Lupin posts ~73% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Lupin Limited announced its Q2 FY26 results and informed the bourses that it posted a 73.34% year-on-year uptick in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025 at ₹1,478 Crore. This was higher than ₹852.6 Crore in the same period last year. The pharma company’s net profit also surpassed the street estimates pegged at ₹1,217.8 Crore.

The business said that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 24.20% y-o-y at ₹7,047.50 Crore. The company’s revenue was reported at ₹5,672.70 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company said that it registered an EBITDA of ₹2,341.70 Crore. This was 74.70% y-o-y higher than ₹1,340.50 Crore logged in the same quarter of the previous year.

Lupin said that the EBITDA margin came in at 33.20% expanding against 23.60% in the same quarter of previous year and higher than street estimates of 27%.

For the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a gross profit of ₹5,006.60 Crore. This was higher than ₹3,807.10 Crore in the previous comparable quarter. The company’s gross margins came in at 73.30%.

The pharma business logged a 90.30% y-o-y growth in its Profit Before Tax (PBT) at ₹2,007 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted a PBT of ₹1,054.90 Crore.

On the balance sheet side, operating working capital as of September 30, 2025, came in at ₹7,730.4 Crore.

