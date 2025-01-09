iifl-logo-icon 1
Lupin Ltd Peer Comparison

2,113.15
(0.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,786.55

153.484,23,122.72863.290.775,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,916.05

85.561,57,170.675180.512,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,442.3

27.541,16,579.091,178.160.93,969.86360.73

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,309.4

22.611,08,750.471,882.10.616,678.8322.47

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,174.85

65.781,07,610.664600.882,376222.38

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Lupin Acquires Huminsulin Brand from Eli Lilly to Boost Diabetes Portfolio

Lupin Acquires Huminsulin Brand from Eli Lilly to Boost Diabetes Portfolio

31 Dec 2024|02:45 PM

Lupin was already selling Huminsulin under the license agreement entered with Lilly India.

Lupin gets USFDA approval for generic HIV tablets

Lupin gets USFDA approval for generic HIV tablets

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

The approval enables Lupin to offer a generic version of Descovy pills, which were originally produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Lupin Q2 Profit Surges 74%, Revenue Up 12.6%

Lupin Q2 Profit Surges 74%, Revenue Up 12.6%

11 Nov 2024|10:20 AM

Lupin ranks as the third-largest pharmaceutical player in the U.S. by prescriptions and seventh in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM).

Lupin Q1 Net Profit Jumps 77%, Shares Rise 5%

Lupin Q1 Net Profit Jumps 77%, Shares Rise 5%

7 Aug 2024|10:44 AM

Lupin Limited reports a 77% increase in Q1 net profit to ₹801.3 crores, with total sales up 16.3%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Lupin sells US women’s health business for $84 million

Lupin sells US women’s health business for $84 million

16 Jul 2024|11:15 AM

According to the terms of the agreement, Lupin may receive up to $84 million in total payment based on future dependent milestones.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th July, 2024

16 Jul 2024|08:47 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Birla Estates, Lupin, etc.

