED (DIDPL)

DIDPL was incorporated on October 20, 2020 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. DIDPL is involved in the business of "Carrying out the infrastructure related works.” DIDPL is wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved Nil revenue from operations and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 1.05 Lakhs.

v. BHOPAL REDEVELOPMENT REALTY PRIVATE LIMITED (BRRPL)

BRRPL was incorporated on January 20, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at Plot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, BhopaL 462016, Madhya Pradesh. BRRPL is involved in the business of "RedeveLopment and Redensification of Government Housing under Ram Nagar-Pari Bazaar- Bara MahaL Scheme, BhopaL, Madhya Pradesh, being developed by the BhopaL DeveLopment Authority.” BRRPL is whoLLy owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved 1,788.61 revenue from operations and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 96.88 Lakhs.

vi. DBL TRANSMISSION PRIVATE LIMITED (DTPL)

DTPL was incorporated on September 15, 2020 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at PLot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, BhopaL 462016, Madhya Pradesh. DTPL is invoLved in the business of carrying out in India or abroad the business of transmission, distribution, suppLy of power, eLectricity and other source of energy whether conventionaL or non-conventionaL.” DTPL is the whoLLy owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved NiL revenue from operations and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 0.85 Lakhs.

vii. ZUARI OBSERVATORY TOWERS LIMITED (ZOTL)

ZOTL was incorporated on January 12, 2024 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at PLot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, BhopaL 462016, Madhya Pradesh. ZOTL is invoLved in the business of "Construction of Observatory Towers and Viewing GaLLeries incLuding approaches, decorative Lighting, parking for New Zuari Bridge on NH-17/NH-66 on Panjim- MangaLore Section on DBFOT Mode in the state of Goa.”. ZOTL is the whoLLy owned subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved NiL revenue from operations and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 0.36 Lakhs.

B. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES:

(a) HAM PROJECTS

i. NARENPUR PURNEA HIGHWAYS LIMITED (NPHL)

Narenpur Purnea Highways Limited (NPHL) was incorporated on October 07, 2020 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at PLot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, BhopaL 462016, Madhya Pradesh.

NPHL has been converted from private to pubLic company (NPHL) and has received the conversion certificate of incorporation from Registrar of companies, GwaLior dated JuLy 12, 2023.

NPHL is invoLved in the business to undertake the project of "Construction and upgradation of NH - 131A from Km 34.600 (design Ch: 6.000) near Narenpur to Km 79.970 (design Ch: 53.000) near Purnea to 4 Lane standard and from Km 79.970 (design Ch: 53.000) to Km 82.000 (design Ch: 55.000) near Purnea to 2 Lanes with paved ShouLders standard in the State of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode.”

The Company (DBL) has acquired 1,21,511 Equity

Shares from DBL Infra Assets Private Limited on June 19, 2024. This is to further inform you that the company has divested 57,037 Equity Shares to DBL Infraventures Private Limited on June 20, 2024. The status of NPHL remain same as subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, NPHL has achieved revenue from operations of 46,566.84 Lakhs and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 7,683.83 Lakhs.

ii. REPALLEWADA HIGHWAYS LIMITED (RHL)

RHL was incorporated on October 13, 2020 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at PLot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, BhopaL 462016, Madhya Pradesh. RHL is invoLved in the business to undertake the project of "Four Laning of NH-363 from RepaLLewada (Design Km 42.000/Existing Km 288.510) to TeLangana/Maharashtra Border (Design Km 94.602/Existing Km 342.000) (Design Length = 52.602 Km) in the State of TeLangana under NH (O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).”

The Company (DBL) has acquired 3,85,019 Equity

Shares from DBL Infra Assets Private Limited on March 12, 2024. This is to further inform you that the company has divested 1,80,721 Equity Shares to DBL Infraventures Private Limited on March 12, 2024 and 2,04,296 Equity shares to ALpha ALternatives HoLdings Private Limited and its Associates on March 31, 2024. The status of RHL post transfer remains same as subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 30,326.29 Lakhs and has incurred Net Profit after Tax of 1,106.38 Lakhs.

iii. DHROL BHADRA HIGHWAYS LIMITED (DBHL)

DBHL was incorporated on December 29, 2020 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at PLot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, BhopaL 462016, Madhya Pradesh. DBHL is invoLved in the business to undertake the project of "Four Laning of

DhroL - Bhadra Patiya section of NH- 151A (Between Ex. Km 5+700 to Km 13+600 of SH-25) and Bhadra Patiya - PipaLiya Section of NH-151A (Between Ex. Km 73+000 to Km. 44+800 and Ex. Km. 38+350 to 24+000 of CSH-6) in Gujarat through PubLic Private Partnership (PPP) (the "Project”) on design, buiLd, operate and transfer (the "DBOT Annuity" or "Hybrid Annuity”) Mode.

The Company (DBL) has acquired 69,538 Equity

Shares from DBL Infra Assets Private Limited on March 12, 2024. This is to further inform you that the company has divested 63,780 Equity Shares to DBL Infraventures Private Limited on March 12, 2024 and 72,100 Equity shares to Alpha Alternatives HoLdings

Private Limited and its Associates on March 31, 2024. The status of DBHL post transfer remains same as the subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, DBHL has achieved revenue from operations of 37,665.49 Lakhs and has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 2,910.25 Lakhs.

iv. VILUPPURAM HIGHWAYS LIMITED (VHL)

VHL was incorporated on ApriL 01, 2021 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at PLot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, BhopaL 462016, Madhya Pradesh.

The Name of Company has been changed from DBL ViLuppuram Highways Limited (DVHL) to ViLuppuram Highways Limited (VHL) and the word "DBL” was removed from its name wef from 06.05.2024.

VHL is invoLved in the business of "4 Laning of ViLuppuram Puducherry Section of NH-45A (New NH 332) from km 0.000 to km 29.000 (Design Chainage) under BharatmaLa Pariyojna Phase I (ResiduaL NHDP- IV works) on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the state of TamiL Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry”. The Company (DBL) has transferred 51,706 Equity Shares to DBL Infraventures Private Limited on June 20, 2024 and 58452 Equity shares to ALpha ALternatives HoLdings Private Limited and its Associates on JuLy 12, 2024 and thus its status has changed from WOS to the subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, VHL has achieved totaL revenue from operation of 27,555.89 Lakhs and incurred Net Loss after Tax of 3,267.63 Lakhs.

v. DODABALLAPUR HOSKOTE HIGHWAYS LIMITED (DHHL)

DodabaLLapur Hoskote Highways Limited (DHHL) was incorporated on September 25, 2020 under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office situated at PLot No. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, KoLar Road, BhopaL 462016, Madhya Pradesh.

DHHL has been converted from private to public company (DHHL) and has received the conversion certificate of incorporation from Registrar of companies, Gwalior dated July 12, 2023.

DHHL is involved in the business to undertake the project of "4 laning from km. 42.000 to km. 80.000 of Dodaballapur Bypass to Hoskote section of NH- 648 (Old NH-207) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under

Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Karnataka (Package-II).”

The Company (DBL) has acquired 1,36,476 Equity

Shares from DBL Infra Assets Private Limited on March 12, 2024. This is to further inform you that the company has transferred 64,060 Equity Shares to DBL Infraventures Private Limited on March 12, 2024 and 72,416 Equity shares to Alpha Alternatives Holdings Private Limited and its Associates on March 31, 2024. The status of DHHL post transfer remains same as the subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 26,593.28 Lakhs and has incurred Net Profit after Tax of 3,607.28 Lakhs.

vi. PATHRAPALI-KATHGHORA HIGHWAYS PRIVATE

LIMITED (PKHPL)

PKHPL was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle on May 07, 2020 to undertake the project of "Four lane with paved shoulder configuration of Pathrapali-Kathghora (Km. 53.300 to Km. 92.600) Pkg-II of Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111 (New NH-130) in the State of Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode.”

The Company (DBL) has transferred 1,05,197 Equity

shares held in Pathrapali-Kathghora Highways Private Limited to Shrem InvIT and its Nominee on July 03, 2024. PKHPL is no longer associated with the Company as on date of this Board Report.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 12,652.72 Lakhs and has incurred Net Profit after Tax of 2,707.42 Lakhs.

(b) MINING

i. DBL-VPR MINING PRIVATE LIMITED (DVMPL)

DVMPL was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle on January 2, 2018 having its registered office situated at Plot no. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. DVMPL is involved in the business "to carry out the business of prospecting, exploring, operating and working on mines & quarries and other mining activities in India and elsewhere.” DVMPL is the subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has not generated any revenue from operation. Further, at the end of the financial year the company has incurred Net Loss after Tax of 0.71 Lakhs.

ii. DBL PACHHWARA COAL MINE PRIVATE LIMITED (DPCMPL)

DPCMPL was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle on September 04, 2018 having its registered office situated at Plot no. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. DPCMPL is involved in the business "to undertake the project of "Mine Developer Cum Operator for Development and operation of the Pachhwara Central Coal Mine located in Pakur District of Jharkhand, India with a peak rated capacity of 7 MTPA.” DPCMPL is the subsidiary of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations of 47,528.01 Lakhs and has incurred Net Profit after Tax of 892.11 Lakhs.

C. NEWLY INCORPORATED COMPANIES NOT BEING CONSOLIDATED

i. DHARMAPURI-SALEM THOPPUR GHAT LIMITED (DSTHL)

DSTHL was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle on April 07, 2024 having its registered office situated at Plot no. 5, Inside Govind Narayan Singh Gate, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road, Bhopal 462016, Madhya Pradesh. The Company has made an initial investment in DSTHL on April 16, 2024. The Company is engaged in the business of "To Undertake the Project of Improving the Alignment of Thoppur Ghat Section from Km 158+500 to 165+100 in Dharmapuri - Salem Section of NH-44 under NH(O) 2023-24 on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the State of Tamil Nadu . The Paid- up capital of the Company is 10.00 Lakhs. DSTHL Lis the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

M/s. M.K. Dandeker & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai (ICAI Firm Registration No.000679S), were appointed as a Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 years at the 16th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022.

Further informed that, M/s M K Dandeker &

Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai have been converted into LLP and the name of firm has been changed to M/s M K Dandeker & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Chennai (ICAI Firm Registration No: 000679S / S000103).

M/s M K Dandeker & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, have audited the books of accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and have issued the Auditors Report there on. There are no qualifications or reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers in the said report. Further, no fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board during the period under review.

The Auditors Report, read together with the notes on financial statements are self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under section 134 of the Act.

The Company has obtained a certificate of independence and eligibility for their appointment as Statutory Auditors and the same are within the limits as specified in section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and have also confirmed that they are not disqualified for re-appointment.

Cost Auditors and their Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company has been carrying out audit of Cost Records every year. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, has appointed M/s Yogesh Chourasia & Associates, Cost Accountants, Bhopal (ICWAI Firm Registration No. 000271), as Cost Auditors of the Company for conducting the Cost Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. As required under the Companies Act, 2013, a resolution seeking members ratification for the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting. The Company has already filed the Cost Audit Report for the Financial Year 2022-23 with the Central Government. The Cost Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Company has obtained Cost Audit Report for the year

2023-24 and is in process to file the same with the Central Government.

Secretarial Auditors

Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 202324 issued by M/s Amit Kumar Jain & Associates,

Practicing Company Secretaries, Bhopal (Firm Registration No. S2006MP090300) in Form MR-3 which is annexed to the Boards Report as Annexure-1 which is self-explanatory and do not call for any further explanation of the Board.

Internal Auditors

As per the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s RSM Astute Consulting Private Limited, Mumbai as an Internal Auditor to conduct internal audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Internal Audit Report for the Financial Year 202324 issued by M/s RSM Astute Consulting Private Limited, Mumbai is submitted to the Audit Committee and the Board at their meetings held on May 10, 2024 respectively.

Annual Return

The copy of annual return is prepared in form MGT-7 as per the provisions of the companies Act, 2013 and will be placed on the Company website at https:// dilipbuildcon.com/investors/shareholders-centre/

Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

The particulars as required to be furnished for the year 2023-24 are as under:

Particulars Comments (A) Conservation of energy (i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; Since the Company does not own any manufacturing facility, the Operations of the Company are not energy intensive. However, the Company always focuses on conservation of energy, wherever possible. (ii) the steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy; (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments (B) Technology absorption (i) the efforts made towards technology absorption During the year the Company has not spent any amount towards research and developmental activity. (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year):

Particulars Comments (a) the details of technology imported (b) the year of import (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed (d) i f not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development During the year the Company has not spent any amount towards research and developmental activity. C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo Inflow Out Flow ( in Lakhs) The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows Nil 1,972.24

Human Resources Development

The Company has continuously adopted structures that help attract best external talent and promote internal talent to higher roles and responsibilities. DBLs people centric focus providing an open work environment, fostering continuous improvement and development has helped several employees realize their career aspirations during the year.

The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining its top talent through superior learning and organizational development. This is a part of our Corporate HR function and a critical pillar to support the organizations growth and its sustainability in the long run.

Companys Health and Safety Policy commits to comply with applicable legal and other requirements connected with occupational Health, Safety and Environment matters and provide a healthy and safe work environment to all employees of the Company.

Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

Board of Directors and Key Managerial personnel Pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made their under, following are the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31, 2024:

Name of Directors/ KMPs Current Designation Original Date of appointment Nature of Changes Date of Cessation DIN/PAN 1 Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi Chairman and Managing Director 12.06.2006 - - 00039944 2 Mr. Devendra Jain Managing Director & CEO 01.04.2009 - 02374610 3 Mr. Ashwini Verma Independent Director 05.08.2014 - 06939756 4 Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta Independent Director 05.08.2014 - 06941839 5 Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Independent Director 23.01.2015 - 07072768 6 Mr. Vijay Chhibber Independent Director 28.02.2017 - 00396838 7 Mr. Malay Mukherjee Independent Director 13.02.2018 02272425 8 Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan* Woman Independent Director 30.03.2019 Re-appointed for second term - 07278291 9 Mr. Sanjay Kumar Bansal Chief Financial Officer 31.05.2022 - a********e 10 Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 23.01.2015 - - A********Q

* Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan (DIN: 07278291) was re-appointed for second term pursuant to approval of shareholders in the AGM dated September 18, 2023.

a) Directors seeking appointment/re- appointment

In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Devendra Jain (02374610), Managing Director of the Company will retire by rotation and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In case of appointment/re-appointment of Directors, the details of respective Directors as stipulated under Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

b) Retirement of Mr. Ashwini Verma & Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta (Independent Directors)

Mr. Ashwini Verma (DIN: 06939756) & Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta (DIN: 06941839), were retired from the position of the Independent Directors on completion of their second and final term of office as Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. August 04, 2024. The Board of Directors and the Management of the Company expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to the aforesaid directors for their extensive contribution and stewardship.

c) Women Independent Director

Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan (DIN: 07278291) was appointed as Woman Independent Director on the Board as required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

d) Independent Directors and their Declaration

During the year under review, the Company is having 6 (Six) Independent Directors which are in accordance with the requirement of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as well as under the Companies Act, 2013. However, Mr. Ashwini Verma (DIN: 06939756) & Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta (DIN: 06941839), were retired from the position of the Independent Directors w.e.f. August 04, 2024.

The terms and conditions of appointment of the Independent Directors are placed on the website at the following weblink https://dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/ TermsandconditionofappointmentIndependentDirector. pdf

All the Independent Directors have confirmed that they meet the criteria as mentioned under Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. As per the SEBI (LODR)

Regulations 25 (8) states that every Independent Director, at the first meeting of the Board in which he participates as a Director and thereafter at the first meeting of the Board in every financial year, or whenever there is any change in the circumstances which may affect his status as an independent director, submit a declaration that he meets the criteria of independence as provided in clause of sub-regulation (1) of regulation 16 and that he is not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact his ability to discharge his duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence and the board of directors of the company shall take on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the independent director under sub-regulation (8) after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience (Including the proficiency of the independent director as ascertained from the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs notified under sub-section (1) of section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are the persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfill the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

The Independent Directors have registered their names in the data bank maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. As per the proviso to Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the Independent Directors of the Company have passed or are exempted from undertaking the online proficiency self-assessment test. These confirmations have been placed before the Board. None of the Independent Directors hold office as an Independent Director in more than seven listed companies as stipulated under Regulation 17A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The maximum tenure of Independent Directors is determined in accordance with the Act and rules made thereunder, in this regard, from time to time.

e) Programme for familiarization of Directors

The Company conducts familiarization programme for all the directors at the time of their appointment and also at regular intervals to enlighten the directors regarding their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company and the nature of the industry in which the Company operates, the business model of the Company etc. The details regarding the familiarization programme conducted during the year are put up on the website of the company and can be accessed at the following weblink https://dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/ DirectorsFamiliarizationProgramme.pdf

Constitution of the Board of Directors and their Meetings

a) Constitution of the Board

The composition of the Board is in conformity with Regulation 17 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and

Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Companys policy is to maintain optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. As on March 31, 2024, the Company has 8 (Eight) Directors. Out of the 8 (Eight)

Directors, 2 (Two) are Executive Directors and 6 (six) are Non-Executive, Independent Directors.

Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi, Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. Devendra Jain, Managing Director & CEO of the Company, are the Promoters of the Company. The Members of the Board are highly qualified and having varied experience in their respective field and they assist the Board to discharge their functions from time to time.

Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi was re-appointed as the Managing Directors of the Company for the period of three years

w.e.f August 26, 2021 and Mr. Devendra Jain was reappointed as the Managing Directors of the Company for remaining period of his appointment w.e.f. August 12, 2022. As the existing tenure of Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi and Mr. Devendra Jain, Managing Directors of the Company will expire on August 25, 2024 and considering vast experience which they carry and valuable services rendered by them for the growth of the Company and pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board hereby recommends their reappointment as Managing Directors for a further term/ period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. August 26, 2024 subject to the approval of members in the Annual General Meeting.

b) Meetings of the Board

The Company prepares the schedule of the Board Meeting in advance to assist the Directors in scheduling their programme. The agenda of the meeting is circulated to the members of the Board well in advance along with necessary papers, reports, recommendations and supporting documents so that each Board member can actively participate on agenda items during the meeting.

The Board met 6 (Six) times during the Financial Year 202324. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days. The details of Board meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 are as follows:

S. No Date of Board Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present 1 01.05.2023 8 8 2 19.05.2023 8 8 3 10.07.2023 8 8 4 04.08.2023 8 8 5 07.11.2023 8 8 6 12.02.2024 8 7

Attendance of Directors at the Board Meetings and at the last Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Name of the Directors meetings during the year 2023 - 24 Whether attended last AGM Held Attended Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi 6 6 Yes Mr. Devendra Jain 6 6 Yes Mr. Ashwini Verma 6 6 Yes Dr.Amogh Kumar Gupta 6 6 Yes Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey 6 6 Yes Mr. Vijay Chhibber 6 5 Yes Mr. Malay Mukherjee 6 6 Yes Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan 6 6 Yes

c) Information available for the members of the Board

• The Board has complete access to any information within the Company. The Company has provided inter alia following information:

• Financial results of the Company, its Subsidiaries;

• Minutes of meetings of the Board, Committees, resolutions passed by circulations and minutes of the meetings of the Board of Subsidiary Companies;

• Periodic compliance/reports which includes noncompliance, if any;

• Disclosures received from Directors;

• Related party transactions;

• Regular business updates;

• Action Taken Report on decisions of previous Board

Meetings;

• Various Policies of the Board;

• Code of Conduct for the members of the Board;

• Discussion with the Auditors and the audit committee members.

Governance codes

a) Code of Business Conduct & Ethics

The Company has adopted Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management ("the Code”) which is applicable to the Board of Directors and all Employees of the Company. The Board of Directors and the members of Senior Management Team of the Company are required to affirm Compliance of this Code. The Company has received the annual affirmation declaration from the Board of Directors and Senior Management. The Code requires Directors and Employees to act honestly, fairly, ethically and with integrity, conduct themselves in professional, courteous and respectful manner. The Code is displayed on the Companys website at the following weblink https://dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/ ConductBoardofDirectorsandSeniorManaaement.Ddf

b) Conflict of Interests

Each Director informs the Company on an annual basis about the Board and the Committee positions they occupies in other Companies including Chairmanships and notify changes during the year. The Members of the Board while discharging their duties, avoid conflict of interest in the decision-making process. The Members of Board restrict themselves from any discussions and voting in transactions in which they have concern or interest.

c) Insider Trading Code

The Company has adopted a Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading ("the Code”) in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, amended time to time (the PIT Regulations). This Code is displayed on the Companys website at the following weblink https://dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/ uDloads/2024/01/CodeofConductforInsiderTradina.Ddf

The code shall be applicable to the insiders of the Company which includes all insiders, designated persons and their immediate relatives, connected persons, fiduciaries and intermediaries and shall come into effect from the date of listing of equity shares of the Company on a Stock Exchange in India subsequent to an initial public offering of the equity shares of the Company. The Chief Financial

Officer of the Company is the Compliance Officer for monitoring adherence to the said PIT Regulations.

The Company has also formulated The Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) in compliance with the PIT Regulations. This Code is displayed on the

Companys website at the following weblink https:// dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/ CodeofProceduresforFairUPSI.pdf

Further, pursuant to the amendments in SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2018, the Company has also formulated Policy for Procedure of Inquiry in case of Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and constituted an Enquiry Committee to take appropriate action on becoming aware of leak of unpublished price sensitive information and inform the Board promptly of such leaks, inquiries and results of such inquiries. The Policy is displayed on the Companys website at the following weblink https:// diliDbuildcon.com/wD-content/uDloads/2024/01/9. PolicuofInouiruinCaseofLeakofUPSI.Ddf

The composition of Enquiry Committee for leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive information comprises of 3 (three) Members which include Managing Director, Chief Executive officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has not received any complaints related to leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive information. No meeting was held during the financial year 2023-24.

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS LIABILITY INSURANCE (D & O)

Pursuant to Regulation 25(10) of the Listing Regulations, the Company has taken the Directors and Officers Liability Insurance (D & O Insurance) policy for all the Directors including Independent Directors of the Company for indemnifying them against any liability in respect of any negligence, default, misfeasance, breach of duty, or breach of trust for which they may be guilty in relation to the Company.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has constituted various mandatory and other Committees to deal with specific areas and activities which concern the Company and requires a closer review. The Committees are formed with approval of the Board and function Charters as per the applicable provisions. These Committees play an important role in the overall management of day- to-day affairs and governance of the Company. The Board Committees meet at regular intervals and take necessary steps to perform its duties entrusted by the Board. The Minutes of the Committee Meetings are placed before the Board for noting. During the year under review, the Board has the following Committees:

1. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee was constituted by our Board in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The composition, quorum, terms of reference, functions, powers, roles and scope are in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulation 18 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The details of the members of audit committee are as under and all the members of the committee are financially literate and possesses financial expertise:

Audit committee met 5 (five) times during the Financial Year 2023-24. The Committee met on May 18, 2023, July 10, 2023, August 03, 2023, November 07, 2023 and February 12, 2024. The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings. The Chairman of the Audit Committee was present at the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company held in Financial Year 2023-24.

Name of Directors Designation Number of meetings attended 1 Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan Chairperson - Independent Director 5 of 5 2 Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Member - Independent Director 5 of 5 3 Mr. Devendra Jain Member -Managing Director & CEO 5 of 5

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary also acts as Secretary to the Committee.

The terms of reference of Audit Committee Inter-alia, includes the following:

1. Overseeing of the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommending to the Board, the appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of the Statutory Auditor of the Company;

3. Approving payments to Statutory Auditors for any other services rendered by them;

4. Reviewing, with the management, the Annual Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon before submission to the Board for approval, with particular reference to:

a) Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards Report in terms of Section 134 (3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013;

b) Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

c) Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

d) Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

e) Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

f) Disclosure of any related party transactions;

g) Modified opinion(s) in the draft Audit Report.

5. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly, half-yearly and Annual Financial Statements before submission to the Board for approval;

6. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (preferential issue, rights issue etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus/notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter. This also includes monitoring the use or application of the funds raised through the proposed initial public offering by our Company;

7. Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

8. Approving of any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with related parties;

9. Scrutinizing inter-corporate loans and investments;

10. Valuing undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary;

11. Evaluating internal financial controls and risk management systems;

12. Reviewing, with the management, the performance of statutory and internal auditors, and adequacy of the internal control systems;

13. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit;

14. Discussing with internal auditors any significant findings and follow up thereon;

15. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the Board;

16. Discussing with statutory auditors, internal auditors, secretarial auditors and cost auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

17. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

18. To review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

19. Establishing a vigil mechanism policy for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns and grievances.

20. Approval of appointment of the CFO (i.e., the wholetime Finance Director or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate;

21. Review and monitor the process for compliance with laws, regulations and the code of conduct as per SEBI Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, and all other applicable Laws, rules and regulations, if any

22. Review all the provisions as per the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time; and

23. Carrying out any other function as mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee also mandatorily review the following information:

. Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and result of operations;

i. Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the Audit Committee), submitted by management;

ii. Management letters/letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the Statutory Auditor;

v. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses;

v. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief Internal Auditor shall be subject to review by the Audit Committee; and

vi. Statement of deviations:

a) Quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015; and

b) Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The Board considered and approved the same and instructed to forward the matter to the audit committee for its noting and record.

The powers of the Audit Committee include the following:

i. To investigate any activity within its terms of reference;

ii. To seek information from any employee;

iii. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice; and

iv. To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary.

Details of establishment of vigil mechanism for directors and employees

The Company has formulated the Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy. The policy aims for conducting the affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior. All permanent employees of the Company are covered under the Vigil Mechanism Policy.

A mechanism has been established for employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics. It also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail the mechanism and allows direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. Further, during the financial year 2023-24, no whistle blower complaint has been received against any Promoter, Directors and employees of the Company. The Policy is available on the website of the Company at the following weblink https:// dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/1. VigilMechanismandWhistleBlowerPolicy.pdf

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been constituted by the Board in accordance with Section 178 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013. Stakeholders Relationship Committee consists of the following persons and met 1 (One) time in the Financial Year 2023-24 on May 01, 2023. The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings. The details of the same are as under:

Name of Directors Designation Number of meetings attended 1. Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Chairman- Independent Director 1 of 1 2. Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi Member -Managing Director 1 of 1 3. Mr. Devendra Jain Member-Managing Director & CEO 0 of 1 4. Mr. Ashwini Verma Member -Independent Director 1 of 1 5. Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta Member- Independent Director 1 of 1

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary also acts as Secretary to the Committee.

This is to further Informed that the company at its Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 has re-constituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee due to retirement of Mr. Ashwini Verma and Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta as independent directors of the company. The details of the re-constituted Committee are as under: -

Name of Directors Designation 1. Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Chairman- Independent Director 2. Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi Member -Managing Director 3. Mr. Devendra Jain Member-Managing Director & CEO

The terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship

Committee of the Company includes the following:

a) Consider and resolve grievances of the security holders of the Company, including complaints related to the transfer of shares, non-receipt of Annual Report and non-receipt of declared dividends; and

b) Carrying out any other function as prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

STATUS OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR EQUITY AND DEBT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24

During the year one complaint was received, attended and resolved by the Company. Details of the same are as under

Particulars Pending as on April 01, 2023 During the Financial Year 2023-24 Pending as on March 31, 2024 Received Redressed Shareholder Complaints NIL 1 1 Nil

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted by the Board in accordance with the provision of section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of

SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of the following persons and all the members of the committee are Independent Directors. The Committee met 3 (Three) times during the Financial Year 2023-24 on May 18, 2023, August 03, 2023 and November 04, 2023.

The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings. The Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was present at the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company held in the Financial Year 2023-24.

The details of the same are as under:

Name of Directors Designation Number of meetings attended 1. Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Chairman -Independent Director 3 of 3 2. Mr. Ashwini Verma Member - Independent Director 3 of 3 3. Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta Member - Independent Director 3 of 3

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary acts as Secretary to the Committee.

This is to further Informed that the company through circular resolution dated August 09, 2024 has reconstituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee due to retirement of Mr. Ashwini Verma and Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta as independent directors of the company. The details of the re-constituted Committee are as under: -

Name of Directors Designation 1. Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Chairman- Independent Director 2. Mr. Vijay Chhibber Member - Independent Director 3. Ms. Ratna Dharashree Member - Vishwanathan Independent Director

The Nomination and Remuneration policy was adopted by the Board on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The Policy is available on the website of the Company at the following weblink https:// dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2. NominationandRemunerationPolicy.pdf

Brief description of terms of reference:

• Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy relating to, the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees;

• Formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent Directors and the Board;

• Devising a policy on Board diversity;

• Identifying persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in Senior Management in accordance with the criteria laid down and recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and evaluation of Directors performance;

• Determining whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the Independent Director, on the basis of report of performance evaluation of independent directors;

• Carrying out any other function as prescribed under the SEBI Listing Regulations;

• Recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management; and

• Performing such other activities as may be delegated by the Board of Directors and/or are statutorily prescribed under any law to be attended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Mechanism for Evaluation of Board, Committees, Chairperson and Individual Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board have laid down the manner in which formal annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, Committees, Individual Directors, CEO & MD and the Chairman has to be made. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. All Directors responded through a structured questionnaire giving feedback about the performance of the Board, its Committees, Individual Directors, CEO & MD and the Chairman.

For the year under review, M/s D.K. Jain, Practising Company Secretaries, was engaged to receive the responses of the Directors and consolidate/analyse the responses. As per Section 134(3) read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the evaluation is done by the Independent Directors of the Board for the performance of the executive directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors, areas of improvement for the Directors and for the aforesaid purpose, Independent Directors of the Company have conducted their separate meeting on August 12, 2024 The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Criteria for evaluation of Board as a whole

i. Board Composition & Quality;

ii. Board Meetings;

iii. Committees;

iv. Core Governance & Compliance; and

v. Risk Management.

Criteria for evaluation of Committees

i. Structure of committees;

ii. Appropriateness of delegation of responsibilities by the Board to its committees;

iii. Composition of the committees;

iv. The meetings are conducted in a manner that ensures open communication and meaningful participation;

v. The amount of information received is appropriate for discussion and decision making purposes;

vi. The reporting by each of the Committees to the Board is sufficient;

vii. Committees takes effective and proactive measures to perform its functions; and

viii. The frequency of the Committee meetings is adequate Criteria for evaluation of Chairperson

i. Leadership; and

ii. Managing Relationships.

Criteria for evaluation of the Executive Directors

i. Strategy Formulation & Execution;

ii. Board Meetings;

iii. Interpersonal Skills;

iv. Leadership;

v. Diligence; and

vi. Knowledge & Expertise.

Criteria for evaluation of the Independent Directors

i. Knowledge & Expertise;

ii. Participation in Board Meetings;

iii. Interpersonal Skills;

iv. Professional Conduct & Independence;

v. Diligence;

vi. Roles & Responsibilities; and Disclosure & Reporting

Companys policy on remuneration of Directors, KMPs and other employees:

The Policy of the Company on remuneration of Directors, KMPs and other employees including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, is available on our website, at https://dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/ uoloads/2024/01/2.NominationandRemunerationPolicu. pdf

4. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee

CSR is commitment of the Company to improve the quality of life of the community and society at large and an initiative to assess and take responsibility for the companys effects on environment and social wellbeing. The Company believes in undertaking business in such a way that it leads to overall development of all stakeholders and society.

CSR Committee consists of the following persons and met 2 (Two) times during the Financial Year 2023-24 July 10, 2023 and August 03, 2023. The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings.

The members of the Committee, Meetings and Attendance during the financial year 2023-24 are as under:

Name of Directors Designation Number of meetings attended 1 Mr. Vijay Chhibber Chairman -Independent Director 2 of 2 2 Ms.Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan Member -Independent Director 2 of 2 3 Mr. Ashwini Verma Member -Independent Director 2 of 2 4 Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi Member -Managing Director 1 of 2 5 Mr. Devendra Jain Member -Managing Director & CEO 1 of 2

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary also acts as Secretary to the Committee.

This is to further Informed that the company at its Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 has re-constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee due to retirement of Mr. Ashwini Verma as independent director of the company. The details of the re-constituted Committee are as under: -

Name of Directors Designation 1. Mr. Vijay Chhibber Chairman- Independent Director 2. Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi Member - Managing Director 3. Mr. Devendra Jain Member - Managing Director & CEO 4. Ms. Ratna Vishwanathan Member - Independent Director

CSR policy was adopted by the Board on the recommendation of CSR Committee. As per the Rule 9 of Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014, the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy is available on the website of the Company at the following weblink https://dilipbuildcon. com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/5.CSRPolicy.pdf

Report on Corporate Social Responsibility as per Rule 8 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility policy) Rules, 2014 is prepared and same is annexed to the Boards Report as Annexure-2 of the Board Report.

Further, the Company at its Board meeting held on July 10, 2023, has approved the CSR funds of 297.14 Lakhs to be spent in the FY 2023-24. The Board has also approved the allocation of CSR fund of 440.79 Lakhs for 5 on-going projects under the CSR activities. The details of amount budgeted, spent and unspent are included in the said report i.e.,Annexure - 2.

5. Group Governance Committee

The Group Governance Committee has been constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company and authorized the committee to evaluate the Corporate Governance of unlisted subsidiaries of the Company with the composition of three Independent Directors.

The Group Governance Committee consists of following persons and met 1 (One) time during the Financial Year 2023-24 on November 07, 2023. The requisite quorum was present at the Meeting. The details of the same are as under:

Name of Directors Designation Number of meetings attended 1. Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Chairman -Independent Director 1 of 1 2 Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta Member- Independent Director 1 of 1 3 Mr. Vijay Chhibber Member- Independent Director 1 of 1 4 Mr. Malay Mukherjee Member- Independent Director 1 of 1

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary acts as Secretary to the Committee.

This is to further Informed that the company at its Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 has re-constituted the Group Governance Committee due to retirement of Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta as independent director of the company. The details of the re-constituted Committee are as under: -

Name of Directors Designation 1. Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Chairman- Independent Director 2. Mr. Vijay Chhibber Member - Independent Director 3. Mr. Malay Mukherjee Member - Independent Director

Brief description of terms of reference:

i. To formulate a strong and effective group governance policy;

ii. Establish a Framework for evaluation of the Corporate Governance of the unlisted Subsidiaries of the Company;

iii. Oversee & evaluate the performance and Corporate Governance practices of the unlisted Subsidiaries of the Company;

iv. Report any deviation to the Board;

v. To ensure mandatory disclosures are made to the concerned authorities by the Subsidiaries Companies;

vi. To ensure that composition of Board of Directors and Committees of subsidiaries are commensurate with the Companies Act, 2013;

vii. To ensure role of the Board and Committees of subsidiaries are clearly defined and they meet at suitable intervals;

viii. To monitor Subsidiarys Board effectiveness and its roles;

ix. To recommend such governance practices as may be deemed fit to the unlisted subsidiaries upon getting

x. driving consistency in respect of governance and regulatory conduct matters across the Group;

xi. overseeing compliance with the corporate governance principles, culture and ethical values of the Group in line with the Groups strategic priorities, including the provision of approvals where required;

xii. To assist in the compliance of regulatory requirements as may be necessary for various authorities viz. Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, NHAI, MPRDC, MHRDC, other Central, State and semi government organisations, Banks, Tax Authorities etc.

xiii. To review the operational and financial performance of the Subsidiaries and if necessary, advise for the betterment.

6. Risk Management

The Risk Management Committee has been constituted by the Board in accordance with Regulation 21 of SEBI (LODR)

Regulations, 2015.

The Risk Management Committee consists of following members and met 4 (Four) times during the Financial Year 2023-24 on May 18, 2023, July 08, 2023, November 07, 2023 and February 10, 2024. The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings. The details of the same are as under:

Name of Directors Designation Number of meetings attended 1. Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi Chairman - Managing Director 4 of 4 2. Mr. Devendra Jain Member -Managing Director & CEO 4 of 4 3. Mr. Malay Mukherjee Member - Independent Director 4 of 4 4. Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Member - Independent Director 3 of 4

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary acts as Secretary to the Committee.

Brief description of terms of reference:

1. Laying down risk assessment plan, minimization procedures and informing the Board of the same;

2. Framing, implementing, reviewing and monitoring the risk management plan for the Company; and

3. Performing such other activities as may be delegated by the Board and/or are statutorily prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The Committee has formulated a Risk Assessment and Management Policy to create and protect shareholders value by minimizing threats or losses and identifying and maximizing opportunities. Risk Management Policy of the Company outlines different kinds of risks and risk mitigating measures to be adopted by the Board. The Company has adequate internal control systems and procedures to combat the risk. The Risk Assessment and Management Policy is available at weblink: https:// dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/6. RiskAssessmentandManagementPolicy.pdf

7. Enquiry Committee for leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information

Pursuant to the amendments in SEBI (PIT) Regulations,

2018, the Company has also formulated Policy for Procedure of Inquiry in case of Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and constituted an Enquiry Committee to take appropriate action on becoming aware of leak of unpublished price sensitive information and inform the Board promptly of such leaks, inquiries and results of such inquiries.

The composition of Enquiry Committee for leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive information comprises of 3 (three) Members which include Managing Director, Chief Executive officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company has not received any Complaint related to leak of unpublished price sensitive information of the Company hence no meeting was held during the financial year 2023-24. Further, the Company is intimating to the Stock Exchanges regarding the price sensitive information on regular basis as per the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

8. Business Responsibility Committee

The Business Responsibility Committee had been constituted to authorize the committee to establish a Mechanism for Business Responsibility, oversee its implementation, to make any changes / modifications, as may be required, from time to time and to review and recommend the Business Responsibility and sustainability report to the Board for its approval.

The Business Responsibility Committee consists of following members and met 1 (One) time during the Financial Year 2023-24 on August 03, 2023. The requisite quorum was present at the Meeting. The details of the same is as under:

Members of the Committee Designation Number of meetings attended 1 Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Chairman 1 of 1 2 Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta Member 1 of 1 3 Mr. Devendra Jain Member 1 of 1

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary acts as Secretary to the Committee.

This is to further Informed that the concerning the companys environmental, social, and governance policies, practices, and performance, as well as its business responsibility and sustainability reporting obligations, The company at its meeting held on August 13, 2024 has taken following actions: -

a. Enhanced the Terms of Reference of Business Responsibility Committee.

b. Changed its existing name from Business Responsibility Committee (BRC) to BRSR & ESG Committee (Business Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) and Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee).

c. Re-constituted the BRSR & ESG Committee due to retirement of Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta as independent director of the company.

The details of the re-constituted Committee are as under: -

Name of Directors Designation 1. Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Chairman- Independent Director 2. Mr. Devendra Jain Member - Managing Director & CEO 3. Mr. Vijay Chhibber Member - Independent Director

The revised terms of reference of the BRSR & ESG

Committee of the Company inter alia includes the following:

A. Business Responsibility and sustainability

1. Establish a Framework for Business Responsibility and sustainability report;

2. Oversee the implementation of the framework for Business Responsibility and sustainability report and to make any changes / modifications, as may be required, from time to time;

3. Report any deviation to the Board;

4. To review and recommend the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) to the Board for its approval; and

5. Establish a grievance redressal system for Business Responsibility and Sustainability.

B. ESG Policy and Strategy

1. Develop and propose the ESG Policy to the Board, outlining the guiding principles for the selection, implementation, and monitoring of the companys sustainability activities. This policy is to include the formulation of an annual action plan that specifies the activities to be undertaken by the company in accordance with SEBIs BRSR mandate and other internationally recognized ESG frameworks and reporting standards such as GRI. Any revisions to the policy should be made as and when determined by the ESG Committee, in alignment with the Board.

2. Review and approve the companys overall ESG strategy and plan, and consider other recommended guidelines, internal policies (other than the ESG Policy), practices, and disclosures aligning with the business strategy.

C. Implementation and Disclosure

1. Oversee the implementation of the ESG framework and key public disclosures (both statutory and voluntary) that include sustainability-related data and information for external communication with investors, customers, vendors, consumers, and other relevant stakeholders. These disclosures encompass the companys ESG strategy, approach, non-financial performance, and future roadmap.

D. Monitoring and Evaluation

1. Regularly monitor and evaluate ESG-related programs, practices, activities, initiatives, and key performance indicators (KPIs) to identify areas for improvement and develop an actionable roadmap to address and bridge the identified gaps at the ground level.

2. Consider emerging ESG risks and opportunities that may impact the companys business, operations, performance, or brand image, as well as those relevant to the company and its stakeholders. Provide guidance on how the companys disclosures can be improved to address these trends and issues.

E. Grievance Redressal

1. Establish a grievance redressal system for stakeholder concerns relating to ESG performance and appropriately, effectively, and in a time-bound manner, respond to those concerns and queries, in addition to regulatory/ statutory requirements.

F. Review and Recommendations

1. Review and recommend Dilip Buildcons strategy, policies, practices, and disclosures to ensure consistency in ESG performance, and provide appropriate recommendations as deemed necessary.

9. Borrowing Committee

The Board constituted the Borrowing Committee to negotiate, finalize and approve the proposals for borrowings from various Banks, Financial Institutions and the Finance Companies. The borrowing Committee consist of the following members and met 15 (Fifteen) Times during the Financial year 2023-24 on April 18, 2023, April 26, 2023, May 2, 2023, May 10, 2023, May 24, 2023, May 25, 2023, May 27, 2023, June 2, 2023, July 10, 2023, July 31, 2023, August 26, 2023, September 6, 2023, November 15, 2023, January 17, 2024 and February 27, 2024. The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings.

The details of the meetings attended by the members are as under:

Name of Directors/ Officers Designation No. of meeting attended 1 Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta Chairman- Independent Director 15 of 15 2 Mr. Bharat Singh Member -President 15 of 15 3 Mr. Karan Suryavanshi Member- Head- Business Development 15 of 15 4 Mr. Kundan K. Das Member- AGM Business Development 15 of 15 5 Mr. Pradeep Suryavanshi Member- Manager - Administration 15 of 15

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary acts as Secretary to the Committee.

This is to further Informed that the company at its Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 has re-constituted the Borrowing Committee due to retirement of Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta as independent director of the company. The details of the re-constituted Committee are as under: -

Name of Directors Designation 1 Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Chairman- Independent Director 2 Mr. Bharat Singh Member - President 3 Mr. Karan Suryavanshi Member - Head Business Development 4 Mr. Kundan Kumar Das Member - AGM Business Development 5 Mr. Pradeep Suryavanshi Member - Manager Administration

The terms of reference of the Borrowing Committee of the Company includes the following:

a) the borrowing committee be and is hereby authorised to negotiate, finalise and approve the proposals for borrowings, Bank Guarantees including lease facility for procurement of assets on lease basis from various Banks, Financial Institution and the Finance Companies and the terms and conditions of such borrowings, Bank Guarantees and lease facility, provided that the said committee may approve the proposals for borrowings, Bank Guarantees and lease facility up to 15,000 Crores (Rupees Fifteen Thousand Crores only) put together with the exiting borrowing at any one point of time;

b) to provide Corporate or any other type of guarantee, undertakings, security(ies) (in the form of pledge of shares or otherwise), indemnity(ies) in favour of any persons, other body corporates, lenders, /security trustee in connection with the loans to be availed for the execution of the Project in the SPVs Company (ies), including the subsidiary and associate concerns or otherwise as the case may be without any specific limit;

c) the committee be and is hereby authorized to appoint any one or more official(s) of the company as Authorized Signatory(ies) to execute and sign all the agreements, security documents and other necessary documents including any amendment to the executed documents with the concerned Banks or Financial Institutions or Finance Companies, lenders, security trustees as may be required by them in their prescribed format or otherwise and to perform all other acts, deeds for and on behalf of the Company as may be required to avail the facility;

d) t he Common Seal of the Company, if required, be affixed to any Undertakings, Agreements, Deeds and any other document as may be required to be executed under the Common Seal of the Company for the purposes stated above, in the presence of any one of the above-mentioned authorized officials who shall sign the same in token thereof;

e) in absence of the Chairman, the members of the committee shall elect the Chairman amongst themselves;

f) the Company Secretary of the Company shall act as the Secretary of the Committee and CFO shall be the permanent invitee for assistance to the Committee;

g) the Board do hereby agree to confirm/ratify all the business transacted or approved by the Committee from time to time and a copy of the minute book of the committee be placed before the Board at the subsequent Board meeting to consider and take on record the same;

h) the Borrowing Committee be and is hereby authorised to provide security on the assets of the Company and to create charge on them as they may consider appropriate from time to time and to file Form for registration and satisfaction of Charge with ROC, Gwalior.

10. Business Development and Administration Committee

The Board constituted the Business Development and Administration Committee to take decisions regarding the day-to-day business operations of the Company. The

Business Development and Administration Committee consist of the following members and met 8 (Eight) times during the Financial Year 2023-24 on April 28, 2023, May

3, 2023, August 28, 2023, September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023, October 31, 2023, January 17, 2024 and January 25, 2024 :

Name of Members Designation No. of meeting attended 1 Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi ChairmanManaging Director 8 of 8 2 Mr. Devendra Jain Member -Managing Director & CEO 8 of 8 3 Mr. Kundan K. Das Member- AGM Business Development 8 of 8 4 Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta Member- Independent Director 8 of 8

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary acts as Secretary to the Committee.

This is to further Informed that the company at its Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 has re-constituted the Business Development and Administration Committee due to retirement of Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta as independent director of the company. The details of the re-constituted Committee are as under: -

Name of Directors Designation 1 Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi Chairman- Managing Director 2 Mr. Devendra Jain Member - Managing Director & CEO 3 Mr. Kundan Kumar Das Member - AGM Business Development 4 Mr. Satish Chandra Pandey Member - Independent Director

Brief description of terms of reference:

1. To approve, finalize the terms and conditions of the proposals/projects/bid application, Joint Venture

Agreement, and other documents and writings as may be required for processing and finalizing the applications for making bids for the projects.

2. to authorize any officer of the company, consultant, agent, authorized official of joint venture partner of the company or any other person to sign and submit all applications, bids, Agreements, and other documents and writings and to participate in Preapplications and other conference and to provide information to the Authority, to sign and execute all contracts including the Concession Agreement and undertaking consequent to acceptance of above- mentioned bid.

3. To approve and provide any of the undertakings, resolutions and other related documents in respect of the projects awarded to the Company and authorize any person to sign and submit the same with the concerned authorities.

4. Approval of any other matter that is deemed necessary in respect of execution of any project and to carry out and to do all such acts, deeds and things required in connection therewith.

5. To approve and transact routine administrative matters;

6. To review the operations of the Company in general;

7. To authorize opening and closing of bank accounts or any other banking requirement;

8. To authorize additions/deletions to the signatories pertaining to banking transactions which includes letter of credit facility, Bill Discounting, Line of Credit;

9. To approve donations as per the policy approved by the Board; if any,

10. To delegate authority to the Companys official(s) to represent the Company at various courts, government authorities and so on for the following matters:

a. To demand, receive, recover, accept, exercise or utilize any claim, things, right, or any object to which the Company is entitled and/or to deposit, make and give receipts, dues. To take and/or deliver the possession of Projects Right of Way/Site and lease hold property/assets for and on behalf of Company;

b. To appear, represent, dispose and record statement, make and move application for and on behalf of the company and authorized to make sign, execute, verify and register various applications, papers, documents, statements, on companys behalf and authority to deposit amount incidental thereto and as may be required to submit before any lawful authority, Central and State Government Department (individually "Authority” and collectively Authorities”) and any Agency;

c. Any other agreements, joint memorandum, containing inventory of site, documents, or instruments that are require to be entered with any or all "Authority” and to do all incidental acts things and deeds of whatsoever nature in relation to the project Activity (ies);

d. Authority to collect and/or submit documents or produce/ receive the documentary evidence, measurement book, bill payment and/or to receive from any Government Departments, Authority Agency having authority in relation to the projects of the Company;

e. To do all such other acts, matters and things necessary filing for contractual obligations on behalf of Company and to safeguard the legal interest of the company in any manner whatsoever including reference(s) of dispute to authority and/or Arbitration in relation to any projects;

f. To appear, act and depose on behalf of the company before any High Court or before any Commission, Tribunal, Police Authorities or any other forum having jurisdiction;

g. To make, sign, execute, verify and register various pleadings, applications, counter/ rejoinder, affidavits, papers, documents, appeal, revision, writ petitions, written statements, reply, complaints, affidavit etc. before the authorities;

h. To file or cause to be filed; any civil suit for recovery of monies due to the company or for any other relief or file/ withdraw/settle/ compromise the appropriate civil actions under appropriate provisions of the relevant laws;

i. To sign the Vakalatnama authorizing the counsel to initiate and maintain all such legal proceeding and make statement and be present before the authorities on behalf of the company as and when required;

j. To provide necessary documents required in the court of law;

k. To review and follow up on the action taken on the Committees decisions;

l. To review, propose and monitor annual budget if any, subject to the ratification of the Board; and

m. To attend to any other responsibility as may be entrusted by the Board within the terms of reference.

11. Lending & Investment Committee

The Board constituted Lending & Investment Committee to delegate its power to invest the funds of the Company and to grant loans, provide guarantee and security. The Committee consist of the following members and met Thirteen (13) times during the Financial Year 2023-24 on April 14, 2023, May 18, 2023, August 3, 2023, September 14, 2023, November 4, 2023, November 20, 2023, November 29, 2023, December 21, 2023, January 13, 2024, February 10, 2024, March 8, 2024, March 11, 2024 and March 14, 2024. The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings.

Name of Directors/ Officers Designation No. of meeting attended 1 Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi Member- Chairman Managing Director 13 of 13 2 Mr. Ashwini Verma Member- Independent Director 13 of 13 3 Dr. Amogh Kumar Gupta Member- Independent Director 13 of 13

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary acts as Secretary.

This is to further Informed that the company at its Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 has re-constituted the Lending & Investment Committee due to retirement of Mr. Ashwini Verma as independent director of the company. The details of the re-constituted Committee are as under: -

Name of Directors Designation 1 Mr. Dilip Suryavanshi Chairman- Managing Director 2 Mr. Vijay Chhibber Member - Independent Director 3 Ms. Ratna Vishwanathan Member - Independent Director

The terms of reference of the Lending and Investment committee of the Company includes the following:

a) to make investment or acquisition by way of subscription, purchase or otherwise, securities of any other Company/ies or body corporate without any specific limit;

b) to give specific approval/confirmation/undertaking on behalf of the Company to the authority/ies for making 100% Investment /acquisition by way of subscription, purchase or otherwise, securities of any other Company/ ies or body corporate, as per the requirements of the tender/bid documents, as invited by the various authority/ ies, or any other specific requirements of the tender/bid issuing authority/ies;

c) to give any loan to any person or other body corporate, including the subsidiary and associate concerns or otherwise as the case may be provided that such loan to each person or body corporate including the subsidiary and associate concerns or otherwise as the case may be without any specific limit.

d) to consider and decide the requirement for incorporation of a new subsidiary company, an authority to make such initial contribution in the share capital and further investment in such new company and to nominate the signatory (ies) and directors for and on behalf of the Company;

e) to consider and decide the requirement for acquiring any shares of anybody corporate or becoming partner in any of the Joint venture/LLP/Partnership firm and to nominate for appointment of the authorized representative, to give authority for the Banking operation and to give authority for any project on behalf the Company.

12. Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment Committee

The Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment Committee has been formulated by the Board of Directors of the Company. The aim of the said policy to provide all employees a safe environment to work together having free from sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment. This policy envisages zero tolerance against Sexual Abuse, Exploitation and Harassment relating to all employees (permanent, temporary, contractual, part time, trainees, contractor and casual workers), and other individual, entities interacting with DBL, and also have the right to be treated with dignity. In order to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of the committee, the Board at its meeting held on November 07, 2023 has re-constituted the committee. The Members of the Committee are as under and met 1 (One) time during the Financial Year 202324 on April 15, 2023. The requisite quorum was present at all the Meetings.

Name of Members Designation Number of meetings attended 1 Dr. Ajay Mehta (NGO) Chairman 1 of 1 2 Ms. Uma Soni Member 1 of 1 3 Ms. Kirti Shrivastava Member 1 of 1 4 Mr. Kundan Kumar Das Member 1 of 1 5 Mr. Kamalakanta Mahakul Member (HR) 1 of 1 6 Ms. Tanya Dixit Member 1 of 1 7 Ms.Pragya Raghuvanshi Secretary of the 1 of 1

Ms. Pragya Raghuvanshi, act as a Secretary to the Committee w.e.f. 07.11.2023.

13. IT Committee

The Board constituted the IT Committee to prevent security Implications in the company. The IT Committee consist of the following members and met 1 (one) time during the Financial Year 2023-24 on February 05, 2024:

Name of Members Designation No. of meeting attended 1 Mr. Devendra Jain Member-Managing Director & CEO 1 of 1 2 Mr. Sanjay Kumar Bansal Member-Chief Financial Officer 1 of 1 3 Mr. Kasturi Satyanarayana Member-Chief Information Officer 1 of 1

Mr. Abhishek Shrivastava, Company Secretary acts as

Secretary to the Committee.

The Board at its meeting held on August 13, 2024 has approved terms of reference of IT Committee. Brief description of terms of reference are as under:

1. The Committees primary role is to provide oversight of and guidance to the Board with regard to all aspects of Information Technology and Cyber Security (including IT and Information Security) across the Group.

2. The Committees main responsibilities are to:

a) Oversee the control environment in place for Information Technology and Cyber Security.

b) Review risks relating to Information Technology and Cyber Security and plans for mitigation or treatment.

c) Review and endorse the Group Information

Technology and Digital Strategy and

Group Cyber Security Strategy, and their implementation plans.

d) Review and endorse the organization and operating model in place for Information Technology and Cyber Security, and subsequently consider its ongoing suitability.

e) Consider current capability relating to

Technology, Cyber and Digital skills and plans to address any issues.

f) Consider the adequacy and performance of Suppliers for IT and Cyber Security.

3. The Committee is concerned with the business of the whole of the Group and its authority extends to all relevant matters relating to the Group and its business groups and subsidiaries.

4. The Committee is authorised by the Board to investigate any activity within its terms of reference and to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Group and require all employees to co-operate with any request made by the Committee.

5. The Committee is authorised by the Board to delegate any of its duties as appropriate to such persons or person as it thinks fit.

6. A report will be issued by the Group Chief Information Officer to the Committee ahead of each meeting covering the following items:

a) Control Environment - Information Technology / Security

b) Digital Strategy & Cyber Security Strategy

c) Specific inputs (for example, strategic updates, innovation updates, business cases, and program reviews) will be scheduled on a regular basis or as requested.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to Section 188(1):

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were entered on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and the provisions of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder were not attracted.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) is prepared in Form AOC- 2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the same is annexed to the Boards Report as Annexure-3.

As per the provisions of regulation 23 of SEBI (LODR),

Regulation 2015, all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. The Company has a process in place to periodically review and monitor Related Party Transactions. Omnibus approval was obtained on a yearly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature. All the related party transactions were in the ordinary course of business and at arms length.

The Audit Committee and the Board have approved the Related Party Transactions Policy and the same has been placed on the Companys website at the following weblink https://dilipbuildcon.com/wp-content/ uoloads/2024/01/7.PolicuonRelatedPartuTransactions. pdf

Related Party Disclosures

Disclosures of Loans and advances in the nature of loans to Subsidiaries/Associates/others by name and amount at the year end and the maximum amount of loans outstanding during the year has been disclosed in Notes 4 and 29 to the Standalone Financial Statements. The said disclosures are also given in the Financial Statements of Subsidiary/ Associate Companies.

Particulars of employees

Disclosures under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) and 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 respectively, is annexed to the Boards report as Annexure-4 Directors Responsibility Statement

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirement under clause C of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, the Directors confirmed that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit of the company for that period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that the directors had prepared the annual accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 on a going concern basis;

e) t hat the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) that the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Internal Control System and their Adequacy

Your company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly appraised and assessed by an competent team who are closely worked under strategic director of senior management to strengthen the Internal Controls system. The Companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. The internal audit is entrusted to M/s RSM Astute Consulting Private Limited, a global reputed consultancy firm. The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business processes, besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Company has a robust Management Information System, which is an integral part of the control mechanism.

To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit Function reports to the Chairman of the Audit committee.

Risk management

Risk management is embedded in your Companys operating framework. Pro-active Risk Management has been identified as a key strategic initiative to ensure sustainable growth. Risk Management is an integral part of the overall governance process to identify, segregate, mitigate, control and monitor various risks at business, prospect and operational levels. Some of the risks that may arise to the Company are explained here:

The Company is exposed to market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, regulatory risk, human resource risk and commodity price risk.

(a) Market Risk

Market risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market prices. Market risk comprises three types of risk interest rate risk, currency risk and other price risk such as equity price risk and commodity risk. Financial instruments affected by market risk include borrowings, trade and other payables, security deposit, trade and other receivables, deposits with banks etc. The Companys activities exposed to interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company dynamically manages interest rate risks through a mix of fund-raising products and investment products across maturity profiles and currencies within a robust risk management framework.

The sensitivity analysis for interest rate risk has been mentioned in Note 33 of standalone financial statements and consolidated financial statements being part of this Annual Report.

(b) Credit Risk

Credit risk on trade receivables and unbilled work-inprogress is limited as the customers of the Company mainly consists of the government promoted entities having a strong credit worthiness. For other customers, the Company uses a provision matrix to compute the expected credit loss allowance for trade receivables and unbilled work-in-progress. The provision matrix takes into account available external and internal credit risk factors such as credit ratings from credit rating agencies, financial condition, ageing of accounts receivable and the Companys historical experience for customers.

(c) Liquidity Risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company may not be able to meet its present and future cash flow and collateral obligations without incurring unacceptable losses. The Company constantly monitors the liquidity levels, economic and capital market conditions and maintains access to the lowest cost means of sourcing liquidity through banking lines, trade finance and capital markets.

(d) Regulatory Risk

The Company is exposed to risks attached to various statutes, laws and regulations. The Company is mitigating these risks through regular review of legal compliances carried out through internal control and audits.

(e) Human Resource Risk

Retaining the existing talent pool and attracting new talent are major risks. The Company has initiated various measures including training and integration of learning and development activities. The Company has formulated various schemes in the interest of the employees i.e. DBL Employees Voluntary Benevolent Fund Scheme, Camp & Accommodation with various modern amenities, Free Child Education Policy for Drivers & Operators, One Lakh Gift Policy for Daughters marriage of Drivers/Operators, Best Drivers & Machine Operator Award.

(f) Commodity Price Risk

The company is exposed to the risk of price fluctuations of Raw materials required for their road projects such as Bitumen, Cement, Steel (Iron & Steel), Crushed Stone, etc.

The company proactively manages these risks through forward booking, inventory management and proactive vendor development practices. The risk of price fluctuations in commodities is also mitigated to certain extend based on the price escalation clause included in the contracts with the customers.

Environment and Safety

The Company is conscious of the importance of clean environment and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental.

Disclosures Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment Policy

The Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment Committee has been formulated by the Board of Directors of the Company. The aim of the said policy to provide all employees a safe environment to work together having free from sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment. This policy envisages zero tolerance against Sexual Abuse, Exploitation and Harassment relating to all employees (permanent, temporary, contractual, part time, trainees, contractor and casual workers), and other individual, entities interacting with DBL. Internal

Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment at workplace. During the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has not received any Complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and its prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principle markets, changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments in the Country and other ancillary factors.

Acknowledgements

The Company is grateful to its customers, shareholders, debenture holders, suppliers, financial institutions, bankers, Central and State Governments and all the regulatory authorities for their constant support to the Company. The Directors also place on record their deep appreciation of the contribution made by employees at all levels, the consistent growth of the Company was made possible by their hard work, loyalty, dedication, co-ordination and support.