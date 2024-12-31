Lupin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-161.53
1,629.7
1,811.46
1,793.93
Depreciation
-514.19
-502.83
-518.75
-389.81
Tax paid
-27.17
-371.08
-324.7
-449.27
Working capital
-135.75
-894.67
-203.16
1,003.92
Other operating items
Operating
-838.63
-138.88
764.84
1,958.77
Capital expenditure
474.86
564.13
1,293.09
704.03
Free cash flow
-363.77
425.25
2,057.94
2,662.8
Equity raised
36,722.98
34,598.95
32,349.77
29,265.94
Investing
-51.48
2,106.15
2,093.58
-1,551.07
Financing
1,334.73
480.71
6.51
416.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
226.04
Net in cash
37,642.44
37,611.06
36,507.8
31,020.29
Lupin was already selling Huminsulin under the license agreement entered with Lilly India.
The approval enables Lupin to offer a generic version of Descovy pills, which were originally produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.
Lupin ranks as the third-largest pharmaceutical player in the U.S. by prescriptions and seventh in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM).
Lupin Limited reports a 77% increase in Q1 net profit to ₹801.3 crores, with total sales up 16.3%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.
According to the terms of the agreement, Lupin may receive up to $84 million in total payment based on future dependent milestones.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.
The inspection finished with no observations, and the facility was classified as "No Action Indicated" (NAI).
