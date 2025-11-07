iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Lupin posts ~73% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

7 Nov 2025 , 10:57 AM

Lupin Limited announced its Q2 FY26 results and informed the bourses that it posted a 73.34% year-on-year uptick in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025 at ₹1,478 Crore. This was  higher than ₹852.6 Crore in the same period last year. The pharma company’s net profit also surpassed the street estimates pegged at ₹1,217.8 Crore.

The business said that its revenue from operations registered a growth of 24.20% y-o-y at ₹7,047.50 Crore. The company’s revenue was reported at ₹5,672.70 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company said that it registered an EBITDA of ₹2,341.70 Crore. This was 74.70% y-o-y higher than ₹1,340.50 Crore logged in the same quarter of the previous year.

Lupin said that the EBITDA margin came in at 33.20% expanding against 23.60% in the same quarter of previous year and higher than street estimates of 27%.

For the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a gross profit of ₹5,006.60 Crore. This was higher than ₹3,807.10 Crore in the previous comparable quarter. The company’s gross margins came in at 73.30%.

The pharma business logged a 90.30% y-o-y growth in its Profit Before Tax (PBT) at ₹2,007 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted a PBT of ₹1,054.90 Crore.

On the balance sheet side, operating working capital as of September 30, 2025, came in at ₹7,730.4 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Lupin Limited
  • Lupin Limited News
  • Lupin Limited Q2
  • Lupin Limited Results
  • Lupin Limited Updates
  • Lupin Q2
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

NBCC Secures ₹350 Crore Project Management Order From Heavy Vehicles Factory

NBCC Secures ₹350 Crore Project Management Order From Heavy Vehicles Factory

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2025|03:30 PM
Divi’s Labs Posts 35% Jump in Q2 Profit at ₹689 Crore, Revenue Up 16%

Divi’s Labs Posts 35% Jump in Q2 Profit at ₹689 Crore, Revenue Up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2025|01:58 PM
Infosys Announces ₹18,000 Crore Share Buyback, Record Date Fixed for November 14, 2025

Infosys Announces ₹18,000 Crore Share Buyback, Record Date Fixed for November 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2025|01:50 PM
Lumax Industries skids ~6% despite revenue growth in Q2

Lumax Industries skids ~6% despite revenue growth in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2025|01:49 PM
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for ₹272 Crore project

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for ₹272 Crore project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2025|01:36 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.